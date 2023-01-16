Derry Girls actor Saoirse-Monica Jackson’s new Netflix show The Decameron has an exciting new update as we now know that the show has begun filming in Rome, Italy. The show, which is being filmed in Italy’s Cinecittà Studios, is an eight-episode series that is based on a collection of short stories of the same name written by 14th-century Italian author Giovanni Boccaccio. It will remain in production in the country for the next six months.

