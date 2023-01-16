ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild Orchid Media

FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral

The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
‘Immature’ Man Tricks Partner Into Eating Vegan Meal

A man was roasted on Reddit after he admitted to tricking his non-vegan husband into eating a completely plant-based meal. "He loves his steak and bacon and generally isn't too interested in trying vegan options. However, I've been trying to get him to at least consider eating more plant-based meals for the sake of his health," the man, who has been vegan "for about a year," wrote via Reddit.
What Does MK Mean in Texts?

So, you were texting your bestie and they used the new text term "mk" in a message. You've *literally* never seen this before and have no clue what it means. You don't want to seem like you live under a rock, so you sprint to Google in hopes of finding the definition. Could this be yet another word that's been added to the dictionary of text talk? It is. If you're wondering: What does "mk" mean in text? Here's a crash course on how to use it.
Was the Mona Lisa Stolen? Viral Video Causes Mass Confusion on Social Media

A viral TikTok video claiming Leonardo da Vinci's famous Mona Lisa painting was stolen caused massed confusion on social media. If you ever thought people didn't care about history or art, the social media spin-out that occurred after a TikTok user claimed the painting had been stolen suggests otherwise. In...
Drake Makes Confusing Flex About Private and Public Bathrooms

When you are the biggest rap star on the planet, you get special privileges that the average person doesn't see often. Recently, Drake decided to share one of those privileges. On Thursday (Jan. 19), Drake jumped on his Instagram story and made a confusing flex about private and public bathrooms....
