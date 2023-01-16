Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Railroad crossings to close for repair work in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A series of railroad crossing repairs is kicking off in Orangeburg County this week. CSX Transportation said it has a railroad tie repair gang that will move to multiple sites through Feb 3. Each crossing on the list will be closed between three to five days.
abcnews4.com
Car crashes into utility pole on Cypress Campground Road in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash between a car and utility pole in Berkeley County Thursday morning. The collision scene is on Cypress Campground Road and Rabon Run, approximately six miles east of Ridgeville. There's no word on...
WIS-TV
Crash blocks all westbound traffic near Bush River Rd flyover
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-26 West blocked all lanes Wednesday morning. SCDOT said a crash at around 4:44 a.m. is impacting traffic near exit 108 at Bush River Rd. The overpass is shut down while crews work on the scene. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
Broad River Road reopens after being shut down for gas line cut
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A section of Broad River Road in Columbia that was shut down for hours due to a cut gas line has now reopened. The Columbia Fire Department said just after 5:30 p.m. that all lanes of Broad River had reopened. The cut was along a section...
Increasing fine for left lane slowpokes gets quick traction
A bill allowing police to charge a bigger fine for people driving slow in the left lane of interstates and other multilane highways is one of the first to be taken up at the South Carolina Statehouse in 2023.
abcnews4.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-26 EB crash at Hwy 17A closes 1 lane in Berkeley County
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — At least one lane is closed on I-26 eastbound at Highway 17A in Berkeley County after a crash. There are no reported injuries yet. Traffic is moving very slowly on the highway.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Fire Department issues traffic alert due to cut gas line
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Fire Department says Broad River Road, between Zimalcrest Drive and Seminole Road, is temporarily closed due to a cut gas line. Department officials say repairs to the line will take considerable time. In the meantime, drivers should take alternate routes. Stay with ABC Columbia...
Water main break forces road closure, boil water advisory in Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say a 16-inch water main has suffered a break and repair operations have forced a road closure and an advisory for residents to boil their water in a Columbia neighborhood. According to the City of Columbia Water Works, the road closure is in the 1600...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Coroner identifies US Hwy 15 vehicle collision victim
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says 35 year-old Eduardo Rivera is the individual who died from a result of a single vehicle collision on US Hwy 15 North just south of Browntown Road in Sumter County. Authorities say the fatal accident occurred before 4 a.m. on...
WIS-TV
Fire department shuts down part of Broad River Rd after gas leak detected
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Richland Fire Department is advising drivers to avoid the area of Broad River Rd near a gas leak. COLA Fire said a crew working in the area hit a gas line. No one has been reported injured and no evacuations were issued at the time of writing.
abccolumbia.com
City of West Columbia is hiring!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia is hiring. Among the positions available include code compliance inspector, truck driver sanitation department, equipment operator, street and sanitation workers and water plant maintenance mechanic. Submit your application and find more information at westcolumbiasc.gov.
'Each time it takes several months for them to come back and fill it in': Residents want large hole in street fixed
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents of the South Kilbourne Neighborhood in Columbia reached out to News 19 about a large hole on the corner of Overbrook Drive and Suber Street. Deep freezing temperatures in December caused a water main break underneath the street. “It was a huge amount of water...
abccolumbia.com
Business owners at Irmo strip mall assess damage after fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Today business owners at St. Andrews Center in Irmo are assessing the damage in the daylight after a fire on Monday evening. No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fred Najim is the owner of Hair Power Designs...
abcnews4.com
1 dead, 1 injured after crash on Black Oak Road in Bonneau
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One driver died and another was injured Monday evening following a crash between two vehicles in Berkeley County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. At approximately 8:20 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling east on Black Oak Road when it collided with a car...
Tractor trailer involved in head-on collision with passenger vehicle on Williston, Mt. Beulah Rd.
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A tractor trailer has been involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the head-on collision involving the 18-wheeler and the passenger vehicle happened at Williston Road and Mt. Beulah Road between New Ellenton and Williston, near Hillcrest Church of Windsor. Emergency dispatch […]
Orangeburg County School District among the first in state to get safety upgrades for school buses
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County School District is the first in the state to receive school bus upgrades with illuminated stop signs and stop arms. District officials say these upgrades are being made with students' safety as top of mind. “Right now we see horrific numbers, high...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police looking for man after vehicle pursuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Cayce Police Department says they are searching for 54 year-old Ega Reta Lake for failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension 3rd or subsequent, and being a habitual offender. Lake was seen by authorities on Nov. 8 driving a black Ford F-150 with...
North Fire Department teams up with U.S. Air Force for aircraft training at North Air field
NORTH, S.C. — Military aircraft over Orangeburg County is a familiar site, since the Town of North is the site of an airfield used by the U.S. Air Force. That close proximity has led to a partnership by the military and the North Fire Department to provide advanced aircraft training to firefighters, so that they can help out at the airfield in the event of an emergency.
Chantè Coad blazes trail as Columbia's first Black female firefighter
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The responsibility of being "the first" comes with a lot of weight, but Chantè Coad carries the title well. After not getting hired the first time she applied, Coad became the Columbia Fire Department's first Black female firefighter on October 22, 1990. She started her career with Engine 11.
Car recovered from creek Saturday night in South Carolina
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) — Multiple crews worked to recover a vehicle from the water Saturday night following a crash. According to C&B Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash that left a car submerged in the water in Ladson. Officials confirmed that the incident happened in the area of Farmington Road. At […]
