Royal Family Urging Prince Harry & Prince William To Have 'Sit Down' Before King Charles' Coronation, Spills Source

By Nikki Schuster
 3 days ago
It seems a third party is waving the white flag amid Prince Harry and Prince William 's ongoing rift.

Buckingham Palace has reportedly planned a meeting between the Duke of Sussex and Prince of Wales to resolve their ongoing estranged relationship, which has only worsened following the release of Harry's memoir, Spare .

The Firm is hoping to have the brothers back on good terms in time for their father King Charles III 's coronation in May to avoid any unnecessary drama, spilled an insider.

PRINCE HARRY ADMITS HE HASN'T SPOKEN TO STEPMOTHER CAMILLA 'IN A LONG TIME': 'SHE'S DONE EVERYTHING TO IMPROVE HER OWN REPUTATION'

"[Charles and William] have to invite them in before the coronation, or it will become such a circus and distraction," one source explained to a news outlet, referring to Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle .

As for how likely it is that Harry and William are able to reconcile after the red-headed prince dragged his brother and their other their family members' names through the mud, "It’s fixable," declared the insider.

"Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit ‘ we didn’t get everything right , and we got a lot wrong,’" they continued. "It’s going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done."

The source added of the planned reunion, "It needs Harry over here, in the room with the King and Prince of Wales, a couple of other family members, some of ‘his people’ he trusts who always had his back , so he doesn’t think he’s being ambushed."

And while Charles is said to be on board with the meeting, the heir may need a bit of convincing, it was reported.

Though Harry, 38, and William, 40, have been at odds for quite some time — with their relationship being tested when the father-of-two and Meghan stepped back from their senior royal duties in 2020 — the controversial royal added fuel to the fire when he dropped several bombshells in his pages.

'SPARE' REVELATIONS: EVERYTHING PRINCE HARRY SAID ABOUT HIS FEUD WITH BROTHER PRINCE WILLIAM

From recounting a physical altercation between the two to claiming William made fun of him for his struggles with anxiety, Harry didn't shy away from talking about the father-of-three.

Meanwhile, Harry also dragged their father, Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton through the mud in his tell-all, going so far as to say the Princess of Wales and her husband were partly responsible for his 2005 Nazi costume scandal.

Ahead of his book release, Harry touched on whether he planned on attending his dad's coronation, saying in his ITV interview: "There's a lot that can happen between now and then . But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they're willing to sit down and talk about it."

The Times spoke to insiders about Buckingham Palace's efforts for a reconciliation.

Comments / 15

K & M
3d ago

Harry & Meghan want out of the spotlight!!! Why is she grinning like a 'possum over her shoulder whenever she sees a camera while Harry looks straight ahead & ignores them (as they both should)???

Reply
7
Guest
3d ago

I am against giving in to Harry and his demands….it will never end….already stating has way more to tell, another threat….

Reply
10
Bea Giles
3d ago

The trust and loyalty has been broken. William will be King, and Katherine will be Queen, so Spare and Megnut needs to move along.

Reply
7
Related
The List

Prince Harry Confirms Rumors About Potential Reconciliation With King Charles And Prince William

Ever since he defected from the royal family in January 2020, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, King Charles and Prince Harry's relationship has gone from bad to worse. Likewise, the Duke of Sussex has grown increasingly estranged from his older brother, Prince William, too. As The Independent reported at the time, during the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, Harry asserted that both men remain "trapped" in the institution from which he was ultimately able to break free.
Inside Nova

Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney brands Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ‘manipulative and controlling’

Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney has branded his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, “manipulative” and “controlling”. The ‘Real Housewives of DC’ star, 51, also said on an interview with GB News on Wednesday (11.01.23) night she “would have loved” the royal to have married “someone like Kate Middleton”.
netflixjunkie.com

TROUBLE IN PARADISE? Is Meghan Markle Miffed With Massive Success of Prince Harry’s Memoir?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put up a united front last month as they unveiled their six-episode Netflix docuseries. After their appearance at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, the couple featured in various trailers and episodes for Netflix. The Duke of Sussex continued with his appearances this month as well in a bid to promote his memoir Spare. However, the absence of Meghan Markle from the public light has given birth to a lot of controversial questions.
epicstream.com

Does Prince Harry Inherit Anything From The Queen?

There have been a lot of questions about Queen Elizabeth’s fortune after her passing on September 8, 2022, with many wondering if Prince Harry is part of her will. Does Meghan Markle’s husband inherit anything from his grandmother despite the allegations he throws against the royal family?. Table...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Admits He Doesn't Remember Prince William & Kate Middleton's Wedding Ceremony: My 'Brother Was Gone Forever'

Prince Harry had a lot of thoughts and feelings when his older brother, Prince William, married Kate Middleton in 2011. “The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever. Who could deny it?” the 38-year-old writes in his new memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10. “He’d never again be first a foremost Willy. We’d never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We’d never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that’s who.”The red-headed royal admitted that the “ceremony is mostly...
Indy100

Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction

A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
epicstream.com

King Charles Shock: Prince Harry Removed From Coronation After Spare Leaks; Meghan Markle’s Husband’s Part Reportedly Scrapped, Prince William Only Royal Left With a Role

King Charles is not letting his controversial son Prince Harry bring his drama to his coronation, a report says. Prince William's father reportedly made changes scrapping the Duke of Sussex's role in his special day after excerpts from his book Spare leaked. King Charles Reportedly Removed Prince Harry's Role In...
Popculture

Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage

Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
OK! Magazine

Buckingham Palace Fuming Over Prince Harry's Decision To Include Heated Private Messages Between Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton, Spills Source

While Prince Harry felt it was necessary to include the heated text exchange between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Buckingham Palace seemed to disagree. After the Duke of Sussex released his memoir, Spare, on Tuesday, January 10 — with excerpts making headlines before his book debut — an insider spilled that the palace "does not love" that the private messages made it into the tell-all."They claim it’s just part of the story, and in any event, it’s egregious of Harry to publish these abbreviated excerpts," said the source to a news outlet, pointing out that the texts "clearly show that...
The List

Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
netflixjunkie.com

“on her knees… her eyes closed”: Prince Harry Reveals How Meghan Markle Asked Princess Diana for Guidance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have brought the Royal Family down to the dust, but their unquestioned respect for the Duke’s mother, Princess Diana is unconditional. Following the death of his mother, the sidelined Prince devoted his entire life to seeking justice for his mother who had to meet such a tragic death. Ever since Meghan Markle stepped into the Royal Family, she could share the same amount of respect for her mother-in-law as Harry.
SheKnows

Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He'll Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s latest press round for his memoir, Spare, is finally answering one particular question that royal watchers have been asking for months: Will he and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6? It’s not a simple yes-or-no answer because there is a lot riding on how the royal family reacts in the next four months.  In his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry gets right to the point about what he’s looking for from Charles and...
