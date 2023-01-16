ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Heights, KY

linknky.com

NKY Chamber to host Beshear at Government Forum Jan. 31

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will host its next Government Forum featuring Governor Andy Beshear on Tuesday, Jan. 31. During the legislative session break, Beshear will join the NKY Chamber for the January Government Forum to discuss the state of Kentucky, including the recent awarding of federal funding grants worth $1.635 billion for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Campbell County Board of Education approves salary increase for school district

At the Campbell County Board of Education meeting Tuesday, the board voted to invest approximately $2.2 million to $2.4 million in salary wages for the 2023-2024 school year. The effort began in October last year when the district budget committee worked on an analysis of salaries. The purpose of this committee was to consider all district needs, and competitive salaries within the region for all employees arose as the top priority, Campbell County Schools Superintendent Shelli Wilson said at the meeting.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Spending review, resolutions spark debate at Highland Heights council meeting

Highland Heights City Council convened Tuesday evening to discuss resolutions regarding the regional ethics authority and reallocation of funds for a greenspace feasibility study. The meeting was prefaced with a public hearing that reviewed past funds and program performance of the 2020 Community Development Block Grant Opportunity House project, which...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
linknky.com

Vote for the LINK nky Team of the Week Jan. 9-15

To be the winning team, fan votes play a heavy role, along with consideration from our sports team here at LINK. Nominations are reader-submitted or recommended by our sports team. Our Team of the Week program honors all local sports at all levels, whether it’s youth- or adult-oriented recreation, high school or college, professional or amateur.
ALEXANDRIA, KY
beltmag.com

Cincinnati Has a Bridge to Sell You

A massive new highway project in the Queen City could reclaim valuable downtown acres and right a decades-old racial injustice, but only if leaders act. During the three years I lived in Cincinnati, I spent the majority of my free time doing one of two things – shooting pool at Northside Tavern or sitting in traffic on either end of the Brent Spence Bridge.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Push for a bike friendly city reaches Covington Commissioners

The push to create bike friendly communities in both Covington and Newport continues as the Devou Good Foundation presents a plan to Covington Commissioners. Matt Butler with the Devou Good Foundation is the driving force behind the plan. The Devou Good Foundation, in partnership with Tri-State Trails, will present a...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Boone County Public Library to host plant-based cooking class

If you have ever wanted to uncover ways to make plant-based eating more tasty and fun, the Boone County Public Library has a class for you. Join Rosamond Finley, Northern Kentucky plant-based homemaker, Monica Meier, owner of Rollin’ Bowls (NKY’s first Vegan food truck) and Helen Varela, Nutritional Coach utilizing FASTerWay to Fat Loss to learn their tips and tricks.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After decades of waiting, the old Train Depot in Hamilton was moved to its new home. More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday. “This is a monumental day for our city, for our residents, and our businesses,”...
HAMILTON, OH
linknky.com

SPONSORED: To improve health, we must bring mental health out of the shadows

This article is written by Kate Schroder, President and CEO, Interact for Health. When a local teenage boy is diagnosed with type 2 diabetes by his pediatrician, he’s referred to a doctor at Cincinnati Children’s for follow-up. He may also be connected with a dietitian, diabetes educator and weight management specialist. The team spends the next year coordinating with the boy and his parents on issues like checking insulin, managing diet and losing weight, if necessary, until the disease is well-managed. The care is covered by the boy’s family insurance plan.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Wednesday NKY HS hoops roundup: Holy Cross boys down Campbell County

The Holy Cross Indians (12-5) downed the visiting Campbell County Camels (12-8), 90-75 in non-region action. The Indians shot 62 percent from the field, 45 percent from three-point range and made 50 percent of their free throws to go with 35 rebounds. Senior standout guard Jacob Meyer led the way scoring 37 points with senior guard Javier Ward and senior center Sam Gibson scoring 29 and 13, respectively. Meyer and Gibson grabbed 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively, for double-doubles.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

ECHS Student Charged with Intimidation for Allegedly Making Threats

The student was removed from school and booked into county jail on Wednesday. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – An East Central High School senior has been arrested and charged for allegedly making a threat of violence. Hayden Moore, 18, of West Harrison, was booked into Dearborn County Jail on Wednesday. He...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN

