Former ‘American Idol’ contestant CJ Harris who finished in top 6 dies at 31

JASPER, Ala. — Curtis “C.J.” Harris, a former contestant on “American Idol,” died Sunday, according to multiple reports. He was 31.

AL.com and Variety confirmed with the Walker County coroner’s office that Harris died Sunday night at an Alabama hospital. The Birmingham newspaper reported CPR was performed but he died shortly after.

Harris, who grew up in Jasper, Alabama, made it to Hollywood with his audition cover of The Allman Brothers’ “Soulshine.” Before his “American Idol” audition, Entertainment Weekly reported that he also tried out for “The Voice” and “The X-Factor.”

Harris eventually made it to the top six and performed with the other top vocalists during the “American Idol” live tour.

The tour included a stop at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta in 2014.

Harris released an original song “In Love” in 2019. He recently posted on his social media accounts that he was working on new music.

An autopsy will be performed to determine Harris’ cause of death.

