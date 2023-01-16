Kyrie Irving Shuts Down Narrative That The Nets Will Struggle Again Without Kevin Durant

PHOENIX — After a wretched offensive showing Tuesday playing without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the Nets appear to be on the verge of getting Irving back. Irving was upgraded to probable for their game Thursday at the Suns. The All-Star point guard was a late scratch Tuesday at San Antonio with right calf soreness. The Nets went on to lose, 106-98, to the Spurs, their third straight defeat since Durant went down with a knee injury. Irving did not require an MRI exam, and the Nets were confident the injury would be minor. “Just reported a little tightness,” coach Jacque Vaughn said...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO