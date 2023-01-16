ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Township, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DogTime

Senior Rottweiler Chained Outside in the Cold Rescued in New Jersey

A senior Rottweiler is in safe-keeping tonight after being rescued from unfathomable conditions in Neptune Township, New Jersey. The 10-year-old pup was found chained outdoors in freezing temperatures without access to food or water. Rescuers Find Senior Rottweiler in Freezing Conditions Officers from the Neptune Township Police Department discovered the neglected pup, named Coco, around […] The post Senior Rottweiler Chained Outside in the Cold Rescued in New Jersey appeared first on DogTime.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Jan. 16, 2023

A Canines for Recovery Meeting will be held on Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Community Hub in Bernardsville. Folks are welcome to bring their pups to this recovery support meeting, which “celebrates the therapeutic value dogs have in our lives.” No dog? No problem ... all are welcome!
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

SUV Smashes Through Window Into Lobby of Toms River, NJ, Bank

TOMS RIVER — An SUV smashed through the front of a TD Bank, stopping at the teller's counter, early Wednesday afternoon. Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina said Anthony Marino, 93, of Toms River was making a left turn from Clover Road onto Route 9 when he lost control of his SUV and accelerated across the roadway and onto the property of the bank located next to the Tri-City shopping center.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Hazlet, NJ mourns hero mom who saved her daughter from fire

HAZLET – It was a somber evening as hundreds heard a father recall his wife's sacrifice to unsuccessfully save their daughter from a house fire. Hundreds gathered at Veterans Park in Hazlet to honor Jacqueline Montanaro who ran back into their burning house on Brookside Avenue to get 6-year-old daughter Madelyn out of the house. Both later died at a hospital.
HAZLET, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Asked For Parking Help

BERKELEY – Officials asked the county for help with parking issues on a road in South Seaside Park. Some roads are county roads so the county government are the only ones who can make changes to it. Berkeley Business Administrator John Camera said that the parking on 14th Avenue...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Nonprofit Hires Disabled Workers to Make Tasty Snacks

PISCATAWAY — There is a very successful non-profit in the Middlesex County township that was established in 2016 to create career opportunities for the disabled community. It is called Popcorn for the People and the idea came to founder Dr. Steven Bier when his son, Samuel, who is on the autism spectrum was only able to get a job pushing shopping carts at a local supermarket.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Resident Recognized For Winning Pageant Title

BRICK – An 18-year-old Brick Township resident was recently recognized by the Mayor and Council after being named International United Miss New Jersey Teen. Lauren Zycband, who has lived in Brick Township her entire life, recently received the title back in September and will now move on to compete at Internationals in Orlando, Florida, this summer.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted For Aggravated Manslaughter

Authorities in Ocean County say a man has been indicted on numerous charges, including aggravated manslaughter, for fatally stabbing a man in the neck last May. 33-year-old Michael Tsamas of Laurence Harbor is facing aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon charges.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

School Bus Stolen in Northern NJ — Alarmed Cops Caution Parents

LIVINGSTON — North Jersey officials urged caution among parents after a school bus was stolen on Wednesday afternoon. While officials alluded to the thought that a predator could use the bus to pick up unsuspecting children, the FBI in New Jersey said it is questioning a person of interest and that investigators don't believe the public is at risk.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Arrow shoots through a front door in Lakewood, NJ

LAKEWOOD — A resident arrived home Sunday night and found an arrow had been shot through their front door. Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said the metal arrow went through the top half of the front door of a house on Engleberg Terrace and was likely shot from a crossbow. The incident is being investigated as a "suspicious incident."
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

What really killed the whales? NJ environmental groups are sparring

Environmental groups in New Jersey are squaring off, fighting a war of words over what is causing so many whale deaths in recent weeks. Following the discovery of a 30-foot humpback whale that washed ashore in Atlantic City earlier this month, several groups including Clean Ocean Action wrote to President Biden demanding a pause on all wind-energy activity off the Jersey coast and an investigation into why a total of seven whales have perished in less than five weeks.
MAINE STATE
WPG Talk Radio

NJ State Police: Big Machine Used in ‘Large scale act of vandalism’

SAYREVILLE — Calling it a “large scale act of vandalism,” police have asked for help finding those responsible for damage to a retaining wall in the borough. Early on Jan. 6, sometime between 3 and 5 a.m., heavy machinery was used to significantly damage a new retaining wall that borders the intersection of South Minisink Avenue and Cheesequake Road, according to the State Police Facebook page.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy