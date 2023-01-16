So, you were texting your bestie and they used the new text term "mk" in a message. You've *literally* never seen this before and have no clue what it means. You don't want to seem like you live under a rock, so you sprint to Google in hopes of finding the definition. Could this be yet another word that's been added to the dictionary of text talk? It is. If you're wondering: What does "mk" mean in text? Here's a crash course on how to use it.

