ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
valpo.life

Northwest Health – Porter Announces New Board Members

Valparaiso, IN – Ashley Dickinson, Chief Executive Officer for Northwest Health, recently welcomed two new members to the Northwest Health - Porter board of trustees: Drs. Douglas Mazurek and Michael Woods. “Our Board of Trustees is a highly committed group of leaders who are dedicated to the delivery or...
PORTER, IN
valpo.life

Chicago artist Michele Stutts and Michigan City artist Edwin Shelton to exhibit work at Indiana University Northwest

Gary, Ind. -- Indiana University Northwest School of the Arts is pleased to announce its Winter 2023 exhibitions: Communivacation by Michele Stutts and Manifesting the Unseen: New Work by Edwin Shelton. Communivacation by Michele Stutts. Stutts (born in Liverpool, UK) is a contemporary artist. Her materials are rich in history,...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
valpo.life

Finance Manager Russell Ghasvarian finds passion and inspiration at Currie Motors Ford of Valpo

The Currie Motors Ford of Valpo team strives not just to serve its customers, but to also go the extra mile for them. Whether it’s learning as much as they can to be extra knowledgeable about things you didn’t even realize you wanted to know or just being kind, the Currie Motors Ford of Valpo team is there for you. Russell Ghasvarian, one of Currie Motors Ford of Valpo’s Finance Managers, is passionate about his customers and works hard to get them into the vehicles they love.
VALPARAISO, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Gary Health Department seeking ideas for new facility

The Gary Health Department is looking for input, as it plans for a new facility. The department has been allocated $5 million dollars from the city's share of federal American Rescue Plan money. Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker says he'd like to hear from nonprofit groups, developers or anyone...
GARY, IN
valpo.life

A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Rachel Lieske

As a pediatric speech pathologist at Wee Care Therapy Ltd., Rachel Lieske’s life is wrapped up in selfless service for kids who deal with issues that hinder the full development of their communication skills. How she got to this point, too, is a heartwarming little tale. “I went to...
VALPARAISO, IN
Chicago Defender

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT LAUNCHES ADMINISTRATIVE DEBT RELIEF PILOT PROGRAM, PROVIDING ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL RELIEF TO CHICAGO RESIDENTS

CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and City Comptroller Reshma Soni launched the 2023 Administrative Debt Relief (ADR) Pilot Program. Available immediately, the program provides a course for Chicagoans mired in debt stemming from Administrative Hearing violations — some of which disproportionately impact low-income communities and are associated with higher fees than other municipal debt.
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Chicago Public Schools’ proposed 2023-24 calendar is out

Chicago Public Schools is proposing a 2023-24 calendar that’s very similar to this year’s, with an earlier start, a full week off for Thanksgiving, and a start to summer break in early June. District officials are giving families a week to weigh in, with a public comment period closing next Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. They can use this Google form to submit feedback. The calendar will go to the school board...
CHICAGO, IL
valpo.life

VNA Hospice NWI’s Kibble Kitchen program makes best days possible by keeping seniors and their beloved pets together

For nearly 50 years, the VNA Hospice NWI's Meals on Wheels Program has provided a hot lunch and wellness check to homebound seniors and individuals with disabilities throughout Porter County. These week-day lunch deliveries make best days possible for nearly 215 seniors, helping them to maintain their independence and nutritional well-being.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
R.A. Heim

New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 payment

The city of Chicago has a new program that gives some individuals a one-time payment of $500. This program is called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. The goal is to provide economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
CHICAGO, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Cook County Announces $23 Million for Rental Assistance and Services for Returning Residents

Cook County Announces $23 Million for Rental Assistance and Services for Returning Residents (Cook County, IL) — On Wednesday, January 18th, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, the Housing Authority of Cook County (HACC) and the Cook County Justice Advisory Council (JAC) announced an American Rescue Plan Act- funded reentry initiative that will provide rental assistance and wraparound support services to residents returning to Cook County from periods of incarceration.
COOK COUNTY, IL
valpo.life

Crown Point Sportsplex Undergoing $1M Improvement Project

CROWN POINT — The City of Crown Point has broken ground on a $1 million improvement project on the east side of the Crown Point Sportsplex. The project totaling roughly $977,000 will replace the existing infields on six softball fields with turf. The project includes the turf infields, as well as the proper drainage and infrastructure to support the turf. Work is being performed by Austgen Equipment.
CROWN POINT, IN
abc57.com

New bus company extends service to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new bus company is coming to South Bend, with service beginning at the end of January. Megabus, in partnership with Miller Transportation, is expanding its services to South Bend starting January 25. The partnership also reaches to other cities in the Midwest, including Chicago, Indianapolis, and Detroit.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wybeaconnews.org

An Extra $391 For You

You probably have hundreds of dollars that you don’t even know about. Some of you received a food-benefit debit card in the mail last month and you shouldn’t throw it away. Students who are enrolled in Chicago Public Schools were supposed to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) cards with...
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

Michigan City Police investigating death of child

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a child died in Michigan City on Friday afternoon. According to the Michigan City Police Department, officers were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive child in a house in the 800 block W. 6th Street around 2:40 p.m. First responders on scene attempted life-saving measures on the child, but resuscitative efforts were unsuccessful.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy