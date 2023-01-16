ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Former ‘American Idol’ contestant CJ Harris who finished in top 6 dies at 31

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tlf2n_0kGYah2S00

JASPER, Ala. — Curtis “C.J.” Harris, a former contestant on “American Idol,” died Sunday, according to multiple reports. He was 31.

AL.com and Variety confirmed with the Walker County coroner’s office that Harris died Sunday night at an Alabama hospital. The Birmingham newspaper reported CPR was performed but he died shortly after.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Harris, who grew up in Jasper, Alabama, made it to Hollywood with his audition cover of The Allman Brothers’ “Soulshine.” Before his “American Idol” audition, Entertainment Weekly reported that he also tried out for “The Voice” and “The X-Factor.”

Harris eventually made it to the top six and performed with the other top vocalists during the “American Idol” live tour.

The tour included a stop at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta in 2014.

Harris released an original song “In Love” in 2019. He recently posted on his social media accounts that he was working on new music.

An autopsy will be performed to determine Harris’ cause of death.

IN OTHER NEWS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UthC9_0kGYah2S00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Star Fritz Hager Releases New Single ‘Caroline’

American Idol Season 20 star Fritz Hager has released his first new single since the show. The tongue-in-cheek song, called “Caroline,” is about the aftermath of a one-night stand, as the narrator tries to remember the woman’s name. American Idol‘s Fritz Hager Releases New Song ‘Caroline’...
TVGuide.com

American Idol Season 21: Judges, Host, Premiere Date, and Everything to Know

American Idol has been a reality competition staple since it launched back in 2002. The singing contest has given us stars like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jennifer Hudson, to name just a few. The series was the most-watched primetime program in the U.S. for eight consecutive years, and Time listed 2002's Season 1 as one of the most influential reality seasons of all time.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
223K+
Followers
154K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy