Kyrie Irving Shuts Down Narrative That The Nets Will Struggle Again Without Kevin Durant

Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Welcome to the Trans World - All In a Day's WorkWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New York/New Jersey Residents Admit To a Credit Card Fraud Scheme That Affected Thousands of CitizensAbdul GhaniNewark, NJ
Seth Curry Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Relying Too Much On Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving
Seth Curry gave his Brooklyn Nets teammates a reality check about relying too much on. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and being too focused on playing isolation basketball.
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
Kyrie Irving And Brooklyn Nets Have Reportedly Decided On Their Future Together
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are apparently on the same page regarding the player's future.
This Warriors-Wizards Trade Features Kristaps Porzingis
Kids these days, am I right? It’s a tradition. Once you reach 30, you’re required to be excessively critical of anyone under 30. Whether it’s fair or not, these are the rules. NBA players are no exception. It is fair to say that younger people can be...
FOX Sports
Durant and the Nets visit the Suns
Brooklyn Nets (27-16, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (21-24, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets square off against the Phoenix Suns. Durant ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 29.7 points per game. The Suns have gone 14-7 at home. Phoenix...
NBC Sports
Report: Jakob Poeltl drawing significant interest from Celtics, Raptors
The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 9, so contending teams have a little less than four weeks to find deals to improve their roster for the upcoming playoffs. The Boston Celtics are the best team in the league with a 33-12 record following Jayson Tatum's 51-point performance in a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday afternoon.
FOX Sports
Kuzma, Wizards beat Knicks 116-105 in Beal's return
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points, Bradley Beal had 18 in his return from a five-game absence and the Washington Wizards never trailed in a 116-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists against...
Kyrie Irving expected to return for Nets after one-game nightmare
PHOENIX — After a wretched offensive showing Tuesday playing without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the Nets appear to be on the verge of getting Irving back. Irving was upgraded to probable for their game Thursday at the Suns. The All-Star point guard was a late scratch Tuesday at San Antonio with right calf soreness. The Nets went on to lose, 106-98, to the Spurs, their third straight defeat since Durant went down with a knee injury. Irving did not require an MRI exam, and the Nets were confident the injury would be minor. “Just reported a little tightness,” coach Jacque Vaughn said...
Bulls Defeat Pistons in Paris as DeMar DeRozan Returns, Shines
PARIS --- Joakim Noah sat courtside in a glorious, multi-colored, full-length robe and floppy hat. French star Tony Parker drew a thunderous ovation when introduced, as did Magic Johnson. The sellout French crowd at Accor Arena reacted with delight whenever a highlight-reel play occurred, several of them authored by Chicago...
Hawks’ Dejounte Murray, Trae Young clicking with Knicks next
During their four-game winning streak, the Atlanta Hawks are beginning to show the expected results from the offseason when they
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 18, 2023
Twelve days after its most recent home game, New Orleans (26-18) is finally back in the Smoothie King Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday, hosting the Miami Heat (24-21). Tickets are available here. The Pelicans depart Thursday for a two-game weekend road trip in Florida, facing Orlando (Friday) and Miami in a rematch (Sunday).
Tyler Hansbrough Fires Back at John Wall’s Recruiting Story
In the world of college basketball, recruiting battles for the country’s top high school talent are nearly as hard-fought as those on the hardwood. Sometimes bad blood lingers for years on end, which appears to be the case in the latest bit of drama involving blue blood programs North Carolina and Kentucky.
NBA Analyst Proposes Trade Which Sends Terry Rozier And Kelly Oubre To Mavericks
This trade would get the Mavericks some offensive players.
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
