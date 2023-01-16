ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BetMGM Bonus Code NYPOHIO: Claim a terrific offer for Wild Card Monday

The BetMGM bonus code NYPOHIO can give New York Post readers a great offer when they sign up . Let’s review how you can claim your $1,000 bet insurance with the BetMGM bonus code and we’ll see how to bet the total tonight.

BetMGM Ohio code offer

New BetMGM bettors can get up to $1,000 back if their first bet loses. That’s right, your first bet is full insured with BetMGM. So be sure to get in on the action today, as BetMGM has many markets to choose from.

BetMGM code offer

New BetMGM bettors outside of Ohio can access a similar offer as well. The can receive up to $1,000 back if their first bet loses. Your first bet is full insured with BetMGM no matter where you are.

How to claim BetMGM’s exclusive new customer offer
  1. Download the BetMGM app.
  2. Sign up and register your account.
  3. Deposit into your account.
  4. Enter the BetMGM bonus code NYPOHIO or NPBONUS when prompted.
  5. Place your first bet on any side, total, or prop in tonight’s matchup up to $1,000.
  6. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash.
  7. If your bet loses, your wager will be returned in free bets that will be available after the wager is settled.
  8. The free bets must be used within seven days of being awarded, or they will expire.
Buccaneers vs Cowboys: How to play the total

Leave it to Tom Brady to have the first losing season of his career and still make the playoffs. There is no question that father time has begun to catch up to Brady, but you can also bet that he will not go down without a fight in the playoffs on Monday night.

However, we’ll start with Dallas. The Cowboys will likely lean on the run game in this matchup, as the Bucs are 19th in yards per rush allowed.

They should have success through the air as well. Tampa’s secondary is 15th in opponent completion percentage and 26th in interception rate.

These edges will put Dallas in the driver’s seat, but Tom Brady has led an offense that threw the ball at the highest rate in the league. So, he is more than comfortable running the offense while trailing.

The market has also recognized this game script and has reacted by attacking the over. Although, it is still under the key number of 48, so look to grab the over at BetMGM.

Refer a friend with BetMGM

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, and WY only. T&Cs apply.

If padding your bankroll without actually placing a bet sounds good to you, then you’ll want to check out BetMGM’s “refer a friend” bonus. BetMGM allows users to refer up to 20 friends, and each time that one of your friends signs up, both of you will receive a $50 free bet bonus.

For you to claim your bonus, your friend will need to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus on any side, total, or prop at -200 odds or greater.

21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

