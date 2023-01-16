Read full article on original website
Senior Rottweiler Chained Outside in the Cold Rescued in New Jersey
A senior Rottweiler is in safe-keeping tonight after being rescued from unfathomable conditions in Neptune Township, New Jersey. The 10-year-old pup was found chained outdoors in freezing temperatures without access to food or water. Rescuers Find Senior Rottweiler in Freezing Conditions Officers from the Neptune Township Police Department discovered the neglected pup, named Coco, around […] The post Senior Rottweiler Chained Outside in the Cold Rescued in New Jersey appeared first on DogTime.
N.J. pets in need: Jan. 16, 2023
A Canines for Recovery Meeting will be held on Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Community Hub in Bernardsville. Folks are welcome to bring their pups to this recovery support meeting, which “celebrates the therapeutic value dogs have in our lives.” No dog? No problem ... all are welcome!
Man lived in N.J. apartment for months with girlfriend’s decomposed body, cops say
A 44-year-old man has been arrested weeks after the decomposed body of his girlfriend, who had apparently been dead for months, was found in a garbage bag in the Trenton apartment they shared. David Gibson, of Trenton, is charged with desecration of human remains, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said...
SUV Smashes Through Window Into Lobby of Toms River, NJ, Bank
TOMS RIVER — An SUV smashed through the front of a TD Bank, stopping at the teller's counter, early Wednesday afternoon. Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina said Anthony Marino, 93, of Toms River was making a left turn from Clover Road onto Route 9 when he lost control of his SUV and accelerated across the roadway and onto the property of the bank located next to the Tri-City shopping center.
Alleged serial 'upskirter' charged for taking photos of women at 8 NJ grocery stores
A man charged last year with taking “upskirting” photos of two women at a New Jersey supermarket has been charged with the same crime against more women, including minors, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Tuesday.
Hazlet, NJ mourns hero mom who saved her daughter from fire
HAZLET – It was a somber evening as hundreds heard a father recall his wife's sacrifice to unsuccessfully save their daughter from a house fire. Hundreds gathered at Veterans Park in Hazlet to honor Jacqueline Montanaro who ran back into their burning house on Brookside Avenue to get 6-year-old daughter Madelyn out of the house. Both later died at a hospital.
Ocean County Asked For Parking Help
BERKELEY – Officials asked the county for help with parking issues on a road in South Seaside Park. Some roads are county roads so the county government are the only ones who can make changes to it. Berkeley Business Administrator John Camera said that the parking on 14th Avenue...
NJ Nonprofit Hires Disabled Workers to Make Tasty Snacks
PISCATAWAY — There is a very successful non-profit in the Middlesex County township that was established in 2016 to create career opportunities for the disabled community. It is called Popcorn for the People and the idea came to founder Dr. Steven Bier when his son, Samuel, who is on the autism spectrum was only able to get a job pushing shopping carts at a local supermarket.
Exciting New Addition Coming To The Neptune, NJ Shopping Plaza
An incredibly popular craft store is getting ready to set up shop off route 66 in Neptune, and it'll be the store's fourth location in Monmouth County alone!. I always think of this place as the "I don't really need anything from here, but somehow I buy stuff" store. And...
Ocean County Resident Recognized For Winning Pageant Title
BRICK – An 18-year-old Brick Township resident was recently recognized by the Mayor and Council after being named International United Miss New Jersey Teen. Lauren Zycband, who has lived in Brick Township her entire life, recently received the title back in September and will now move on to compete at Internationals in Orlando, Florida, this summer.
Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted For Aggravated Manslaughter
Authorities in Ocean County say a man has been indicted on numerous charges, including aggravated manslaughter, for fatally stabbing a man in the neck last May. 33-year-old Michael Tsamas of Laurence Harbor is facing aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon charges.
Disabled NJ Military Vet: George Santos Set Up Then Stole Donations For My Dying Service Dog
Disgraced Congressman George Santos pocketed thousands of dollars of donations intended to save the life of a disabled New Jersey military veteran’s dying service dog, a published report alleges. Richard Osthoff told Patch.com that he and his beloved Sapphire were living in an abandoned chicken coop on the side...
School Bus Stolen in Northern NJ — Alarmed Cops Caution Parents
LIVINGSTON — North Jersey officials urged caution among parents after a school bus was stolen on Wednesday afternoon. While officials alluded to the thought that a predator could use the bus to pick up unsuspecting children, the FBI in New Jersey said it is questioning a person of interest and that investigators don't believe the public is at risk.
Accused NJ grocery store ‘perv’ arrested again after cops find more photos
A 33-year-old man accused in November of taking “upskirting” photos of two women in a Shrewsbury supermarket has been arrested again and slammed with multiple additional charges — after video footage showed more offenses, some involving victims believed to be juveniles, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
Arrow shoots through a front door in Lakewood, NJ
LAKEWOOD — A resident arrived home Sunday night and found an arrow had been shot through their front door. Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said the metal arrow went through the top half of the front door of a house on Engleberg Terrace and was likely shot from a crossbow. The incident is being investigated as a "suspicious incident."
A Delicious New “Twisted” Restaurant is Coming to Ocean County, NJ
This place looks delicious and you might have tasted it before. It is a food truck that you might have seen at different festivals around New Jersey. I know I have grabbed a twisted steak from this food truck and it was so delicious. The co-founders of Twisted Steaks say:
Police Looking for Mullica Twp., NJ, Woman Accused of Stealing Truck, Assault
Westville Police are searching for a Mullica Township woman wanted for allegedly stealing a truck from a Gloucester County auto dealership and hitting the lot attendant as she fled the scene. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, police say they are looking for Rita Ramminger for an incident that took...
What really killed the whales? NJ environmental groups are sparring
Environmental groups in New Jersey are squaring off, fighting a war of words over what is causing so many whale deaths in recent weeks. Following the discovery of a 30-foot humpback whale that washed ashore in Atlantic City earlier this month, several groups including Clean Ocean Action wrote to President Biden demanding a pause on all wind-energy activity off the Jersey coast and an investigation into why a total of seven whales have perished in less than five weeks.
Monmouth County town files lawsuit against New Jersey for vehicle thefts
MIDDLETOWN — Frustrated by the continuing epidemic of automobile thefts in New Jersey, and what they consider to be little action to stop it, officials in Monmouth County are getting a little more serious in their attempt to get the attention of state leaders. Outside the municipal police department...
NJ State Police: Big Machine Used in ‘Large scale act of vandalism’
SAYREVILLE — Calling it a “large scale act of vandalism,” police have asked for help finding those responsible for damage to a retaining wall in the borough. Early on Jan. 6, sometime between 3 and 5 a.m., heavy machinery was used to significantly damage a new retaining wall that borders the intersection of South Minisink Avenue and Cheesequake Road, according to the State Police Facebook page.
