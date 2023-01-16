ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Rocky Top Talk

Tennessee at Mississippi State: How to watch

Just two weeks ago in Thompson-Boling Arena, it was Tennessee running Mississippi State out of the gym. Tonight, the Bulldogs will get a shot at some revenge in Starkville. Tennessee beat Mississippi State 87-53 just 14 days ago, sending out a convincing warning shot to the rest of the league. They backed that up with another blowout of South Carolina, then beat South Carolina. However, the Volunteers came crashing back to earth over the weekend, dropping a game at home to Kentucky. It was an ugly effort from Tennessee, including several missed point-blank layups that ended up costing them the win.
Rocky Top Talk

Rick Barnes updates status of Santiago Vescovi, Tyreke Key

Tennessee rolled into Starkville on Tuesday night without Santiago Vescovi or Tyreke Key. Down two starters, the Volunteers still found a way to win. They overcame a bumpy first half, turning the momentum just before the halftime break. Rick Barnes took advantage of a mini-break as the Mississippi State staff installed a new net, and Tennessee came back to tie the game before halftime.
