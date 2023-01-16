Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.Justina PriceCoweta, OK
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.JudyDTulsa, OK
Related
news9.com
Tulsa Man Posthumously Named Grand Marshal For Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade
Hundreds of people gathered Monday to honor the life of Doctor Martin Luther King Junior with a parade in downtown Tulsa. The Grand Marshal of the parade was a man who organizers said selflessly served his community for decades. Dwain Midget died last year, but organizers said he would be...
news9.com
Tulsa Celebrates 125th Birthday, Historical Society To Open New Exhibit
The City of Tulsa is celebrating its 125th Birthday Wednesday. To honor the history of Tulsa, the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum will open an exhibit Thursday. Sophia Hurd is the curator of the “Constructing Tulsa” exhibit. "I grew up in Tulsa, my mom and my grandfather grew...
news9.com
Broken Arrow Show Choir Prepares To Compete Nationally
Broken Arrow High School's show choir is preparing to take its talents on the road. Director of Choral Activities, Justin Rosser, said the group is made up of 125 students in 9-12th grades. He said the school's varsity ensemble, known as Tiger Rhythm, travels all over the country competing and has become nationally recognized.
New eating space coming to downtown Tulsa park
TULSA, Okla. — There will soon be a new place to grab food at a downtown Tulsa park. Guthrie Green said construction will begin this week on a new eating space inside the park. It will be located on the east side of Guthrie Green’s dock at East Cameron...
Tulsa Dream Center launching new program to curb youth crimes
As teen gun violence spiked in 2022, community organizations are taking notice, like the Tulsa Dream Center. They are starting a new program to hinder teens from going down the wrong path.
Tulsa's Brookside sees big changes coming in new year
Driving down Peoria on Brookside, you may be noticing some changes. Several chain restaurants and even a Tulsa icon, Claud’s Hamburgers, are now closed.
kosu.org
A collaborative in Tulsa models how Oklahoma communities can fight the methamphetamine epidemic
Tucked behind Interstate 44 in Tulsa, near Bishop Kelly High School, is a recovery facility called Grand Addiction Recovery. There’s construction equipment outside. It’s expanding to treat the thousands of Oklahomans who need help recovering from substance abuse disorders, including addiction to methamphetamine. “We provide treatment for medically...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Okmulgee County shelter helps homeless people across Green Country
OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee County Homeless Shelter, which stands near 4th and Morton, is the only homeless shelter in the City of Okmulgee. It also serves the entire county. Executive Director Brenda Brewer says that homeless people in both rural and urban areas face the same problems. “People...
Union Public Schools seeks approval of $152 million bond
TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools (UPS) is seeking the approval of a $152 million, five-year series bond issue. The signature project of the bond is a reconfiguration of Union’s Sixth/Seventh Grade Center, near E. 61st St. and S. Mingo Rd., in order to help ease students’ transition out of elementary school.
Man hit by car in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man went to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in north Tulsa. Police said they were called to an intersection near East Admiral Place and North Sheridan Road Wednesday morning, where a man was hit by a vehicle while crossing the intersection.
Janeway Estate open to public, benefits Sand Springs Community Services
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — If you’ve ever been curious about the multi-million dollar home in Sand Springs, this weekend is your chance to see inside the Janeway Estate. The Janeway Estate was a family home turned wedding venue in 2017. Now it’s back on the market with a nearly $2M price tag.
City of Bartlesville asks residents to limit water use as lake levels fall
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville has asked residents, once again, to conserve water as lake levels continue to fall. “We’re beginning to be concerned. We’re not at a critical phase, but we are asking people to conserve water,” said Mayor Dale Copeland. Because of...
Tulsa high school basketball game closed to public
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) confirms Tuesday’s basketball game, Memorial High School at East Central High School, is a closed game. TPS says each school has the flexibility to make a decision about what best meets the needs of their schools. In a statement, TPS adds:...
Okmulgee County sheriff celebrates 18 years of service
A local sheriff is celebrating a big milestone — one that not many elected officials will cross. Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice has been the sheriff for almost two decades.
Animal organizations overwhelmed after canine flu shuts down Tulsa shelter
Starting Thursday, Tulsa Animal Welfare is set to reopen after a five-week shutdown due to the spread of canine flu inside the facility.
news9.com
Tulsa Boy Who Beat Brain Cancer Surprised With Free Trip To Orlando
A Tulsa family with a little boy who had a brain tumor removed has been surprised with a trip of a lifetime. News On 6 was there when six-year-old Jacob Vazquez and his family of six got news that they are going on a week-long, all-expenses paid trip to Orlando, Florida, for Disney World, SeaWorld, Legoland and Universal Studios.
Broken Arrow Mounted Patrol busy training for spring events
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow’s newly formed Mounted Patrol Unit has been busy training for upcoming community events, the Broken Arrow Police Department said. The horses were even donated gear from the BA Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association. When the horses are deployed, they will be...
Tulsa Fire to continue providing coverage in Turley after mass resignations
Turley residents are worried about a lack of public safety after the bulk of its volunteer firefighters put in resignations last week.
Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday for shooting airport police officer
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to shooting a Tulsa International Airport officer in the chest. Joseph Watson got into a shootout in the airport parking garage in November 2021, after police said he was targeting his wife and brother, who were flying in from Houston.
FOX23 INVESTIGATION: Woman says local furniture store not honoring warranty
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman says a local furniture store and a national furniture manufacturer are giving her the runaround, not answering her calls and not honoring the warranty on her couch that began falling apart just after purchasing it. Last year, Janice Bayouth decided it was time...
Comments / 0