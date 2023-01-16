Environmental groups in New Jersey are squaring off, fighting a war of words over what is causing so many whale deaths in recent weeks. Following the discovery of a 30-foot humpback whale that washed ashore in Atlantic City earlier this month, several groups including Clean Ocean Action wrote to President Biden demanding a pause on all wind-energy activity off the Jersey coast and an investigation into why a total of seven whales have perished in less than five weeks.

