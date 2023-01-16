ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Tulsa Celebrates 125th Birthday, Historical Society To Open New Exhibit

The City of Tulsa is celebrating its 125th Birthday Wednesday. To honor the history of Tulsa, the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum will open an exhibit Thursday. Sophia Hurd is the curator of the “Constructing Tulsa” exhibit. "I grew up in Tulsa, my mom and my grandfather grew...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Broken Arrow Show Choir Prepares To Compete Nationally

Broken Arrow High School's show choir is preparing to take its talents on the road. Director of Choral Activities, Justin Rosser, said the group is made up of 125 students in 9-12th grades. He said the school's varsity ensemble, known as Tiger Rhythm, travels all over the country competing and has become nationally recognized.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

New eating space coming to downtown Tulsa park

TULSA, Okla. — There will soon be a new place to grab food at a downtown Tulsa park. Guthrie Green said construction will begin this week on a new eating space inside the park. It will be located on the east side of Guthrie Green’s dock at East Cameron...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Okmulgee County shelter helps homeless people across Green Country

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee County Homeless Shelter, which stands near 4th and Morton, is the only homeless shelter in the City of Okmulgee. It also serves the entire county. Executive Director Brenda Brewer says that homeless people in both rural and urban areas face the same problems. “People...
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Union Public Schools seeks approval of $152 million bond

TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools (UPS) is seeking the approval of a $152 million, five-year series bond issue. The signature project of the bond is a reconfiguration of Union’s Sixth/Seventh Grade Center, near E. 61st St. and S. Mingo Rd., in order to help ease students’ transition out of elementary school.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man hit by car in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man went to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in north Tulsa. Police said they were called to an intersection near East Admiral Place and North Sheridan Road Wednesday morning, where a man was hit by a vehicle while crossing the intersection.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa high school basketball game closed to public

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) confirms Tuesday’s basketball game, Memorial High School at East Central High School, is a closed game. TPS says each school has the flexibility to make a decision about what best meets the needs of their schools. In a statement, TPS adds:...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Boy Who Beat Brain Cancer Surprised With Free Trip To Orlando

A Tulsa family with a little boy who had a brain tumor removed has been surprised with a trip of a lifetime. News On 6 was there when six-year-old Jacob Vazquez and his family of six got news that they are going on a week-long, all-expenses paid trip to Orlando, Florida, for Disney World, SeaWorld, Legoland and Universal Studios.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Broken Arrow Mounted Patrol busy training for spring events

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow’s newly formed Mounted Patrol Unit has been busy training for upcoming community events, the Broken Arrow Police Department said. The horses were even donated gear from the BA Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association. When the horses are deployed, they will be...
BROKEN ARROW, OK

