Read full article on original website
Related
State College
Millinder Running for Reelection as Centre County Register of Wills
Christine Millinder will run for a third term as Centre County register of wills and clerk of the Orphans’ Court, she announced on Thursday. Millinder was first elected to the position running as a Republican in 2015 and launched a successful reelection bid in 2019 for a second straight term. She previously worked in the office for 28 years as a clerk and deputy register of wills.
State College
Concepcion sworn in as commissioner
BELLEFONTE — Centre County officially has its new commissioner. Earlier this week, Amber Concepcion was sworn in by retiring President Judge Pamela Ruest. Concepcion replaces chair Michael Pipe on the Centre County Board of Commissioners. Pipe recently took a position with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. Concepcion becomes the first...
State College
Sampsel to Seek 3rd Term as Centre County Sheriff
Bryan Sampsel is running for a third term as Centre County sheriff in this year’s election, he said in a statement on Wednesday. A Bellefonte resident, Sampsel will again seek the Republican nomination for the county’s top law enforcement officer in the May primary. Sampsel began his career with the sheriff’s office in 2003, working as a deputy and later sergeant before being elected sheriff in 2015. He ran unopposed for reelection in 2019.
Blair County coroner retires, chief deputy coroner announces campaign for position
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Blair County Coroner Patricia Ross formally announced her retirement after three decades of service in front of friends, family, and Blair County officials Wednesday night at the US Hotel Tavern in Hollidaysburg. “Well I always told people I did my job with a wing and a prayer,” Ross said. “And there’s things […]
Breon announces reelection bid to Centre County prothonotary and clerk of courts
Jeremy Breon, a Democrat from Haines Township, was first elected as prothonotary in 2019.
State College
Bellefonte council re-organizes
BELLEFONTE — New year, new faces. At its first meeting of 2023, Bellefonte Borough Council re-organized. Council members agreed to rotate positions in 2022. As a result of the agreement, Randy Brachbill stepped down from his position as council president. Doug Johnson moved from his role as vice president to president, and Kent Bernier moved from pro tempore to vice president.
Andrea Pulizzi announces run for Lycoming County Judge
Lifelong Lycoming County resident Andrea Pulizzi has announced her run for Judge in the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas for the May 2023 primary election. There are two vacancies in the County's Court of Common Pleas. Born in Williamsport to Robert Pulizzi and Christine Pulizzi, A. Pulizzi attended Bishop Neuman High School before graduating from Williamsport Area High School. Pulizzi earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, cum laude,...
Cambria County Commissioner Scott Hunt announces reelection campaign
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)–Cambria County Commissioner Scott Hunt is getting ready to hit the campaign trail once again after announcing his reelection campaign at an event Sunday morning in Johnstown. In front of community members and elected officials, his campaign urged supporters to take up petitions to get him formally on the ballot as quickly as […]
Why trash and recycling rates increased this year in 5 Centre County townships
Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority officials explain the 2023 increases.
These are the Centre County winners of the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show
Some of the best beers and wines can be found locally.
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven woman sentenced in missing child case
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse has announced that Gwen Ardner, 38, of W. Main Street, Lock Haven was sentenced Monday morning by Clinton County Court President Judge Craig Miller. While Ardner was pleading for probation and no jail time, the Commonwealth argued for a...
abc23.com
State College Man Sentenced
Authorities in Centre County say a State College man, who was convicted last year of raping a 1-year-old girl, has been sentenced to serve decades behind bars. Jackson Baker, now age 55, was sentenced Tuesday to spend 20 to 40 years in state prison, followed by three years of probation.
These traffic changes will be in Clearfield County for windmill superload movements
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in Clearfield County may run into changes this week because of windmill superload movements, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said. In a news release, PennDOT said that the following routes will have changed traffic patterns from Jan. 17 till Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield […]
3 men accused of retail theft at multiple Walmarts jailed in Centre County
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Three men who committed retail theft at Walmart stores in the Central Pennsylvania area are now behind bars on felony charges, police report. The three men from Michigan; Javion Nelson, 22, Jlon Johnson, 23, and James Britt, 25, are accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of gaming systems on Monday […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Reynoldsville Woman Injured in Rollover Crash on Wayne Road
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville woman was injured in a rollover crash in Winslow Township on Monday evening. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred at 5:38 p.m. on Monday, January 16, on Wayne Road, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2016 Jeep Patriot...
Arrest made after threat to Punxsutawney school
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – An arrest was made after the Punxsutawney Area High School (PAHS) received a threat. According to a release posted on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to the district’s website, there was an investigation into a threat at PAHS, but the situation was resolved by the school’s administration and the Punxsutawney Borough Police […]
Tyrone windmill update: construction “half-way done”
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Ridge Wind Farm in Tyrone is getting closer to adding new wind turbines — nine on the borough’s property. Borough Manager Ardean Latchford said construction is about halfway through and expects the windmills to be ready by 2024. “It seems like the whole process, other than a few supply […]
wpxz1041fm.com
DUBOIS MAN, WOMAN ARRESTED FOR POLK TOWNSHIP BURGLARIES
A man and woman from DuBois were arrested and charged for two burglaries in Polk Township of Jefferson County, where around $420 worth of power tools were stolen. Pennsylvania State Police were investigating a report of a theft at a residence along Davis Run Road that occurred between January 7th and the 12th. Three miles away from that incident, another burglary had occurred on Egypt Road on the 8th, when two suspects were arrested and placed in the Jefferson County Jail.
Route 15 reopened in Union County after crash reconstruction
KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Route 15 has reopened in Kelly Township after accident reconstruction. In a PennDOT release, officials say the road was closed along Route 15 in both directions between Route 1002 and Route 1005. As of 10:55 a.m., the roadway has reopened. You find all the latest road conditions at 511PA.com.
Police: Intoxicated man assaults hospital staff
Huston Township, Pa. — An intoxicated man involved in a crash assaulted two hospital workers after he was transported there for care, police say. Alessandro Pennella, 22, of Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., was involved on Dec. 4 in a crash on Interstate 99 in Huston Township, Centre County. State police at Rockview say Pennella was seen walking into lanes of travel of the highway shortly after the crash occurred at 6 p.m. ...
Comments / 0