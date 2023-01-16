ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Man, 75, died after crash on Staten Island; car careened out of control and overturned

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 75-year-old man died after his car careened out of control and landed on its side in Huguenot on Wednesday morning. The preliminary police investigation indicated that the man suffered a medical episode that caused the vehicle to overturn in the single-car crash, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
News 12

NYPD: Man fatally shot in Eastchester

Police say a man was fatally shot in Eastchester on Wednesday night. NYPD officers on scene say they found a man with gunshot wounds outside of 4057 Pratt Ave. He was rushed to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. One resident who spoke to News 12 off camera says...
EASTCHESTER, NY
PIX11

Cat survives getting hit by a car on NYC highway during risky rescue

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — This cat has eight lives left. A lucky feline survived after she was hit by a car while darting across the eastbound lanes of the Grand Central Parkway, near LaGuardia Airport, at around 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to John DeBacker, vice president of Long Island Cat and Kitten Solution. The young, multi-colored […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Two teens shot outside of NYC high school, 12-year-old in custody

Two teenagers were shot during a large fight near a Queens high school Wednesday — and a 12-year-old boy was taken into custody after the mayhem, police and sources said. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the ankle and a 14-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg around 4:50 p.m. outside of Campus Magnet High School in Cambria Heights, where they are both students , according to police and sources. Sources said police saw the 12-year-old drop a gun as he tried to run away from the scene. The weapon was recovered by cops and the boy was taken into custody for questioning, police and sources said. The gunshot victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition, police said. Sources said the 12-year-old boy did not attend the same high school as the victims.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC smoke shop worker shot after kicking out rowdy crew, cops say

A worker at a Hell’s Kitchen smoke shop was shot when he booted a rowdy crew out of his store early Wednesday, authorities said.  The employee was inside the Smoke City shop on Ninth Avenue near West 49th Street around midnight when a group of disorderly men entered, cops said.  He kicked the group out of the store, concerned that they might steal something, police said.  That sparked a fight outside the store – that ended with one of the rowdy bunch shooting the worker in the leg, cops said.  He was taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said.  The crew then took off — at least one of them on a scooter, police sources said.  No arrests have been made.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

