Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Star Pro-Bowl Player To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Seattle experiences unprecedented rise in inflation: Third highest rate among large US metrosEdy ZooSeattle, WA
Premieres, Award Winners And Dystopian Love – Seattle Theater Has It Allmixyplix mediaSeattle, WA
Related
This Is The Quirkiest City In Washington
Reader's Digest found every state's the oddest and most fun destination.
Popular Seattle Pizza Joint Shutting Down This Month
This restaurant has been serving Pioneer Square for 20 years.
The Stranger
Three Music Venues That Serve Fantastic Food… and One That Sells Satan’s Hot Dog
Seattle and Washington State have always had all sorts of puritanical, wacky, nonsense laws about serving liquor. The one requiring bars to have a “kitchen” is one of them. Washington Administrative Code 314-02-035 states, “A spirits, beer, and wine restaurant licensee must serve at least four complete meals. Establishments shall be maintained in a substantial manner as a place for preparing, cooking, and serving of complete meals.”
KING-5
New indoor golf experience opens in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Whether you're a beginner or a pro, Stadium Golf Sports Bar is the kind of place where you can always find something fun and challenging. It's located in the old Rhein Haus location on Division Avenue in Tacoma. The huge indoor space is part golf experience...
thetacomaledger.com
Goodbye, Cupcake
After 15 years on Pac Ave, cupcake bakery Hello, Cupcake sells its last cupcake. Tacoma residents from far and wide lined up in the rain last Sunday morning for one final cupcake from beloved cupcake bakery, Hello, Cupcake. Hello, Cupcake, which has been a part of downtown Tacoma for the...
downtownbellevue.com
Amazon Announces New Layoffs in Bellevue
According to a notice that was recently filed with the Washington State Employment Security Department, 448 employees will be let go from Amazon in the Bellevue area. The notice highlights that there will be 2,300 layoffs, with 1,852 jobs being affected in Seattle. The layoffs will officially begin on March...
singletracks.com
Everything you Need to Know About the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route
Troy Hopwood gets called a lot of things by riders of the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route (XWA), but “a wizard” and “evil genius” seem to rank pretty high up there. His brainchild is a public mountain bike route that crosses the state of Washington almost completely on dirt, covering 690 miles and 48,697 feet of climbing, providing you don’t get lost or have to take a detour.
Thousands attend 27th annual 'Tết Festival' in Seattle
SEATTLE — Seattle is ringing in the new year with the beat of its own drum. You may think it’s late to the party, but this celebration is actually starting the festivities early to kick off “Tết,” the Vietnamese New Year, which is just a week away on Sunday, Jan. 22.
downtownbellevue.com
Downtown Bellevue Loses its Last Bookstore, Left Without a Place to Purchase Books
Where have all the bookstores gone? The last-standing bookstore recently closed in Downtown Bellevue, leaving the area with no other retailers like it. Most recently, Barnes & Noble closed their doors in October 2022 and moved to Crossroads. The bookstore had been open on 106th Avenue Northeast for 29 years.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: New homeless shelters should be built around Sea-Tac Airport
It’s happened in Atlanta, it’s happened in Dallas – and now a story by Casey Martin reminds us that it’s happening here – homeless people sleeping at the airport. And it makes sense. A lot of non-homeless people end up sleeping at airports, so why not?
The Stranger
M3GAN Is a Seattle Gay Icon
There’s a long history of fascinating, extravagant women emerging from Seattle, from brothel owner Lou Graham, known in the 1800s as “Queen of the lava beds,” to burlesque champion Gypsy Rose Lee, to dancer Shelly Bauman, whose leg was blown off by a canon in a Bastille Day parade in Pioneer Square and then used the settlement money to open a gay bar called Shelly’s Leg. (The bar burned down a few years later when a gas tanker crashed on the viaduct, exploded, and sent a wall of flame pouring down onto the building.)
theorcasonian.com
How stray logs in Puget Sound turn industrial shorelines green
POSSESSION SOUND — Squinting out the windowed wheelhouse of the ship he’s helmed for two decades, Captain Skip Green spots something several hundred yards in the distance. “See that little black line?” he says, binoculars at hand. A half-mile or so out, it’s little more than a...
Screaming Trees bassist Van Conner dead at 55
The death of Van Conner has been confirmed by his brother, Screaming Trees guitarist Gary Lee Conner
livingsnoqualmie.com
Seattle Audubon Returns Ancestral Lands to Snoqualmie Indian Tribe: Nonprofit Supports Land Back through Donation
Seattle Audubon and Snoqualmie Indian Tribe recently closed on a land donation in the Snoqualmie Valley area, returning land to the Snoqualmie Tribe, whose people have lived in the area since time immemorial. The land, approximately 10 acres in size, remained undeveloped under Seattle Audubon’s ownership. Now, under the stewardship...
luxury-houses.net
Sitting on Over 5.9 Acres of Majestic Land in Maple Valley, WA, Exquisite Mediterranean Estate Seeks $3.895M
The Estate in Maple Valley boasts striking 22’ ceilings, library, home theater, gym, conference room, and an elevator to all three floors, now available for sale. This home located at 21145 212th Avenue SE, Maple Valley, Washington; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 12,490 square feet of living spaces. Call Logan Millard – RE/MAX Choice Executives – (Phone: (253) 220-0858) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Maple Valley.
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.
The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
KATU.com
Did you see it? Video captures fireball streaking across western Washington sky
A fireball was spotted by several people all across western Washington Monday night. Reports of the fireball came from Seattle, Federal Way, Bremerton and Lopez Island. "Ball got bigger as it descended, looked like smoke coming out all around ball at the end, just above horizon. VERY bright," said one person who saw the fireball on Lopez Island.
3 USPS mail trucks stolen in West Seattle with mail inside
SEATTLE — The U.S. Postal Inspector, Seattle Division, says at least three USPS mail trucks have been stolen in West Seattle just in January. Two incidents happened on Tuesday in West Seattle’s Alki neighborhood. Thieves ransacked the trucks and took off with mail and packages before abandoning the...
thewatchdogonline.com
Three Local Events to Celebrate the Lunar New Year
It’s time to say goodbye to the Year of the Tiger and welcome the Year of the Rabbit (or Cat)! On Jan. 22, Asian communities across the world will come together to celebrate the start of a new year!. Lunar New Year, also commonly referred to as the Spring...
Inflation is hitting Seattle harder than most of the US
If the rising costs have felt disproportionate for the cities surrounding Puget Sound compared to the rest of the United States, that’s because Seattle has the third-highest inflation in the nation, according to the most recent Consumer Price Index. More from Micki Gamez: Driving in Washington among the worst...
Comments / 2