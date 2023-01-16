ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 1

Related
mynews13.com

Marijuana farmer frustrated after NY retail licenses halted by injunction

MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y. — There is frustration among those who have applied for recreational marijuana dispensary licenses in New York after an injunction put those licenses on hold. In November, the federal district court for the Northern District of New York issued a preliminary injunction amid a lawsuit by...
NEW YORK STATE
mynews13.com

VP Harris touts investments in 'cleaner,' 'cheaper' energy in Arizona

Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Tonopah, Arizona on Thursday for a groundbreaking event at the Ten West Link transmission line, a project that aims to increase energy accessibility and reliability through California and Arizona. Harris was joined by a slew of administration and local officials for the ceremony, including...
ARIZONA STATE
mynews13.com

Duke Energy Carolinas seeks N.C. rate increases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Carolinas asked North Carolina regulators on Thursday to let it raise residential electricity rates by nearly 18% over three years as part of a broad request to raise revenues from its 2 million customers in the state. Proceeds from the rate case would...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
mynews13.com

$20M Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in the Bronx

A Mega Millions jackpot ticket for Tuesday’s drawing worth $20 million was sold in the Bronx, the New York State Gaming Commission said Wednesday. The winner, who has yet to be identified, bought the ticket at 170th Street Grocery, at 160 E. 170th St. in Mount Eden, the commission said in a press release.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy