Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyFort Worth, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com
Did Gary Patterson’s Wife Tweak TCU With This Tweet?
The TCU Horned Frogs made it official on Friday when they announced the hiring of new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. Briles takes over for Garrett Riley, who took the same position with the Clemson Tigers. Needless to say, the hire has received mixed reviews. Some fans love it, as they...
Jackson State Nearly Conquered an SEC Giant. Now the Tigers Want More.
After going stride-for-stride with LSU in last year’s NCAA tournament, coach Tomekia Reed has been carefully crafting a plan to return to the Big Dance.
footballscoop.com
Impressive hires continue for Jackson State, T.C. Taylor as Tigers snag FBS assistant
His brother already an Football Bowls Subdivision head coach with postseason experience, Tyquan Hammock is continuing to carve his own path in coaching. And now the younger Hammock, whose older brother, Thomas, is head coach at Northern Illinois University, is headed to arguably the hottest, most high-profile program in Football Championship Subdivision play.
New school, same results: Deion Sanders lands No. 1 recruit, again
Coach Prime is still dominating the recruiting game. For the second-straight year, the college coach has flipped the country’s No. 1 cornerback recruit from a Florida school to play for him. In 2021, No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter flipped from Florida State to Jackson State. On Jan. 19, No. 1 cornerback prospect Cormani McClain flipped his Miami commitment to the University of Colorado to play for Sanders.
Jackson State HC Tomekia Reed: Coaching at an HBCU not for the weak
Jackson State head basketball coach Tomekia Reed has some words of wisdom for those who want to coach HBCUs. The post Jackson State HC Tomekia Reed: Coaching at an HBCU not for the weak appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WAPT
Deion Sanders' home in Canton is on the market and it's a listing you have to see
CANTON, Miss. — Deion Sanders' 5,346 square-foot house in Madison County is on the market. The Coach Prime era at Jackson State University came to an end after three seasons and two-straight SWAC Championships. Sanders' is now the head football coach for the Colorado Buffaloes. Now, Sanders is selling...
7th Grader dominates varsity basketball
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 7th grader at Madison Central is turning heads not only for her game, but that fact she is so young at this level. Karley Robinson starts for the Jaguars varsity girl’s basketball team. A rare thing to see, but for Robinson she feels like she fits right in. Her story […]
Dwight Johnson, second-half surge propel Fort Worth Dunbar past Carter-Riverside
Led by junior Dwight Johnson's 26 points, Fort Worth Dunbar rallied and used a strong second-half surge to beat District 9-4A rival Fort Worth Carter-Riverside on Wednesday night
Yazoo City boys basketball turns heads in 4A
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV)- Yazoo City is starting to turn heads in 4A boys basketball. The Indians now stand at 18-5 with multiple wins over 5A/6A schools. The team says team chemistry is what has built this winning team. Yazoo City lost in the 1st round of the playoffs last season, but hopes this great […]
WLBT
Jefferson County Girl’s Basketball player hospitalized in Jackson after head injury
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jefferson County High School girl’s basketball player is hospitalized in Jackson after suffering a head injury. Tuesday night’s game between Franklin County and Jefferson County was nearly two minutes from the final whistle until disaster struck for senior forward, Zyre Smith. Smith, fighting...
Now’s your chance to live the “Prime” life in coach’s Mississippi house
A new Zillow listing that’s reported to be a house that belongs to former Jackson State University football coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders” features an expansive house in a pleasant country setting. “Welcome to your farmhouse oasis!” the listing begins. “This home was custom built in...
WWL-TV
Trucker arrested, charged in the deaths of the Southern University band members
NEW ORLEANS — The man who was driving the semi-truck that crashed into and killed three band members of Southern University's Human Jukebox Marching Band on Interstate 49 has been arrested, according to our partners at WBRZ. 62-year-old Clyde Gay was charged with three counts of negligent homicide. Gay...
Mayor Lumumba: A federal consent decree had been in place for wastewater in Jackson, Mississippi
Before its drinking water difficulties, Jackson had previously been under a federal consent decree for its wastewater. The mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, Chokwe Lumumba (D-Miss.) tells Chuck Todd about the city’s decades of water difficulties on Meet the Press NOW.Jan. 18, 2023.
WLBT
Police: Victim taken to UMMC after shooting at McDonald’s in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a McDonald’s in Jackson Friday afternoon. Officials say that a vehicle was shot into at the restaurant on Northside Drive and Hanging Moss Road and a victim was taken to UMMC with no life-threatening injuries. According to...
WAPT
Council OKs $300K for company to pick up litter along Jackson roads
JACKSON, Miss. — Betweenillegal dumping and litter on the streets, the Jackson City Council decided it was time to do something. In a meeting on Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to pay New Way Mississippi $300,000 to pick up litter along and around major streets in the city. The deal does not include trash along the interstates.
Man locked up in Dallas nearly two years after a Pleasant Grove murder
A man is now behind bars in Dallas, accused in a 2021 murder in Pleasant Grove. The victim was found dead inside a car parked in a residential neighborhood near Buckner and Bruton.
WAPT
JPD: Argument led to fatal shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say an argument led to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Police were called on Jan. 11 to the 3000 block of Charleston Drive, where a man had been shot to death. The man's name was not released. Jackson Police Department Public Information Officer...
Velma Jackson senior killed in Madison County crash
Editor’s Note: The Madison County School District released the correct spelling of the student’s name. The following post has been updated with the correct information. MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old died in a single-car crash in Madison County on Sunday, January 15. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland said the accident happened on Loring […]
Freda Bush, well-known Jackson OB/GYN, dies
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Well-known Jackson doctor and pro-life leader, Dr. Freda Bush, died on Sunday, January 15. Bush was a health care provider at East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates, P.A. in Jackson and served the community as an OBGYN for 30 years. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) released the following statement on the passing of Bush. […]
Man shot, killed on Pinecrest Circle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found dead on a street. Officer Sam Brown said police responded to Pinecrest Circle just before 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16. When they arrived, they discovered the victim had been shot multiple times and died at the scene. The victim has not […]
