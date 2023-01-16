ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
State College

Millinder Running for Reelection as Centre County Register of Wills

Christine Millinder will run for a third term as Centre County register of wills and clerk of the Orphans’ Court, she announced on Thursday. Millinder was first elected to the position running as a Republican in 2015 and launched a successful reelection bid in 2019 for a second straight term. She previously worked in the office for 28 years as a clerk and deputy register of wills.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Concepcion sworn in as commissioner

BELLEFONTE — Centre County officially has its new commissioner. Earlier this week, Amber Concepcion was sworn in by retiring President Judge Pamela Ruest. Concepcion replaces chair Michael Pipe on the Centre County Board of Commissioners. Pipe recently took a position with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. Concepcion becomes the first...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Sampsel to Seek 3rd Term as Centre County Sheriff

Bryan Sampsel is running for a third term as Centre County sheriff in this year’s election, he said in a statement on Wednesday. A Bellefonte resident, Sampsel will again seek the Republican nomination for the county’s top law enforcement officer in the May primary. Sampsel began his career with the sheriff’s office in 2003, working as a deputy and later sergeant before being elected sheriff in 2015. He ran unopposed for reelection in 2019.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Bellefonte council re-organizes

BELLEFONTE — New year, new faces. At its first meeting of 2023, Bellefonte Borough Council re-organized. Council members agreed to rotate positions in 2022. As a result of the agreement, Randy Brachbill stepped down from his position as council president. Doug Johnson moved from his role as vice president to president, and Kent Bernier moved from pro tempore to vice president.
BELLEFONTE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Andrea Pulizzi announces run for Lycoming County Judge

Lifelong Lycoming County resident Andrea Pulizzi has announced her run for Judge in the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas for the May 2023 primary election. There are two vacancies in the County's Court of Common Pleas. Born in Williamsport to Robert Pulizzi and Christine Pulizzi, A. Pulizzi attended Bishop Neuman High School before graduating from Williamsport Area High School. Pulizzi earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, cum laude,...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County Commissioner Scott Hunt announces reelection campaign

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)–Cambria County Commissioner Scott Hunt is getting ready to hit the campaign trail once again after announcing his reelection campaign at an event Sunday morning in Johnstown. In front of community members and elected officials, his campaign urged supporters to take up petitions to get him formally on the ballot as quickly as […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven woman sentenced in missing child case

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse has announced that Gwen Ardner, 38, of W. Main Street, Lock Haven was sentenced Monday morning by Clinton County Court President Judge Craig Miller. While Ardner was pleading for probation and no jail time, the Commonwealth argued for a...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
abc23.com

State College Man Sentenced

Authorities in Centre County say a State College man, who was convicted last year of raping a 1-year-old girl, has been sentenced to serve decades behind bars. Jackson Baker, now age 55, was sentenced Tuesday to spend 20 to 40 years in state prison, followed by three years of probation.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

These traffic changes will be in Clearfield County for windmill superload movements

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in Clearfield County may run into changes this week because of windmill superload movements, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said. In a news release, PennDOT said that the following routes will have changed traffic patterns from Jan. 17 till Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Reynoldsville Woman Injured in Rollover Crash on Wayne Road

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville woman was injured in a rollover crash in Winslow Township on Monday evening. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred at 5:38 p.m. on Monday, January 16, on Wayne Road, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2016 Jeep Patriot...
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Arrest made after threat to Punxsutawney school

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – An arrest was made after the Punxsutawney Area High School (PAHS) received a threat. According to a release posted on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to the district’s website, there was an investigation into a threat at PAHS, but the situation was resolved by the school’s administration and the Punxsutawney Borough Police […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone windmill update: construction “half-way done”

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Ridge Wind Farm in Tyrone is getting closer to adding new wind turbines — nine on the borough’s property. Borough Manager Ardean Latchford said construction is about halfway through and expects the windmills to be ready by 2024. “It seems like the whole process, other than a few supply […]
TYRONE, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

DUBOIS MAN, WOMAN ARRESTED FOR POLK TOWNSHIP BURGLARIES

A man and woman from DuBois were arrested and charged for two burglaries in Polk Township of Jefferson County, where around $420 worth of power tools were stolen. Pennsylvania State Police were investigating a report of a theft at a residence along Davis Run Road that occurred between January 7th and the 12th. Three miles away from that incident, another burglary had occurred on Egypt Road on the 8th, when two suspects were arrested and placed in the Jefferson County Jail.
DUBOIS, PA
WBRE

Route 15 reopened in Union County after crash reconstruction

KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Route 15 has reopened in Kelly Township after accident reconstruction. In a PennDOT release, officials say the road was closed along Route 15 in both directions between Route 1002 and Route 1005. As of 10:55 a.m., the roadway has reopened. You find all the latest road conditions at 511PA.com.
UNION COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Intoxicated man assaults hospital staff

Huston Township, Pa. — An intoxicated man involved in a crash assaulted two hospital workers after he was transported there for care, police say. Alessandro Pennella, 22, of Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., was involved on Dec. 4 in a crash on Interstate 99 in Huston Township, Centre County. State police at Rockview say Pennella was seen walking into lanes of travel of the highway shortly after the crash occurred at 6 p.m. ...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy