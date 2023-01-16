ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, January 19, 2023

First hour: Previewing upcoming performances by the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine. Second hour: Special rebroadcast - What to expect for the local housing market in 2023. Classical 91.5 host and producer Mona Seghatoleslami is our guest host this hour and it’s one you won’t want to miss. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bishop Matthew Clark is in declining health, says Diocese of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Matthew Clark, the bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Rochester, is in declining health, according to a message on Wednesday from the diocese. The message says that Bishop Clark’s “current health condition is now quite serious”. The bishop is receiving nursing care at the Sisters of Saint Joseph Motherhouse.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Discussing the "Flush Forum" and public restrooms in downtown Rochester

Local groups are pushing to make public toilets available in downtown Rochester 24/7. A "Flush Forum" was held over the weekend, with proponents sharing how open, public restrooms would serve the downtown community and people who are unhoused and do not have access to bathrooms. This hour, our guests discuss...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Homegrown X re-emerges as a throwback to how we partied before the pandemic

Does everyone remember where we were just a couple of years ago?. Working from home. Ordering food and cocktails for pickup, substituting our best restaurants for a fast-food drive-through. Music venues setting up stages in parking lots or at a rural drive-in movie theater so you could listen from the safety of your car. All while watching out for “Orange Zones,” the places in the city that had been tagged as particularly COVID-infested.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Previewing upcoming performances by the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine

Classical 91.5 host and producer Mona Seghatoleslami is our guest host this hour and it’s one you won’t want to miss. The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine will be in Western New York this month. The principal conductor is Theodore Kuchar, who is a faculty member at Houghton University. The orchestra is on a tour that includes 40 concerts in the U.S., including one at Houghton University and one at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theater in Rochester. The goal is to carry a message of hope across the world during Russia’s war on Ukraine.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, honoring the birthday and legacy left behind by the global human rights leader and activist. In honor of that, a number of locations around Rochester will be holding celebrations. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated on the third Monday each January. The Greater […]
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

From a ‘Hall of Doom’ to a place for the people

The Rochester Police Department’s new deputy chief of community engagement often wears a bow tie, half out of necessity, and half personal style. “For me, at my old job, I wore a suit and bow tie everyday. There was always a nice navy blue suit in the closet,” Keith Stith says, referring to a very long law enforcement career in Hudson County, N.J.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

News 8 Celebrates 01/17/2023

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Happy Birthday Kathy! This was sent in from Wilma, Elaine, & the Family. We’d like to celebrate all your birthdays, anniversaries, and special events!. The name of the person or persons being celebrated. Date of celebration. Who the well wishes are from. Any other...
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

State Of Emergency Order Renewed For The City Of Rochester

The City of Rochester will continue to be under a State of Emergency due to the violence that continues to impact the community. Mayor Malik Evans renewed the State of Emergency over gun violence. The comes after the attempted murder of a 16 year-old at Franklin High School on January 5th. Officers from the Rochester Police Department will be placed at designated schools for arrival and dismissal times of students. The officers will not return as SRO’s.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Anti-violence leader Justin Morris on gang intervention

Gangs in Rochester are recruiting kids as young as third grade, according to the vice president of the Rochester City School Board. With the increase in gun violence, there is increased focus on the impact of gangs. We discuss efforts to intervene and prevent kids from going down that path.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

How to have conversations about grief

Residents across our region are dealing with difficult subjects: violence in Rochester; mental health challenges; stressors from the pandemic; and more. How should we speak with -- and comfort people -- who are grieving?. We're joined by local chaplains who help us understand how to have caring and supportive conversations,...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Golden Apple: Congratulations to Christa Sergeant!

Sodus, N.Y. (WROC)— Congratulations to this week’s Golden Apple Award winner Christa Sergeant!. Sergeant is a 5th Grade teacher at Sodus Intermediate School. Nelson Kise, Sodus Superintendent says, “When I think about some of the best teachers I’ve ever known, she rises to the top. I’ve never seen anyone who cares about her students more than her. She is a champion for her kids and always has their best interests in mind.”
SODUS, NY
iheart.com

Irondequoit's New Police Chief Has Been Announced

Irondequoit is getting a new police chief. Scott Peters will succeed Alan Laird, who retired in November. Peters spent nearly 27 years with the Rochester Police Department, the joined the District Attorney's Office as a major crimes investigator. At last night's town board meeting, Irondequoit Town Attorney Megan Dorritie addressed...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY

