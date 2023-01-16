The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville are investigating an incident involving an explosive that damaged a mailbox in East Union Township. According to Troopers, the incident occurred around 11:45am on Sunday, January 15th, 2023, around 11:45am. Police say someone placed a small explosive/firework in a mailbox on Creek Road causing...

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO