DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On Thursday, the Public Utility Commission is expected to discuss and possibly take action on a plan to redesign Texas' electricity market. After the deadly winter storm of 2021, ERCOT made changes to prevent a future power grid crisis, including: Weatherization and inspections Having an additional source of fuel onsite for generators Scheduled maintenance periodsImproved Communications "Last summer we set 11 all time power generation records and last month we weathered brutally freezing temperatures across the state all without any disruptions to the grid," Governor Greg Abbott said on Wednesday. "We found that there's been some significant improvements from the 2021 storm," Dallas...

TEXAS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO