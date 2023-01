HILLIARD, Ohio — Husband and wife Jeff and Rachel Ruetty have always aspired to become entrepreneurs and share the experience with their three children. “There's a tremendous amount of baby boomers who are going to need to sell their companies in the next decade. And it's an interesting way to get into business," said Jeff Ruetty, Fabric Farms owner.

HILLIARD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO