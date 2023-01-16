Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sidney Daily News
Sock & Buskin to perform ‘The Great Gatsby’
SIDNEY — The Sock & Buskin Players will present “The Great Gatsby” Feb. 3-5 at the Historic Sidney Theatre. A reimagined version of the beloved jazz age classic, “The Great Gatsby” is a crafted tale of 1920s America which tells the story of the fabulously wealthy Jay Gatsby and his love for the beautiful Daisy Buchanan.
Sidney Daily News
‘Sole Inspiration’ fundraiser set for Jan. 21
SIDNEY — All Soles Dance Studio (ASDS) will be presenting 29 unique dance routines at their annual Winter Showcase “Sole Inspiration” on Jan. 21 at the Historic Sidney Theatre. ASDS is dedicated to inspiring anyone to dance, no matter their age, ability or level of training. Through their showcase performances they want to show everyone, “It doesn’t matter where you dance, what matters, is that you love doing it!”
dayton.com
Dayton tavern closing, new life coming in February
Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood but new life is on the way. For decades the neighborhood-friendly restaurant has been a spot where generations of families gathered for a home-cooked meal. DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter, the new owners,...
Sidney Daily News
Parade entries sought
FORT LORAMIE – Entries for the 2023 55th Anniversary Fort Loramie Liberty Days Parade are being sought by the Liberty Days Parade Committee. The special 55th anniversary event will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Loramie, at noon during the community’s annual Liberty Days Fourth of July festival. The theme of the Parade is “Only in America”. Prizes will be awarded for Best Theme, Most Patriotic and Mayor’s Trophy.
Sidney Daily News
Reading with grandma
Cayson Shadley, 4, listens as his grandma, Joyce Shadley, both of Sidney, reads him a book in the ELC Room at the Amos Memorial Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Shadley said she reads to Cayson every time she cares for him and his favorite books are ones about trucks. Cayson is the son of Todd and Megan Shadley.
Sidney Daily News
175th anniversary gala planned
WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County 175th Anniversary Committee will host a gala at the Auglaize County Courthouse on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, from 7 to 10 p.m., in celebration of this county milestone. The event will include dancing, food tasting —with offerings provided by Auglaize County restaurants — a...
dayton.com
Springfield barbecue restaurant to open first franchise location
Rudy’s Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant that has been in Springfield for nearly two decades, is opening its first franchise location in Columbus. “We’re very excited and blessed to grow such a fun and authentic BBQ brand in the Columbus area and look forward to serving the community,” said Springfield native Kristopher Rowland, who will be the first franchisee of Rudy’s Smokehouse. “Our business is providing quality, slow smoked meats with made from scratch sides that has passion built into every recipe that you can taste.”
Sidney Daily News
Love is in the air for Valentine’s Day
SIDNEY — Love is in the air in Shelby County as the Sidney Daily News is ready to launch its annual Valentine’s Day Contest. Four special words — and none of them having anything to do with the pandemic — will help readers of the Sidney Daily News win prizes in a Valentine’s Day Hunt to make the day even more special.
Sidney Daily News
Charger Country Alumni and Friends Night at Edison State
PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Office of Alumni Engagement invites all Edison State alumni and friends, including faculty, staff and retirees, to attend Charger Country Alumni & Friends Night. The event will be held during the Monday, Feb. 13, home women’s and men’s basketball games versus rival University of Cincinnati–Clermont.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— While crossing the Ohio Southern railroad tracks a mile north of Jackson Center yesterday afternoon, the rear end of George Wildermuth’s wagon was struck by a passenger train. He saw the train coming, but his horses frightened and he could not get them to move off the tracks. The rear end of the wagon was broken up, but he and the horses escaped.
Sidney Daily News
Cleaning weather
Dan Hamilton, of Sidney, scrapes away at a Christmas tree decoration on the window of the Shelby County Annex on Thursday, Jan. 19. It was a good day to do outside work as the temperature rose into the mid 50s.
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Darrell Dee Davis, 59
Darrell Dee Davis, age 59, of Cincinnati, Ohio and formerly of Ripley, Ohio died Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in C
This Infamous Restaurant in Ohio is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Growing local restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio
A fast-growing local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the growing local restaurant chain El Rancho Grande Mexican Grill & Cantina celebrated the grand opening of its newest Ohio restaurant location in Englewood, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
Times-Bulletin
Wild Willy’s to reopen under familiar ownership
VAN WERT — A change in ownership at a long-time Van Wert restaurant will welcome back a familiar face. The original owner, William Gamble, has purchased Wild Willy’s Pizza at 209 S. Washington Street. Addison King, operations manager, says they hope to reopen in the first week of...
dayton.com
Rob Lowe talks about his first Dayton Daily News article on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
Actor Rob Lowe appeared Wednesday, Jan. 18 on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and discussed the first newspaper article written about him. The first significant story about Dayton native Rob Lowe appeared in the Dayton Daily News on Aug. 14, 1976. Lowe had just secured his first professional part...
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
Spike named oldest living dog by Guinness World Records
An Ohio chihuahua is now a world record holder. Guinness World Records declared Spike the oldest living dog. The Preble County pup celebrated his 23rd birthday on Nov. 10. Pebbles, who lived in South Carolina, was the original record holder and lived to the ripe old age of 22 before dying in October.
Sidney Daily News
Looking for recruits
Sidney varsity basketball player Kelis McNeal, left, to right, 16, of Sidney, takes a U.S. Army bag from Army recruiter SFC Peter Vandine, stationed in Columbus West. Also handing out bags is Staff Sgt. Michael Embrey, stationed in Grove City. The Army recruiters handed out bags to members of the Sidney basketball team after they competed against Fort Erie International in the Classic in the City on Sunday, Jan. 15, at Pickerington Central High School.
Comments / 0