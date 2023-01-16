This article is written by Kate Schroder, President and CEO, Interact for Health. When a local teenage boy is diagnosed with type 2 diabetes by his pediatrician, he’s referred to a doctor at Cincinnati Children’s for follow-up. He may also be connected with a dietitian, diabetes educator and weight management specialist. The team spends the next year coordinating with the boy and his parents on issues like checking insulin, managing diet and losing weight, if necessary, until the disease is well-managed. The care is covered by the boy’s family insurance plan.

