Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
linknky.com
NKY Chamber to host Beshear at Government Forum Jan. 31
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will host its next Government Forum featuring Governor Andy Beshear on Tuesday, Jan. 31. During the legislative session break, Beshear will join the NKY Chamber for the January Government Forum to discuss the state of Kentucky, including the recent awarding of federal funding grants worth $1.635 billion for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project.
Lakota Local Schools superintendent announces resignation
In November 2022, Miller was determined to be “fit” for his Lakota superintendent job after previously being the focus of an investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s office.
linknky.com
Moms For Liberty group forming in Boone County seeks to remove ‘inappropriate’ books
The appearance of two representatives from Moms For Liberty was lost among the many angry statements from parents of Conner High School students at last week’s Boone County Board of Education Meeting. The louder discussion concerned reinstatement of a student at Conner High School who had formerly threatened other...
linknky.com
Campbell County Board of Education approves salary increase for school district
At the Campbell County Board of Education meeting Tuesday, the board voted to invest approximately $2.2 million to $2.4 million in salary wages for the 2023-2024 school year. The effort began in October last year when the district budget committee worked on an analysis of salaries. The purpose of this committee was to consider all district needs, and competitive salaries within the region for all employees arose as the top priority, Campbell County Schools Superintendent Shelli Wilson said at the meeting.
linknky.com
Spending review, resolutions spark debate at Highland Heights council meeting
Highland Heights City Council convened Tuesday evening to discuss resolutions regarding the regional ethics authority and reallocation of funds for a greenspace feasibility study. The meeting was prefaced with a public hearing that reviewed past funds and program performance of the 2020 Community Development Block Grant Opportunity House project, which...
linknky.com
Alan Keck stumps in Fort Thomas: ‘I probably own more guns than the rest of the field combined’
Gubernatorial Republican candidate Alan Keck held a town hall Tuesday night at Campbell County Library Fort Thomas branch to present his platform and answer questions from a room of about 25 people. Keck is running against Democrat incumbent Andy Beshear and a field of 11 other Republican candidates, including Attorney...
linknky.com
Bike lane advocates show support at Covington meeting — a week too early
One minute and 36 seconds. That’s how long it took the Covington Board of Commissioners to agree to put discussion of the Tri-State Trails’ Bicycle Transportation Plan on the agenda at next week’s meeting. The agenda item came about after advocates have pushed for better infrastructure for...
linknky.com
Vote for the LINK nky Team of the Week Jan. 9-15
To be the winning team, fan votes play a heavy role, along with consideration from our sports team here at LINK. Nominations are reader-submitted or recommended by our sports team. Our Team of the Week program honors all local sports at all levels, whether it’s youth- or adult-oriented recreation, high school or college, professional or amateur.
Fox 19
What’s open, what’s closed around Greater Cincinnati on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday honoring the life and birthday of one of the most influential Civil Rights leaders in American history, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Although King’s actual birthday is Jan. 15, the holiday is observed...
WTVQ
Parents concerned as Ky. student returns to high school after making ‘kill list’
FLORENCE, Ky. (WLWT/CNN NEWSOURCE) — A student in Boone County has returned to the classroom after allegedly making death threats against his classmates. At a meeting on Thursday, parents pleaded with the Boone County Board of Education to overturn the decision. Deanne Corbin has students and children at Conner...
New gourmet food market holds grand opening in downtown Cincinnati
The food market has four station that will rotate biweekly with more than 10 different dining concepts, to-go options and locally made products.
beltmag.com
Cincinnati Has a Bridge to Sell You
A massive new highway project in the Queen City could reclaim valuable downtown acres and right a decades-old racial injustice, but only if leaders act. During the three years I lived in Cincinnati, I spent the majority of my free time doing one of two things – shooting pool at Northside Tavern or sitting in traffic on either end of the Brent Spence Bridge.
linknky.com
Push for a bike friendly city reaches Covington Commissioners
The push to create bike friendly communities in both Covington and Newport continues as the Devou Good Foundation presents a plan to Covington Commissioners. Matt Butler with the Devou Good Foundation is the driving force behind the plan. The Devou Good Foundation, in partnership with Tri-State Trails, will present a...
linknky.com
Boone County Public Library to host plant-based cooking class
If you have ever wanted to uncover ways to make plant-based eating more tasty and fun, the Boone County Public Library has a class for you. Join Rosamond Finley, Northern Kentucky plant-based homemaker, Monica Meier, owner of Rollin’ Bowls (NKY’s first Vegan food truck) and Helen Varela, Nutritional Coach utilizing FASTerWay to Fat Loss to learn their tips and tricks.
Fox 19
Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After decades of waiting, the old Train Depot in Hamilton was moved to its new home. More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday. “This is a monumental day for our city, for our residents, and our businesses,”...
linknky.com
SPONSORED: To improve health, we must bring mental health out of the shadows
This article is written by Kate Schroder, President and CEO, Interact for Health. When a local teenage boy is diagnosed with type 2 diabetes by his pediatrician, he’s referred to a doctor at Cincinnati Children’s for follow-up. He may also be connected with a dietitian, diabetes educator and weight management specialist. The team spends the next year coordinating with the boy and his parents on issues like checking insulin, managing diet and losing weight, if necessary, until the disease is well-managed. The care is covered by the boy’s family insurance plan.
wdrb.com
'Spaceship' spotted on Kentucky hillside is a house used for out-of-this world parties
COVINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are stories and even videos of the unexplained darting through the night sky. "I know we're not alone," said Kim Chase. On a Kentucky hillside, there are undeniable sightings that have people talking like aliens. "Nano, nano," visitor, Angela Jackson said with a smile. A...
linknky.com
Wednesday NKY HS hoops roundup: Holy Cross boys down Campbell County
The Holy Cross Indians (12-5) downed the visiting Campbell County Camels (12-8), 90-75 in non-region action. The Indians shot 62 percent from the field, 45 percent from three-point range and made 50 percent of their free throws to go with 35 rebounds. Senior standout guard Jacob Meyer led the way scoring 37 points with senior guard Javier Ward and senior center Sam Gibson scoring 29 and 13, respectively. Meyer and Gibson grabbed 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively, for double-doubles.
eaglecountryonline.com
ECHS Student Charged with Intimidation for Allegedly Making Threats
The student was removed from school and booked into county jail on Wednesday. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – An East Central High School senior has been arrested and charged for allegedly making a threat of violence. Hayden Moore, 18, of West Harrison, was booked into Dearborn County Jail on Wednesday. He...
linknky.com
Highlands-CovCath basketball game moved to Holmes; proceeds benefit CovCath student battling cancer
Covington Catholic Director of Athletics Tony Bacigalupo pointed out that even though the Covington Catholic Colonels and Highlands Bluebirds will be playing a game on the court, those two teams and the host Holmes Bulldogs are on the same team in the game of life. That life is for Covington...
Comments / 0