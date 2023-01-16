Read full article on original website
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Rochester Celebrities Gathered To Celebrate New Christmas BookHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Winter Home Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Rochester, NY Home In Tip-top ConditionKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
wxxinews.org
Coming up on Connections: Thursday, January 19, 2023
First hour: Previewing upcoming performances by the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine. Second hour: Special rebroadcast - What to expect for the local housing market in 2023. Classical 91.5 host and producer Mona Seghatoleslami is our guest host this hour and it’s one you won’t want to miss. The...
WHEC TV-10
Bishop Matthew Clark is in declining health, says Diocese of Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Matthew Clark, the bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Rochester, is in declining health, according to a message on Wednesday from the diocese. The message says that Bishop Clark’s “current health condition is now quite serious”. The bishop is receiving nursing care at the Sisters of Saint Joseph Motherhouse.
wxxinews.org
Discussing the "Flush Forum" and public restrooms in downtown Rochester
Local groups are pushing to make public toilets available in downtown Rochester 24/7. A "Flush Forum" was held over the weekend, with proponents sharing how open, public restrooms would serve the downtown community and people who are unhoused and do not have access to bathrooms. This hour, our guests discuss...
wxxinews.org
Homegrown X re-emerges as a throwback to how we partied before the pandemic
Does everyone remember where we were just a couple of years ago?. Working from home. Ordering food and cocktails for pickup, substituting our best restaurants for a fast-food drive-through. Music venues setting up stages in parking lots or at a rural drive-in movie theater so you could listen from the safety of your car. All while watching out for “Orange Zones,” the places in the city that had been tagged as particularly COVID-infested.
RCSD graduate Isaiah Santiago running for city school board
Santiago is also an advocate for mental health services and recently wrote a "mental health literacy" curriculum for RCSD.
A seamless transition: Leadership changes for Fairy Godmothers of Rochester
HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — For nearly two decades, volunteer-based organization “Fairy Godmothers of Rochester” has worked to provide prom dresses for young girls and families who otherwise couldn’t afford one. Its leadership will soon change, with a continued mission of giving back to generations. “We started this in 2004, and I’ve been doing it 19 […]
wxxinews.org
Previewing upcoming performances by the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine
Classical 91.5 host and producer Mona Seghatoleslami is our guest host this hour and it’s one you won’t want to miss. The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine will be in Western New York this month. The principal conductor is Theodore Kuchar, who is a faculty member at Houghton University. The orchestra is on a tour that includes 40 concerts in the U.S., including one at Houghton University and one at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theater in Rochester. The goal is to carry a message of hope across the world during Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Rochester celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, honoring the birthday and legacy left behind by the global human rights leader and activist. In honor of that, a number of locations around Rochester will be holding celebrations. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated on the third Monday each January. The Greater […]
From a ‘Hall of Doom’ to a place for the people
The Rochester Police Department’s new deputy chief of community engagement often wears a bow tie, half out of necessity, and half personal style. “For me, at my old job, I wore a suit and bow tie everyday. There was always a nice navy blue suit in the closet,” Keith Stith says, referring to a very long law enforcement career in Hudson County, N.J.
Mayor renews Rochester’s Gun Violence State of Emergency for 7th month
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Citing the shooting at Franklin High School from January 5th, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans renewed the State of Emergency over gun violence once again. This is now entering the 7th month Rochesterians have been under a State of Emergency in this capacity. The Mayor’s order will remain in effect through February […]
rochesterfirst.com
News 8 Celebrates 01/17/2023
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Happy Birthday Kathy! This was sent in from Wilma, Elaine, & the Family. We’d like to celebrate all your birthdays, anniversaries, and special events!. The name of the person or persons being celebrated. Date of celebration. Who the well wishes are from. Any other...
wdkx.com
State Of Emergency Order Renewed For The City Of Rochester
The City of Rochester will continue to be under a State of Emergency due to the violence that continues to impact the community. Mayor Malik Evans renewed the State of Emergency over gun violence. The comes after the attempted murder of a 16 year-old at Franklin High School on January 5th. Officers from the Rochester Police Department will be placed at designated schools for arrival and dismissal times of students. The officers will not return as SRO’s.
wxxinews.org
Anti-violence leader Justin Morris on gang intervention
Gangs in Rochester are recruiting kids as young as third grade, according to the vice president of the Rochester City School Board. With the increase in gun violence, there is increased focus on the impact of gangs. We discuss efforts to intervene and prevent kids from going down that path.
13 WHAM
'It is time for new energy':18-year-old RCSD alum runs for spot on school board
Rochester, N.Y. — Isaiah Santiago graduated from School of the Arts last spring. Now, he wants to take what he experienced in the classroom to the board room on West Broad Street. On Wednesday, Santiago announced he would run for a spot on the Rochester City School District's Board...
wxxinews.org
How to have conversations about grief
Residents across our region are dealing with difficult subjects: violence in Rochester; mental health challenges; stressors from the pandemic; and more. How should we speak with -- and comfort people -- who are grieving?. We're joined by local chaplains who help us understand how to have caring and supportive conversations,...
rochesterfirst.com
Golden Apple: Congratulations to Christa Sergeant!
Sodus, N.Y. (WROC)— Congratulations to this week’s Golden Apple Award winner Christa Sergeant!. Sergeant is a 5th Grade teacher at Sodus Intermediate School. Nelson Kise, Sodus Superintendent says, “When I think about some of the best teachers I’ve ever known, she rises to the top. I’ve never seen anyone who cares about her students more than her. She is a champion for her kids and always has their best interests in mind.”
What does Rochester’s State of Emergency mean?
”The point of states of emergency is not to wait till the sky is falling around you, but to have it in place," Kingsley said.
Canandaigua votes ‘yes’ to submit grant for Lisk site redevelopment
If the Lisk project was chosen, the grant would give $2,000,000 for Phase 2 of the plan.
rochesterfirst.com
Bride plans to sue Victor Tailor for missing dress, could involve Attorney General
GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 is continuing its coverage on brides who claim a tailor in Victor closed up shop and disappeared with their wedding dresses. News 8 first broke this story last month featuring two women: Adrienne DeFazio and Rachel Economou. DeFazio is attempting to sue the...
iheart.com
Irondequoit's New Police Chief Has Been Announced
Irondequoit is getting a new police chief. Scott Peters will succeed Alan Laird, who retired in November. Peters spent nearly 27 years with the Rochester Police Department, the joined the District Attorney's Office as a major crimes investigator. At last night's town board meeting, Irondequoit Town Attorney Megan Dorritie addressed...
