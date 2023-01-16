Tampa Bay area pets available for adoption

Kevin and Riddle are two of many animals hoping to find "fur"ever homes. [ Times ]

Birdie (Manatee)

Birdie is a 5-year-old female terrier mix. She is quiet and mellow. She prefers to calmly sit by your side to receive petting and attention. She’s a little shy, but once she gets to know you, she’ll be your best friend. Birdie would do best as the only animal in the home. For more information, go to mymanatee.org/pets.

Kevin (Hillsborough)

Kevin is a 5-year-old male puggle. He arrived in foster care chubby and resolved to live healthier in the new year with diet and exercise. He happily shares company with cats, dogs and all people. Kevin, who has an adorable wrinkled face, does experience some separation anxiety. A home with structure and companionship is best for him. For more information, go to puptowngirlspetrescue.com.

Kevin suffers from a bit of separation anxiety. [ Pup Town Girls Pet Rescue ]

Riddle (Pinellas)

Riddle is a 10-month-old male hound. He was adopted, but his family’s living situation changed and he was returned to foster care. He is loving and sweet. Riddle is a medium-energy dog who gets along well with other dogs and enjoys walks and trips to the park. He is crate-trained and housebroken. For more information, go to fluffanimalrescue.org.

Riddle is crate-trained and housebroken. [ Fluff Animal Rescue ]

Kimbo (Pasco)

Kimbo is a 6-year-old male dog of unknown breed. He walks well on a leash and appears to be housebroken. He is nondestructive and takes excellent care of his blankets and toys. He participates in play groups and prefers calm and gentle dogs. Kimbo loves people and thinks he’s a lap dog. He tends to be nervous in new situations. For more information, call Pasco County Animal Services at 813-929-1212.

Kimbo tends to be nervous in new situations. [ Pasco County Animal Services ]

Planning your weekend?

Subscribe to our free Top 5 things to do newsletter

We’ll deliver ideas every Thursday for going out, staying home or spending time outdoors.

You’re all signed up!

Want more of our free, weekly newsletters in your inbox? Let’s get started.

Benard (Hernando)

Benard is a black male terrier mix of unknown age. He was found running in the road and jumped into a Good Samaritan’s truck. He’s very friendly and gets along well with other dogs. He is smart and learns quickly. He just wants to be loved by people around him. For more information, call Hernando County Animal Services at 352-796-5062.