Public Utility Commission could take action to redesign Texas electricity market
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On Thursday, the Public Utility Commission is expected to discuss and possibly take action on a plan to redesign Texas' electricity market. After the deadly winter storm of 2021, ERCOT made changes to prevent a future power grid crisis, including: Weatherization and inspections Having an additional source of fuel onsite for generators Scheduled maintenance periodsImproved Communications "Last summer we set 11 all time power generation records and last month we weathered brutally freezing temperatures across the state all without any disruptions to the grid," Governor Greg Abbott said on Wednesday. "We found that there's been some significant improvements from the 2021 storm," Dallas...
Grist
Texas’ most populous county adopts a climate plan
It’s Thursday, January 19, and the Houston area has adopted a climate action plan. In a 3-1 vote along party lines last week, commissioners in the most populous county in Texas approved a plan to slash greenhouse gas emissions and advance environmental justice. The overarching target of the 24-page...
ABJ: Big businesses are already steering clear of Texas now that a key incentive is gone
When it comes to the largest of deals – we're talking in the billions, in terms of capital investment – there's one tool companies say is more important than the others.
Austin Chronicle
Bill of the Week: Should Businesses Get to Go Green or Avoid Guns?
Bill of the Week lived and died from 2011 to 2017, before I joined the Chronicle News team, but we're bringing it back for this 88th Texas Legislature because we had too much fun with our Lege preview not to revive it. First up for analysis is the anti-anti-boycott bill...
everythinglubbock.com
AAA: Texas gas prices are rising, still cheapest on average in the US
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Though the average price Texans pay at the pump has gone up in the last week—rising 14 cents to $2.99 per gallon—it is still the cheapest average of any U.S. state, according to AAA Texas. The National average for a gallon of gas is...
Rep. Doggett urges Central Texans to file income taxes with local organization
Rep. Lloyd Doggett was at Foundation Community's 2023 tax season conference Wednesday and urged Central Texans to file with free help to ensure they claim all the tax credits they are eligible for- like the earned income tax credit.
fox7austin.com
Daylight saving time in Texas could be put to a vote in November
AUSTIN, Texas - A new bill has been proposed in the Texas Legislature that would put daylight saving time on this year's November ballot. Austin-area Representative Vikki Goodwin introduced House Joint Resolution 80. If the bill is passed, it would give voters the choice to observe standard time year-round or...
Final border wall contract awarded until Texas lawmakers OK more money
The Texas Facilities Commission on Thursday approved a $137 million contract to a Texas company to continue building the state's border wall, at less money than recently awarded to a private border wall builder. But no more contracts will be awarded until the Texas Legislature approves more border security funds.
Texans Could See the Biggest Property Tax Cut According to Governor Abbott and Lt. Governor Patrick
On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott was sworn into office for his third term as Texas governor. For this term, he has probably seen complaints from Texans about property taxes. So he and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick both provided a hint at what they are working on for local Texans.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Co. judge named Chairman of US 82 Texas Corridor Steering Committee
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation announced Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish was named Chairman of the US 82 Texas Corridor Steering Committee. According to a Lubbock County press release, TxDOT’s Planning and Programming (TPP) Division is initiating a corridor study for US 82, spanning...
These Handgun and Rifle Calibers are the Most Popular in Texas
While the laws on firearm ownership and concealed carry are still in favor of the people, we Texans take these rights seriously. That stated I believe more and more Texans are carrying concealed handguns especially since some of the Texas laws have been relaxed considerably by Governor Abbott. In 2022 more handguns were purchased by women in Texas and the US.
Dallas Observer
Texas Bill Would Require Dallas, Other Cities to Provide Mobile Showers for the Homeless
Texas House Rep. Elizabeth Campos filed a bill last week that would require cities with populations of 500,000 or more to provide mobile showers for the homeless. Under House Bill 1292, mobile showers would be made available daily to each homeless person to help prevent the spread of hygiene-related illnesses.
Texas witness says large hovering cylinder-shaped object went 'stealth'
A Texas witness at La Grange reported watching a large, cylinder-shaped object hovering overhead at 3:30 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KFDM-TV
A bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to highlight the Texas' fragile water infrastructure
Jan 13, 2023 — The title of this article has been edited for length. "A new bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers wants to highlight the state’s fragile water infrastructure" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
bowienewsonline.com
Texas Broadband Availability Map now complete
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar this week announced the release of the Texas Broadband Development Map, which uses data collected from internet service providers to show the availability of various types of high-speed internet access across Texas. The process for creating the map follows the process used by the Federal Communications...
thevindicator.com
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: Statement on the Senate’s Budget for Texas
AUSTIN - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued the following statement today upon the filing of the Senate’s Budget for Texas, Senate Bill 1 (SB 1) by Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston:. “Today, Senate Finance Chair Huffman filed SB 1, the Senate’s proposed state budget for fiscal years 2024 and 2025. I thank Chair Huffman for her tireless work during the interim to introduce this budget. I think she did an outstanding job. I also want to thank my budget team who worked alongside Chair Huffman for their hard work to reflect Texas conservative priorities.
Environmentalists push for tougher oil and gas restrictions to protect rare whale in Gulf of Mexico
AUSTIN, Texas — Two years ago, scientists announced they had discovered a new species in the Gulf of Mexico: Rice’s whale, which they called one of the rarest whales on the planet. The endangered species — only about 50 are believed to exist — lives in the northern...
Texas gas prices continue to rise at faster rate than overall U.S. prices
Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 7.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.90/g today, Monday, Jan. 16, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 31.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 0.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.56 per gallon.
Texas Gun and Knife Show is Coming to the Big Country January 28 and 29
Last year, Texans set all kinds of records by purchasing more firearms and it seems like gun ownership is on the rise again. I'm wondering if it's because the first of the year and some folks are anticipating some cash refunds from their income tax returns. Nonetheless, find what you've been looking for at the Texas Gun and Knife Show.
everythinglubbock.com
Wyoming lawmakers say they got what they wanted with proposal to ban EVs
Wyoming lawmakers introduced a joint resolution encouraging a ban on electric vehicles in the state Friday, but sponsors of the resolution said that their goal was to promote a larger conversation rather than impose an actual ban. The resolution, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six...
