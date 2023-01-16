ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams, MA

iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Senior Center Supportive Day Program Offers Opportunities

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Council on Aging is hoping to spark interest in the Senior Center’s supportive day program with billboards that better advertise its benefits. The program, also referred to as "The Happy Club," has been a life-saver to many families giving seniors a chance to enhance their social, physical, and cognitive skills while also providing caregivers respite care at a cost-effective price.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire County Historical Society Virtual Lecture

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire County Historical Society (BCHS) is presenting John Dickson's virtual lecture "Why Here? The Rise of Berkshire County Industry" on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The virtual lecture will take place at 5:30 pm. To receive the zoom link, contact BCHS at melville@berkshirehistory.org or call 413-442-1793. According...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Athenaeum to host 'Digital Literacy for All' Series

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield's public library, will be hosting the "Digital Literacy for All" course series starting Jan. 23 and continuing through March. All sessions will be held in the Athenaeum Room on the library's second floor. The courses are free, and registration is not required....
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Literacy Network of South Berkshire's Promotes Director of Tutoring

LEE, Mass. — The Literacy Network of South Berkshire (LitNet) announced the promotion of Miguel Silva to Director of Tutoring. Silva, who joined LitNet in 2021, formerly served as LitNet's Learner Liaison. In his new role, under the direction of Executive Director Leigh Doherty, Silva will oversee the enrollment of all new tutors and will serve as support for LitNet's existing 140+ volunteer tutors. He will retain his responsibilities as also being the point of contact for LitNet's 160+/- active learners, the majority of whom are immigrants seeking English language instruction.
LEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

BCC Hosts Martin Luther King National Day of Service

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield community united Monday at Berkshire Community College (BCC) to reflect on the life and message of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday marked the first in-person Martin Luther King National Day of Service BCC has had since the pandemic, marking a return of an event that allowed residents to give back and feel connected to the community.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Fenn Street Homeless Shelter Expected to Open in Spring

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After several years of anticipation, the First United Methodist Church's homeless shelter is set to open in the spring. Director of Community Development Justine Dodds last Wednesday reported that demolition has been completed and construction is underway. From the road, not much can be seen as the changes are occurring inside.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Gastroenterologist Joins BHS Provider Practice

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the appointment of Mark J. Sterling, MD, a board certified and fellowship trained Gastroenterologist, to the medical staff of Berkshire Medical Center (BMC) and the provider staff of Gastroenterology Professional Services of BMC. Dr. Sterling is accepting new patients in need...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Cable Panel Maps Out Work Before Spectrum Talks

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — At its second meeting, the reconstituted Cable Advisory Committee looked ahead to its hiring of outside counsel and ascertainment process for negotiating a new contract with Spectrum. An attorney is being considered to guide the process with a price tag ranging from $7,000 to $14,000 and...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Next Generation to Lead Guido's Fresh Marketplace

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The future of Guido's Fresh Marketplace has been assured with a new generation preparing to take on the family business. Chris and Matt Masiero started with a roadside produce stand in 1979 on Route 7 in Pittsfield with a $2,500 loan from their father — after whom the store is named — and shuttled fresh produce from Chelsea Market in Boston.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

CRA Session 3 Swim Lessons Registration is Now Open

DALTON, Mass. — Registration is now open for Session 3 Swim Lessons at the Community Recreation Association (CRA). Lessons will be held from Jan. 23 to April 1, 2023 (9 weeks). A General CRA Jr. Membership ($40) is required and everyone must wear a swim cap. The Dalton CRA...
DALTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Clark Art Concerts at the Conforti Series

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A new concert series at the Clark Art Institute, Concerts at the Conforti, kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 28 with an afternoon performance of new classical music at 3 pm followed by an evening show of electronic music at 7 pm. Both events are presented in...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Rural Lands to Purchase Oblong Road Parcel

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Williamstown Rural Lands Foundation has finalized a purchase and sales agreement for a 10-acre parcel on Oblong Road. "We put some money down [Tuesday], and we will put a bigger deposit down on Friday," WRLF President Greg Islan said on Wednesday afternoon. "Basically, it's a done deal. Both sides have signed the purchase and sales agreement."
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Police Investigating Unsuspicious Death in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. — According to the District Attorney's office, police are investigating an unsuspicious medical death on Myrtle Street. Although no further details are available at this time, The District Attorney's office affirmed that the death is neither suspicious nor represents a danger to the public. Adams Police cruisers...
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Free Webinar with CHP and Rural Recovery

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — CHPBerkshires and Rural Recovery are partnering to present a free webinar conversation, "Sober Curious? Rethinking Drinking, Building Healthier Habits," on Thursday, Jan. 26, noon-1 pm. More information and preregistration information can be completed here: chpberkshires.org/sober-curious. The conversation is open welcome to all but will focus...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Auction of Williamstown's Orchards Hotel Postponed to February

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The real estate auction of a closed Main Street hotel again was postponed late Tuesday, fewer than 24 hours before the scheduled sale. The 49-room Orchards Hotel has been closed since March 2020 and did not reopen for business after the economy restarted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty's Lenox Brokerage Welcomes New Agent

LENOX, Mass. — William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty today announced that Real Estate Salesperson Danielle "Dani" Giulian has joined the firm's Lenox brokerage. Bringing a background in sales and finance, Giulian became an agent in 2019 after first entering the real estate industry in a support role in 2015.
LENOX, MA

