Fox17
2 Freeport teens seriously hurt in Barry County crash
THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two Freeport teens are seriously hurt after a crash in Barry County Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened at roughly 7 a.m. in Thornapple Township. We’re told a Chevy Tahoe drove south along Bender Road when it left the road and...
WWMT
Suspect arrested after high-speed chase, fentanyl found, Van Buren County deputies say
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A 27-year-old Sterling Heights man in possession of fentanyl was arrested after a high-speed chase, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Department. Around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Van Buren County Central Dispatch received a phone call from a semi-truck driver who was following...
Driver killed in crash where car strikes tree in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI - A woman died in a Monday morning crash when she struck a tree in Calhoun County, police said. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash report around 8:51 a.m., Jan. 16 at K Drive South near 6 Mile Road in Newton Township southwest of Battle Creek, said the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office in a release.
Vehicle hits tree in Newton Twp.; 1 killed
A woman was killed when her vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree in Newtown Township Monday morning.
WWMT
Dash camera video shows erratic driver chased down by Van Buren deputies, fentanyl found
PAW PAW, Mich. — Dash camera video shows a 21-mile high speed chase through Van Buren and Berrien Counties. Around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Van Buren County Central Dispatch received a phone call from a semi-truck driver who was following a white pick-up, driven by Gino Miller, 27, who was driving erratically on the roadway, according to deputies.
WWMT
Water shut-offs expected in Battle Creek due to fire hydrant replacements
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — City water crews are scheduled to replace fire hydrants and valves on Thursday and Friday which will result in temporary water shut-offs, according to the City of Battle Creek. On Thursday, crews are expected to replace both a fire hydrant and a broken valve from...
WNDU
Dowagiac man hurt after crashing truck into Cass County pond
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An 81-year-old Dowagiac man was hurt after crashing his pickup truck into a pond on Sunday morning in Cass County. The crash happened just after 8:05 a.m. on Dutch Settlement just east of M-62 in Wayne Township. Deputies say the man was driving west on Dutch Settlement when his truck ran off the road, then hit a guardrail and a tree before crashing into Mill Pond.
18-year-old arrested after several Kalamazoo homes hit by gunfire
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested an 18-year-old after reports of several homes hit by gunfire.
WWMT
No injuries reported after car flips over in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No one was injured after a car crashed in Kalamazoo Sunday night. Car crashes into tree: Calhoun County woman dies after crashing car into tree. The crash happened at 8 p.m. on Howard Street near South Westnedge, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers. Davison...
Can you help Lansing police identify a car thief?
Crime Stoppers are investigating an automobile theft that occurred in Nov. 2022.
Multiple people hospitalized after Jackson County car crash
A collision of two cars on U.S. 127 north of Jackson injured four people on Saturday, MLive reports.
Sheriff: 2 suspected of spray painting Grass Lake schools
The sheriff's office says the two people pictured below spray painted buildings at Grass Lake elementary and middle school, and also possibly the high school.
Man to stand trial for killing of 21-year-old outside bar near WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI — An angry Brandon Salter stood up and yelled. He had a message directed at the man who allegedly shot and killed his son. “That was my son you killed,” Salter said loudly as 28-year-old Damien Lang entered a Kalamazoo County District courtroom Wednesday afternoon. Lang,...
WILX-TV
4 suspects arrested in Delta Township following human trafficking investigation
DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Four male adult suspects have been arrested in Delta Twp. after separately attempting to meet an underage minor and engage in criminal sexual activity according to authorities. Deputies discovered during the arrest that one of the suspects was carrying a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol on his person.
wkzo.com
Two separate shooting incidents lead to two arrests in Kalamazoo Tuesday night
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 22-year-old Kalamazoo woman is facing felonious assault and weapons charges after allegedly shooting at people in the 1000 block of Interfaith Blvd Tuesday night. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was called out around 11:30 p.m. On scene officers located an apartment that...
Water shut-offs planned as Battle Creek crews update hydrants, valves
As crews replaced fire hydrants and valves around the city, water shut-offs are planned for four areas on Thursday and Friday.
WILX-TV
Suspect in deadly Lansing New Year’s Eve shooting due in court
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday morning a judge will decide if there is enough evidence to send Anthony Anderson Jr. to trial for the murder of local music producer Curshawn Terrell. Background: Suspect arrested in deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in Lansing Township. Anderson is not only being...
WILX-TV
2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned
PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Jackson County Animal Shelter are looking for information in three animals that were found together. According to authorities, a male dog, a female dog and a cat were found together in a field on Callahan Road in Parma. The three had been outside for quite a while and had stayed together the entire time. Because of this, the shelter said it made accommodations to house them together.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man arrested after alleged burglary of Smokes store in Goshen
An Elkhart man has been arrested, accused of breaking into a tobacco store in Goshen. Police were called around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, to the Smokes store in the 4000 block of Elkhart Road after receiving notice of an alarm. On scene, officers found a broken glass front...
Fox17
Sgt. Proxmire's K9 finds new home
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Sgt. Ryan Proxmire’s K9 has found a new home a year and a half after the late sergeant’s death. Sergeant Proxmire was shot and killed while in pursuit with a suspect in August 2021. Ryker, Proxmire’s K9, was less than harmonious with Proxmire’s other...
