Vote Now: Who should be SBLive’s Florida High School Girls Basketball Coach of the Week (Jan. 9-14)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Florida High School Girls Basketball Coach of the Week of Jan. 9-14 as nominated SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, Jan. 23th.

Anthony Flynn, Mandarin: For the first time in team history, the Mustangs have won a Gateway Conference Championship in school history. Flynn guiding this program to a 9-8 mark as districts nears, Mandarin has a shot to make some more noise here.

Carrie Mahon, Plant: No team is the Tampa Bay Area is hotter right now than the Plant Panthers. Mahon has led the Panthers to a 17-3 record and they are currently riding a 10-game winning streak, including 3-0 last week with wins over Steinbrenner, Boca Ciega and Lakewood.

Willie Powers, P.K. Yonge: Outside of one loss to Williston this season, Powers has the Blue Wave playing some its best basketball heading into district play. P.K. Yonge went 3-0 last week with victories Williston, Eastside and Buchholz.

Alex De La Fe, Winter Park: The Wildcats have been one of the top girls basketball teams in Central Florida and last week was a strong one for Winter Park. De La Fe led his team to a 2-1 mark, defeating neighboring foes Freedom and Winter Springs.

Ochiel Swaby, Miami Country Day: Not that its any surprise when the Spartans win, but last week was a little different than the rest of the season. Swaby led Miami Country Day to a 3-0 week with wins over Ransom Everglades, Palmer Trinity and state power Blanche Ely.

