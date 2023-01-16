ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versailles, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sidney Daily News

Sock & Buskin to perform ‘The Great Gatsby’

SIDNEY — The Sock & Buskin Players will present “The Great Gatsby” Feb. 3-5 at the Historic Sidney Theatre. A reimagined version of the beloved jazz age classic, “The Great Gatsby” is a crafted tale of 1920s America which tells the story of the fabulously wealthy Jay Gatsby and his love for the beautiful Daisy Buchanan.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

‘Sole Inspiration’ fundraiser set for Jan. 21

SIDNEY — All Soles Dance Studio (ASDS) will be presenting 29 unique dance routines at their annual Winter Showcase “Sole Inspiration” on Jan. 21 at the Historic Sidney Theatre. ASDS is dedicated to inspiring anyone to dance, no matter their age, ability or level of training. Through their showcase performances they want to show everyone, “It doesn’t matter where you dance, what matters, is that you love doing it!”
SIDNEY, OH
dayton.com

Dayton tavern closing, new life coming in February

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood but new life is on the way. For decades the neighborhood-friendly restaurant has been a spot where generations of families gathered for a home-cooked meal. DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter, the new owners,...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Parade entries sought

FORT LORAMIE – Entries for the 2023 55th Anniversary Fort Loramie Liberty Days Parade are being sought by the Liberty Days Parade Committee. The special 55th anniversary event will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Loramie, at noon during the community’s annual Liberty Days Fourth of July festival. The theme of the Parade is “Only in America”. Prizes will be awarded for Best Theme, Most Patriotic and Mayor’s Trophy.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Reading with grandma

Cayson Shadley, 4, listens as his grandma, Joyce Shadley, both of Sidney, reads him a book in the ELC Room at the Amos Memorial Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Shadley said she reads to Cayson every time she cares for him and his favorite books are ones about trucks. Cayson is the son of Todd and Megan Shadley.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

175th anniversary gala planned

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County 175th Anniversary Committee will host a gala at the Auglaize County Courthouse on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, from 7 to 10 p.m., in celebration of this county milestone. The event will include dancing, food tasting —with offerings provided by Auglaize County restaurants — a...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Springfield barbecue restaurant to open first franchise location

Rudy’s Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant that has been in Springfield for nearly two decades, is opening its first franchise location in Columbus. “We’re very excited and blessed to grow such a fun and authentic BBQ brand in the Columbus area and look forward to serving the community,” said Springfield native Kristopher Rowland, who will be the first franchisee of Rudy’s Smokehouse. “Our business is providing quality, slow smoked meats with made from scratch sides that has passion built into every recipe that you can taste.”
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Love is in the air for Valentine’s Day

SIDNEY — Love is in the air in Shelby County as the Sidney Daily News is ready to launch its annual Valentine’s Day Contest. Four special words — and none of them having anything to do with the pandemic — will help readers of the Sidney Daily News win prizes in a Valentine’s Day Hunt to make the day even more special.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Charger Country Alumni and Friends Night at Edison State

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Office of Alumni Engagement invites all Edison State alumni and friends, including faculty, staff and retirees, to attend Charger Country Alumni & Friends Night. The event will be held during the Monday, Feb. 13, home women’s and men’s basketball games versus rival University of Cincinnati–Clermont.
PIQUA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

————— While crossing the Ohio Southern railroad tracks a mile north of Jackson Center yesterday afternoon, the rear end of George Wildermuth’s wagon was struck by a passenger train. He saw the train coming, but his horses frightened and he could not get them to move off the tracks. The rear end of the wagon was broken up, but he and the horses escaped.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Cleaning weather

Dan Hamilton, of Sidney, scrapes away at a Christmas tree decoration on the window of the Shelby County Annex on Thursday, Jan. 19. It was a good day to do outside work as the temperature rose into the mid 50s.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Community calendar

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
SIDNEY, OH
Ripley Bee

Darrell Dee Davis, 59

Darrell Dee Davis, age 59, of Cincinnati, Ohio and formerly of Ripley, Ohio died Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in C
RIPLEY, OH
Times-Bulletin

Wild Willy’s to reopen under familiar ownership

VAN WERT — A change in ownership at a long-time Van Wert restaurant will welcome back a familiar face. The original owner, William Gamble, has purchased Wild Willy’s Pizza at 209 S. Washington Street. Addison King, operations manager, says they hope to reopen in the first week of...
VAN WERT, OH
southarkansassun.com

Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery

Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Sidney Daily News

Looking for recruits

Sidney varsity basketball player Kelis McNeal, left, to right, 16, of Sidney, takes a U.S. Army bag from Army recruiter SFC Peter Vandine, stationed in Columbus West. Also handing out bags is Staff Sgt. Michael Embrey, stationed in Grove City. The Army recruiters handed out bags to members of the Sidney basketball team after they competed against Fort Erie International in the Classic in the City on Sunday, Jan. 15, at Pickerington Central High School.
SIDNEY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy