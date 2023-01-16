ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

heartlandcollegesports.com

Did Gary Patterson’s Wife Tweak TCU With This Tweet?

The TCU Horned Frogs made it official on Friday when they announced the hiring of new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. Briles takes over for Garrett Riley, who took the same position with the Clemson Tigers. Needless to say, the hire has received mixed reviews. Some fans love it, as they...
FORT WORTH, TX
footballscoop.com

Impressive hires continue for Jackson State, T.C. Taylor as Tigers snag FBS assistant

His brother already an Football Bowls Subdivision head coach with postseason experience, Tyquan Hammock is continuing to carve his own path in coaching. And now the younger Hammock, whose older brother, Thomas, is head coach at Northern Illinois University, is headed to arguably the hottest, most high-profile program in Football Championship Subdivision play.
JACKSON, MS
rolling out

New school, same results: Deion Sanders lands No. 1 recruit, again

Coach Prime is still dominating the recruiting game. For the second-straight year, the college coach has flipped the country’s No. 1 cornerback recruit from a Florida school to play for him. In 2021, No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter flipped from Florida State to Jackson State. On Jan. 19, No. 1 cornerback prospect Cormani McClain flipped his Miami commitment to the University of Colorado to play for Sanders.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

7th Grader dominates varsity basketball

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 7th grader at Madison Central is turning heads not only for her game, but that fact she is so young at this level. Karley Robinson starts for the Jaguars varsity girl’s basketball team. A rare thing to see, but for Robinson she feels like she fits right in. Her story […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo City boys basketball turns heads in 4A

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV)- Yazoo City is starting to turn heads in 4A boys basketball. The Indians now stand at 18-5 with multiple wins over 5A/6A schools. The team says team chemistry is what has built this winning team. Yazoo City lost in the 1st round of the playoffs last season, but hopes this great […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WLBT

Police: Victim taken to UMMC after shooting at McDonald’s in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a McDonald’s in Jackson Friday afternoon. Officials say that a vehicle was shot into at the restaurant on Northside Drive and Hanging Moss Road and a victim was taken to UMMC with no life-threatening injuries. According to...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Council OKs $300K for company to pick up litter along Jackson roads

JACKSON, Miss. — Betweenillegal dumping and litter on the streets, the Jackson City Council decided it was time to do something. In a meeting on Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to pay New Way Mississippi $300,000 to pick up litter along and around major streets in the city. The deal does not include trash along the interstates.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JPD: Argument led to fatal shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say an argument led to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Police were called on Jan. 11 to the 3000 block of Charleston Drive, where a man had been shot to death. The man's name was not released. Jackson Police Department Public Information Officer...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Velma Jackson senior killed in Madison County crash

Editor’s Note: The Madison County School District released the correct spelling of the student’s name. The following post has been updated with the correct information. MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old died in a single-car crash in Madison County on Sunday, January 15. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland said the accident happened on Loring […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Freda Bush, well-known Jackson OB/GYN, dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Well-known Jackson doctor and pro-life leader, Dr. Freda Bush, died on Sunday, January 15. Bush was a health care provider at East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates, P.A. in Jackson and served the community as an OBGYN for 30 years. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) released the following statement on the passing of Bush. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed on Pinecrest Circle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found dead on a street. Officer Sam Brown said police responded to Pinecrest Circle just before 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16. When they arrived, they discovered the victim had been shot multiple times and died at the scene. The victim has not […]
JACKSON, MS

