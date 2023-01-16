A Tulsa family with a little boy who had a brain tumor removed has been surprised with a trip of a lifetime. News On 6 was there when six-year-old Jacob Vazquez and his family of six got news that they are going on a week-long, all-expenses paid trip to Orlando, Florida, for Disney World, SeaWorld, Legoland and Universal Studios.

TULSA, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO