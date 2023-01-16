Read full article on original website
Hawkins named WKU’s first Gilman-McCain Scholar
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University student Tramaine Hawkins of Hopkinsville was named the institution’s first Gilman-McCain Scholar, a designation awarded to 100 undergraduate child and spousal dependents of active or activated U.S. military personnel for study abroad per academic year. The John S. McCain International Scholarship...
wnky.com
Bowling Green Hardee’s wants to make a deal
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’ve driven by the Hardee’s on Russellville Rd. then you might have seen its interesting sign. It amusingly says “will trade eggs for employees” with a kill two birds with one stone kind of idea behind it. Renee Henderson, general...
WBKO
Lady Topper basketball continues win streak at FAU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Winners of four straight, WKU women’s basketball (8-8, 5-2 C-USA) defeated Florida Atlantic (10-6. 3-4 C-USA), 76-66, on Monday night in Boca Raton. “We’re getting better as a team,” said head coach Greg Collins. “We’re playing better team defense, it’s not always four quarters,...
WBKO
WKU falls to No. 24 FAU after Owls dominate the second half
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Men’s basketball team had its three game win streak snapped by the 2th ranked Florida Atlantic Owls in Diddle Arena after the Owls dominated the second half, outscoring the Hilltoppers 42-29 on Monday night. “They scouted us pretty well. They knew what...
WBKO
Bowling Green’s Corvette plant creates sports cars and opportunities for workers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - General Motors is celebrating its 70th year of production of the Corvette, 41 of which have taken place in the heart of Southcentral Kentucky. Since 1981, the city of Bowling Green has produced over one million of the 1.75 million Corvettes worldwide. From models like...
A Spin around the backroads of Barren, Metcalfe & Monroe Counties
We recently headed out to cruise the truly BACKroads of Kentucky and ended up meandering through three counties. Trace our route or blaze your own trail, hopefully this information will help you with your own adventures.
College Heights Herald
WKU alumnus files for governor’s race
Western Kentucky University alumnus Alan Keck is the most recent conservative to enter the race for Kentucky’s governor. Keck announced his run on Nov. 21, 2022 and signed his paperwork Jan. 5, according to the Kentucky secretary of state’s website. Keck joins 12 other conservatives, including former United...
WBKO
Barren County awarded $3M for community projects
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County has been awarded $3 million in Community Project Funding from the Federal Government for two local projects. This funding includes the $1 million that was announced last week for the county’s South Cooper Industrial Park. Now, it’s been announced that the other...
WBKO
Allen County business owners hope to add wet/dry issue to May ballot
WBKO
Franklin Pharmacy served with warrant, employee arrested
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Pharmacy was served with a search federal warrant Wednesday before 11:00 AM by the Warren County-Bowling Green Drug Task Force. The pharmacy is located at 810 N Main St in Franklin, Ky. Multiple agencies were on scene while the search warrant was being served.
spectrumnews1.com
Quarles reschedules fundraiser appearance after being billed alongside cop involved in Breonna Taylor raid
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of a campaign event Tuesday, opting not to appear along with a now-retired Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment three years ago. The event in...
WBKO
Barren County Treasurer resigns
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Treasurer Virginia Hoffman resigned on Jan. 14. In a letter sent to county Judge-Executive Jamie Byrd, Hoffman said she felt unimportant since she did not receive a raise like others who were hired at the beginning of the year, who received larger salaries.
WBKO
Owensboro man charged in Beaver Dam drug investigation
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WBKO) - An Owensboro man was charged after a drug investigation in Beaver Dam on Tuesday. Michael Whittaker, 30, was charged with first and second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia. Members of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and the Ohio County...
WBKO
Med Center Health announces call for entries for 31st Women in the Arts Exhibit
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Entries are now being accepted for Med Center Health’s Women in the Arts exhibit until Feb. 15. The event is scheduled for Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11 at The Medical Center-WKU Health Sciences Complex. Med Center Health’s Women in the Arts Exhibit...
$1M lottery ticket could be in a Kentuckian’s pocket
While no one in Kentucky won the huge Mega Millions jackpot, someone did buy a $1 million Mega Million lottery ticket on Friday.
WBKO
General Motors announces the 2024 Corvette E-Ray Electronic Performance Vehicle
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 70 years after the first model rolled off the assembly line in Flint, Michigan, the Corvette has undergone a new change for 2024. The 2024 Corvette E-Ray will be the first model to be electrified and offer an electronic All-Wheel Drive powertrain. In its EV-only...
WBKO
Russellville man dies from electrocution, one other injured
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man is dead and another is in the hospital after an accident in Logan County. The Logan County Coroner confirmed 27-year-old Mike Dossett of Russellville was killed Tuesday while working on a roof in the downtown area. The Logan County Coroner’s office said he...
WBKO
A big drop in temperatures ahead!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Thursday! It’s a quiet start to the day. Showers will push east of us and clouds will follow. We’ll see MUCH more sunshine later today but we’ll also be A LOT colder. We actually hit a midnight high in the lower...
WBKO
Wind Advisory through Thursday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds thickened this afternoon ahead of a frontal system arriving tonight. Along and ahead of it comes gusty showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. The threat for severe weather is very low, but not at zero, for late tonight. Expect showers to increase in coverage...
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Recycling Business Building Destroyed In Fire (w/VIDEO)
A building owned by Green Earth Recycling in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Monday evening. Highland Fire Department Assistant Chief Doug Chilton says just before 5 p.m. someone called reporting smoke coming from the building and when firefighters arrived smoke and flames were coming from the roof of the structure.
