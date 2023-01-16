A man and woman from DuBois were arrested and charged for two burglaries in Polk Township of Jefferson County, where around $420 worth of power tools were stolen. Pennsylvania State Police were investigating a report of a theft at a residence along Davis Run Road that occurred between January 7th and the 12th. Three miles away from that incident, another burglary had occurred on Egypt Road on the 8th, when two suspects were arrested and placed in the Jefferson County Jail.

DUBOIS, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO