Royal Family Urging Prince Harry & Prince William To Have 'Sit Down' Before King Charles' Coronation, Spills Source

It seems a third party is waving the white flag amid Prince Harry and Prince William 's ongoing rift.

Buckingham Palace has reportedly planned a meeting between the Duke of Sussex and Prince of Wales to resolve their ongoing estranged relationship, which has only worsened following the release of Harry's memoir, Spare .

The Firm is hoping to have the brothers back on good terms in time for their father King Charles III 's coronation in May to avoid any unnecessary drama, spilled an insider.

"[Charles and William] have to invite them in before the coronation, or it will become such a circus and distraction," one source explained to a news outlet, referring to Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle .

As for how likely it is that Harry and William are able to reconcile after the red-headed prince dragged his brother and their other their family members' names through the mud, "It’s fixable," declared the insider.

"Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit ‘ we didn’t get everything right , and we got a lot wrong,’" they continued. "It’s going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done."

The source added of the planned reunion, "It needs Harry over here, in the room with the King and Prince of Wales, a couple of other family members, some of ‘his people’ he trusts who always had his back , so he doesn’t think he’s being ambushed."

And while Charles is said to be on board with the meeting, the heir may need a bit of convincing, it was reported.

Though Harry, 38, and William, 40, have been at odds for quite some time — with their relationship being tested when the father-of-two and Meghan stepped back from their senior royal duties in 2020 — the controversial royal added fuel to the fire when he dropped several bombshells in his pages.

From recounting a physical altercation between the two to claiming William made fun of him for his struggles with anxiety, Harry didn't shy away from talking about the father-of-three.

Meanwhile, Harry also dragged their father, Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton through the mud in his tell-all, going so far as to say the Princess of Wales and her husband were partly responsible for his 2005 Nazi costume scandal.

Ahead of his book release, Harry touched on whether he planned on attending his dad's coronation, saying in his ITV interview: "There's a lot that can happen between now and then . But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they're willing to sit down and talk about it."

The Times spoke to insiders about Buckingham Palace's efforts for a reconciliation.