colemantoday.com
PHOTO ALBUM #1 of 2 - Coleman Bluekatts vs Bangs Lady Dragons, January 13, 2023
The Coleman Bluekatts beat Bangs with a buzzer beater made by Kamyn Hale on Friday night, 39-38. Way to go BLUEKATTS! Photos of the game are in two Albums. (Coleman Today Photo Album #1 of 2)
San Angelo LIVE!
Former Brownwood High School Kicker Signs with the XFL
McCrane attended Kansas State University in College, where he was a semifinalist for the Lou Grouza Award. This award is given to College Football’s best kicker every year. He finished his career at Kansas State as their all-time leader in field goals (57), field goal percentage (86.4%), and extra point percentage (99.3%). He also finished third all-time in total points with 304 points.
brownwoodnews.com
Tina Jean Goble
Tina Jean Goble, age 44, of Brownwood passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at home. Services for Tina are pending with Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
colemantoday.com
Carolyn Jackson, 76
Carolyn Sue Jackson, age 76 of Brownwood passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home. Sue was born on Sunday, January 27, 1946 in Shoals, Indiana to Joseph Talmage Gray and Iola Cason. Sue married the love of her life, Donald Rowe Jackson in 1963 in Mexico. They...
colemantoday.com
CCEC Retirement Reception for Mike Curry to be Held Jan 27th
Coleman County Electric Cooperative is inviting everyone to join them for a Retirement Reception in honor of Mike Curry's retirement. The Come and Go gathering will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 1 to 3pm in their office building at 3300 State Highway 84, Coleman. Congratulations to Mike Curry for your retirement!
colemantoday.com
Linda Faye Peacock, 75
Linda Faye Peacock, age 75 of Santa Anna, Texas, passed to the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 8:01 am at Coleman Medical Center in Coleman. Services are pending with Henderson Funeral Home of Santa Anna.
ktxs.com
Local man ejected, killed during rollover crash in Eastland
ABILENE, Texas — A Rising Star man was killed this past Saturday following a crash in Eastland just 5.3 miles northeast from Cross Plains. According to a press release, Robert Carmel Martin, 55, was driving a 2003 Honda east on County Road (CR) 376 when he lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.
brownwoodnews.com
colemantoday.com
House Fire in Santa Anna Sunday Evening
Santa Anna and Coleman Fire Departments and Lifeguard EMS responded to a house fire Sunday night in the 100 block of Fannin Street in Santa Anna. The call came in a little after 7:00 pm. AEP was called to the scene to disconnect electricity. The fire was brought under control shortly after 8:00 pm. ColemanToday was told at the scene that there were no injuries. No additional information was available Sunday night.
brownwoodnews.com
High speed pursuit from Brownwood to near Bangs and back results in arrest of driver
A high speed pursuit that began in Brownwood, reached almost Bangs, then returned to toward Brownwood, ended with no injuries and the arrest of a female driver after all four tires on her vehicle were punctured by spikes placed in the roadway by law enforcement officers. The chase began after...
brownwoodnews.com
BMDD: T.J. Maxx eyeing March opening
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Brownwood Municipal Development District, Executive Director Ray Tipton told Board members that the new T.J. Maxx location in Commerce Square was still on target to open in the first quarter of 2023, “probably March-ish.”. Renovations continue on the former Bealls building located in...
Winters police arrest Abilene man for Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping of child
WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On Sunday, January 16, 2023, Winters Police Department (WPD) took a report of an attempted Aggravated Kidnapping and Online Solicitation of a Minor. A 12-year-old minor “met” the suspect on social media, and they had been having frequent contact, on the social media account and text messages. The 12-year-old minor agreed […]
brownwoodnews.com
Comanche Police Department commends two officers for life-saving actions
The Comanche Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon:. The Comanche Police Department would like to commend both, Officer Lopez and Sergeant Trowbridge of the Comanche Police Department for their actions in saving lives. On December 24th, 2022, officers of the Comanche Police Department responded to a shooting where Sergeant Trowbridge reverted back to his “Stop the Bleed” training and was able to save the life of a victim who was shot. If it wasn’t for his quick response, the victim would have died from her injuries.
koxe.com
Five Receive Prison Sentences in District Court
According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Jose Jonathan Gonzalez pled guilty to the felony offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and was sentenced to Eighteen (18) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
colemantoday.com
City Council Incumbents Filed for Re-election for 2023
January 18, 2023, is the first day to file for a place on the ballot for the City Council election on May 6, 2023. As of noon today, all incumbents have filed for re-election:. Below is important 2023 General Election Information. More information can also be found at www.cityofcolemantx.us/elections:. 2023...
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 1/13/23
The following cases were filed in the Brown Count Clerk’s office from January 6 through January 12:. Lopez, George Rodriguez, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Ramirez, Maria Fernando Salinas, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Smith, Mckinze Leanne, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Williams, Trease Wilson, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Freitas, Curtis Deandre,...
fox44news.com
Another arrest in Hamilton Co. Organized Crime Investigation
HAMILTON / HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Another arrest has been made in the ongoing Organized Crime Investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. 52-year-old Kelly Jean Brucker, of Mertens, Texas, was arrested in Hill County on Tuesday. She is charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity – Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group One over Four Hundred Grams, a first-degree felony.
colemantoday.com
INFO for Applications for Novice City Election Ballot Placement
The City of Novice is now accepting applications for a place on the ballot for the general election May 6, 2023, for three (3) Aldermen, two year terms positions. Applications may be obtained at 268 6th Street at the Novice City Complex. Due to the city not having regular business days/hours the following are the designated days and hours to turn in an application to the city secretary Jason Walker, at 268 6th Street Novice, Tx 79538:
