Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Florida St. Cloud Branch to host Faces of the Future Fundraising Breakfast January 27

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak cold front will move in on Friday which will bring an increase in cloudiness and a slight chance for a shower or two. This front will become stationary over us and eventually dissipate. An area of low pressure will spin up along this front on Saturday over the north central Gulf and send some clouds our way on Saturday and Sunday along with a slight chance for a few showers.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO