Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersSchererville, IN
She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her BodyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGary, IN
Pannell Promoted to Vice President at DMSBuilding Indiana BusinessCrown Point, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Malik Franklin, A 9 Year Old Boy With Big Ideas And An Even Bigger HeartSouth Suburban NewsCalumet City, IL
Related
valpo.life
Northwest Health – Porter Announces New Board Members
Valparaiso, IN – Ashley Dickinson, Chief Executive Officer for Northwest Health, recently welcomed two new members to the Northwest Health - Porter board of trustees: Drs. Douglas Mazurek and Michael Woods. “Our Board of Trustees is a highly committed group of leaders who are dedicated to the delivery or...
valpo.life
Challenger Learning Center Receives $100,000 donation from NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation
HAMMOND, Ind. - NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation support the Challenger Learning Center in Hammond through a contribution of $100,000. This donation will further the Challenger Learning Center’s mission and help continue its work to reach many students through STEM education each year. Challenger Center and its global...
valpo.life
Chicago artist Michele Stutts and Michigan City artist Edwin Shelton to exhibit work at Indiana University Northwest
Gary, Ind. -- Indiana University Northwest School of the Arts is pleased to announce its Winter 2023 exhibitions: Communivacation by Michele Stutts and Manifesting the Unseen: New Work by Edwin Shelton. Communivacation by Michele Stutts. Stutts (born in Liverpool, UK) is a contemporary artist. Her materials are rich in history,...
valpo.life
Finance Manager Russell Ghasvarian finds passion and inspiration at Currie Motors Ford of Valpo
The Currie Motors Ford of Valpo team strives not just to serve its customers, but to also go the extra mile for them. Whether it’s learning as much as they can to be extra knowledgeable about things you didn’t even realize you wanted to know or just being kind, the Currie Motors Ford of Valpo team is there for you. Russell Ghasvarian, one of Currie Motors Ford of Valpo’s Finance Managers, is passionate about his customers and works hard to get them into the vehicles they love.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Gary Health Department seeking ideas for new facility
The Gary Health Department is looking for input, as it plans for a new facility. The department has been allocated $5 million dollars from the city's share of federal American Rescue Plan money. Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker says he'd like to hear from nonprofit groups, developers or anyone...
valpo.life
A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Rachel Lieske
As a pediatric speech pathologist at Wee Care Therapy Ltd., Rachel Lieske’s life is wrapped up in selfless service for kids who deal with issues that hinder the full development of their communication skills. How she got to this point, too, is a heartwarming little tale. “I went to...
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT LAUNCHES ADMINISTRATIVE DEBT RELIEF PILOT PROGRAM, PROVIDING ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL RELIEF TO CHICAGO RESIDENTS
CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and City Comptroller Reshma Soni launched the 2023 Administrative Debt Relief (ADR) Pilot Program. Available immediately, the program provides a course for Chicagoans mired in debt stemming from Administrative Hearing violations — some of which disproportionately impact low-income communities and are associated with higher fees than other municipal debt.
Chicago Public Schools’ proposed 2023-24 calendar is out
Chicago Public Schools is proposing a 2023-24 calendar that’s very similar to this year’s, with an earlier start, a full week off for Thanksgiving, and a start to summer break in early June. District officials are giving families a week to weigh in, with a public comment period closing next Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. They can use this Google form to submit feedback. The calendar will go to the school board...
valpo.life
VNA Hospice NWI’s Kibble Kitchen program makes best days possible by keeping seniors and their beloved pets together
For nearly 50 years, the VNA Hospice NWI's Meals on Wheels Program has provided a hot lunch and wellness check to homebound seniors and individuals with disabilities throughout Porter County. These week-day lunch deliveries make best days possible for nearly 215 seniors, helping them to maintain their independence and nutritional well-being.
WISH-TV
Developer of JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis, Bruce White dies after cancer battle
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bruce White, one of the developers behind the iconic JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis, has died after battling cancer for nearly a year, his company White Lodging announced Thursday. White, 70, was the founder and chairman of the company based in Merrillville and started in...
abc57.com
Barnaby's and St. Joe County Health Department respond to video of alleged roaches
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- It’s no doubt that Barnaby’s is one of, if not, the most beloved pizza place in South Bend. When a video began circulating on social media showing about ten roaches crawling on the kitchen floor supposedly at the downtown Barnaby’s location, people were quick to share their disappointments online.
New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 payment
The city of Chicago has a new program that gives some individuals a one-time payment of $500. This program is called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. The goal is to provide economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Cook County Announces $23 Million for Rental Assistance and Services for Returning Residents
Cook County Announces $23 Million for Rental Assistance and Services for Returning Residents (Cook County, IL) — On Wednesday, January 18th, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, the Housing Authority of Cook County (HACC) and the Cook County Justice Advisory Council (JAC) announced an American Rescue Plan Act- funded reentry initiative that will provide rental assistance and wraparound support services to residents returning to Cook County from periods of incarceration.
valpo.life
Crown Point Sportsplex Undergoing $1M Improvement Project
CROWN POINT — The City of Crown Point has broken ground on a $1 million improvement project on the east side of the Crown Point Sportsplex. The project totaling roughly $977,000 will replace the existing infields on six softball fields with turf. The project includes the turf infields, as well as the proper drainage and infrastructure to support the turf. Work is being performed by Austgen Equipment.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Upcoming worker vote could make Valparaiso home to Indiana’s second union Starbucks
Workers at a northern Indiana Starbucks store plan to vote to unionize, according to an announcement Tuesday. If successful, the Valparaiso store will become the second union location in Indiana. They would become part of the national union representing over 270 Starbucks locations nationwide, Workers United. One of the main...
abc57.com
New bus company extends service to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new bus company is coming to South Bend, with service beginning at the end of January. Megabus, in partnership with Miller Transportation, is expanding its services to South Bend starting January 25. The partnership also reaches to other cities in the Midwest, including Chicago, Indianapolis, and Detroit.
wybeaconnews.org
An Extra $391 For You
You probably have hundreds of dollars that you don’t even know about. Some of you received a food-benefit debit card in the mail last month and you shouldn’t throw it away. Students who are enrolled in Chicago Public Schools were supposed to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) cards with...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Indiana should be on your list of places to eat.
WNDU
Michigan City Police investigating death of child
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a child died in Michigan City on Friday afternoon. According to the Michigan City Police Department, officers were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive child in a house in the 800 block W. 6th Street around 2:40 p.m. First responders on scene attempted life-saving measures on the child, but resuscitative efforts were unsuccessful.
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next Month
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Comments / 0