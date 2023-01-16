Read full article on original website
Related
mynews13.com
Marijuana farmer frustrated after NY retail licenses halted by injunction
MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y. — There is frustration among those who have applied for recreational marijuana dispensary licenses in New York after an injunction put those licenses on hold. In November, the federal district court for the Northern District of New York issued a preliminary injunction amid a lawsuit by...
mynews13.com
VP Harris touts investments in 'cleaner,' 'cheaper' energy in Arizona
Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Tonopah, Arizona on Thursday for a groundbreaking event at the Ten West Link transmission line, a project that aims to increase energy accessibility and reliability through California and Arizona. Harris was joined by a slew of administration and local officials for the ceremony, including...
mynews13.com
As sale numbers dip, organization promotes more Black homeownership in greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Until last year, Susan Rogers didn’t know if she’d ever own her own home. The 62-year-old had rented her entire adult life. But after a rent hike in 2021, the schoolteacher started to think more seriously about buying a place of her own. “I decided...
mynews13.com
Duke Energy Carolinas seeks N.C. rate increases
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Carolinas asked North Carolina regulators on Thursday to let it raise residential electricity rates by nearly 18% over three years as part of a broad request to raise revenues from its 2 million customers in the state. Proceeds from the rate case would...
mynews13.com
$20M Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in the Bronx
A Mega Millions jackpot ticket for Tuesday’s drawing worth $20 million was sold in the Bronx, the New York State Gaming Commission said Wednesday. The winner, who has yet to be identified, bought the ticket at 170th Street Grocery, at 160 E. 170th St. in Mount Eden, the commission said in a press release.
Comments / 1