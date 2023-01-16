Just two weeks ago in Thompson-Boling Arena, it was Tennessee running Mississippi State out of the gym. Tonight, the Bulldogs will get a shot at some revenge in Starkville. Tennessee beat Mississippi State 87-53 just 14 days ago, sending out a convincing warning shot to the rest of the league. They backed that up with another blowout of South Carolina, then beat South Carolina. However, the Volunteers came crashing back to earth over the weekend, dropping a game at home to Kentucky. It was an ugly effort from Tennessee, including several missed point-blank layups that ended up costing them the win.

