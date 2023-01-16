Christina Applegate and daughter, 11, match at Critics Choice Awards

She’s not a “Bad Mom.”

Christina Applegate and her daughter hit the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards side by side — and in matching looks.

The sweet duo rocked matching shoes to celebrate the actress’s first awards show since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis .

Applegate rocked an all black suit, layered diamond necklaces and her cane, along with classic Dr. Martens patent platform combat boots ($200).

Her 11-year-old daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, whom she shares with her husband, Dutch musician Martyn LeNoble, wore a black pinstripe suit of her own, a sharp newsboy cap, a black mask and her own matching pair of combat boots.

On Twitter, Applegate shared a close-up snap of her red carpet ready mani, which was a tribute to her show, “Dead to Me.”

Christina Applegate and her daughter, 11, wore black suits and combat boots to the 2023 Critics Choice Awards Getty Images for Critics Choice

This was her first red carpet appearance since opening up about her MS. Getty Images for Critics Choice

“Critics choice awards nails. It says Jen and Judy. And the other pic is of the best date ever … my rad daughter,” she tweeted .

The Netflix actress paid homage to her character, Jen, and Linda Cardellini’s character, Judy, with their character’s names written across her black manicure in gold.

Applegate, 51, was nominated for best actress in a comedy series for her work in “Dead to Me.”

The ’90s star showed off her custom manicure at the Critics Choice Awards. Getty Images for Critics Choice

The “Married… with Children” alum opened up about her MS diagnosis in November 2021, when she tweeted, “Yup. I turned 50 today. And I have MS. It’s been a hard one. Sending so much love to all of you this day.”

And despite being nervous for this red carpet and tweeting, “So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been to since 2019. And the first since MS. NERVOUS!” she still stunned – and gave mommy-and-me dressing a punk rock twist.

Sadie joined Applegate alongside dad Martyn LeNoble and grandmother Nancy Priddy to celebrate the actress’ Hollywood Walk of Fame star in November 2022. AFP via Getty Images

It seems that personalized manicures are her go-to way to deal with stress as Applegate also received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November with a powerful message on her digits: “fu MS.”