Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Hawkins named WKU’s first Gilman-McCain Scholar

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University student Tramaine Hawkins of Hopkinsville was named the institution’s first Gilman-McCain Scholar, a designation awarded to 100 undergraduate child and spousal dependents of active or activated U.S. military personnel for study abroad per academic year. The John S. McCain International Scholarship...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green Hardee’s wants to make a deal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’ve driven by the Hardee’s on Russellville Rd. then you might have seen its interesting sign. It amusingly says “will trade eggs for employees” with a kill two birds with one stone kind of idea behind it. Renee Henderson, general...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Lady Topper basketball continues win streak at FAU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Winners of four straight, WKU women’s basketball (8-8, 5-2 C-USA) defeated Florida Atlantic (10-6. 3-4 C-USA), 76-66, on Monday night in Boca Raton. “We’re getting better as a team,” said head coach Greg Collins. “We’re playing better team defense, it’s not always four quarters,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

WKU falls to No. 24 FAU after Owls dominate the second half

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Men’s basketball team had its three game win streak snapped by the 2th ranked Florida Atlantic Owls in Diddle Arena after the Owls dominated the second half, outscoring the Hilltoppers 42-29 on Monday night. “They scouted us pretty well. They knew what...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
College Heights Herald

WKU alumnus files for governor’s race

Western Kentucky University alumnus Alan Keck is the most recent conservative to enter the race for Kentucky’s governor. Keck announced his run on Nov. 21, 2022 and signed his paperwork Jan. 5, according to the Kentucky secretary of state’s website. Keck joins 12 other conservatives, including former United...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Barren County awarded $3M for community projects

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County has been awarded $3 million in Community Project Funding from the Federal Government for two local projects. This funding includes the $1 million that was announced last week for the county’s South Cooper Industrial Park. Now, it’s been announced that the other...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Franklin Pharmacy served with warrant, employee arrested

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Pharmacy was served with a search federal warrant Wednesday before 11:00 AM by the Warren County-Bowling Green Drug Task Force. The pharmacy is located at 810 N Main St in Franklin, Ky. Multiple agencies were on scene while the search warrant was being served.
FRANKLIN, KY
WBKO

Barren County Treasurer resigns

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Treasurer Virginia Hoffman resigned on Jan. 14. In a letter sent to county Judge-Executive Jamie Byrd, Hoffman said she felt unimportant since she did not receive a raise like others who were hired at the beginning of the year, who received larger salaries.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Owensboro man charged in Beaver Dam drug investigation

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WBKO) - An Owensboro man was charged after a drug investigation in Beaver Dam on Tuesday. Michael Whittaker, 30, was charged with first and second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia. Members of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and the Ohio County...
BEAVER DAM, KY
WBKO

Russellville man dies from electrocution, one other injured

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man is dead and another is in the hospital after an accident in Logan County. The Logan County Coroner confirmed 27-year-old Mike Dossett of Russellville was killed Tuesday while working on a roof in the downtown area. The Logan County Coroner’s office said he...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
WBKO

A big drop in temperatures ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Thursday! It’s a quiet start to the day. Showers will push east of us and clouds will follow. We’ll see MUCH more sunshine later today but we’ll also be A LOT colder. We actually hit a midnight high in the lower...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Wind Advisory through Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds thickened this afternoon ahead of a frontal system arriving tonight. Along and ahead of it comes gusty showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. The threat for severe weather is very low, but not at zero, for late tonight. Expect showers to increase in coverage...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

