Santee, SC

WIS-TV

Crash blocks all westbound traffic near Bush River Rd flyover

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-26 West blocked all lanes Wednesday morning. SCDOT said a crash at around 4:44 a.m. is impacting traffic near exit 108 at Bush River Rd. The overpass is shut down while crews work on the scene. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Fire Department issues traffic alert due to cut gas line

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Fire Department says Broad River Road, between Zimalcrest Drive and Seminole Road, is temporarily closed due to a cut gas line. Department officials say repairs to the line will take considerable time. In the meantime, drivers should take alternate routes. Stay with ABC Columbia...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Coroner identifies US Hwy 15 vehicle collision victim

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says 35 year-old Eduardo Rivera is the individual who died from a result of a single vehicle collision on US Hwy 15 North just south of Browntown Road in Sumter County. Authorities say the fatal accident occurred before 4 a.m. on...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of West Columbia is hiring!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia is hiring. Among the positions available include code compliance inspector, truck driver sanitation department, equipment operator, street and sanitation workers and water plant maintenance mechanic. Submit your application and find more information at westcolumbiasc.gov.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Business owners at Irmo strip mall assess damage after fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Today business owners at St. Andrews Center in Irmo are assessing the damage in the daylight after a fire on Monday evening. No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fred Najim is the owner of Hair Power Designs...
IRMO, SC
abcnews4.com

1 dead, 1 injured after crash on Black Oak Road in Bonneau

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One driver died and another was injured Monday evening following a crash between two vehicles in Berkeley County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. At approximately 8:20 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling east on Black Oak Road when it collided with a car...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Tractor trailer involved in head-on collision with passenger vehicle on Williston, Mt. Beulah Rd.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A tractor trailer has been involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the head-on collision involving the 18-wheeler and the passenger vehicle happened at Williston Road and Mt. Beulah Road between New Ellenton and Williston, near Hillcrest Church of Windsor. Emergency dispatch […]
WILLISTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce Police looking for man after vehicle pursuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Cayce Police Department says they are searching for 54 year-old Ega Reta Lake for failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension 3rd or subsequent, and being a habitual offender. Lake was seen by authorities on Nov. 8 driving a black Ford F-150 with...
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

North Fire Department teams up with U.S. Air Force for aircraft training at North Air field

NORTH, S.C. — Military aircraft over Orangeburg County is a familiar site, since the Town of North is the site of an airfield used by the U.S. Air Force. That close proximity has led to a partnership by the military and the North Fire Department to provide advanced aircraft training to firefighters, so that they can help out at the airfield in the event of an emergency.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Car recovered from creek Saturday night in South Carolina

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) — Multiple crews worked to recover a vehicle from the water Saturday night following a crash. According to C&B Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash that left a car submerged in the water in Ladson.  Officials confirmed that the incident happened in the area of Farmington Road. At […]
LADSON, SC
