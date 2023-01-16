Read full article on original website
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Chilling Video Shows Moment Basketball Star Shot and Killed Innocent Alabama Woman
A prominent University of Alabama basketball athlete who sports analysts said was a standout star in the world of college basketball has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of a woman near the Tuscaloosa campus early Sunday. Twenty-one-year-old Darius Miles has been accused of opening fire...
Charles Barkley Names The Best Team In College Basketball
NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been following the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season pretty closely and he had an interesting take on who the best team in America is right now. Appearing on The Next Round on Wednesday, Barkley admitted that he thinks No. 4 Alabama is the best team in the country. ...
Darius Miles: A tale of wasted potential, shattered dreams, and tragic outcomes
TUSCALOOSA, AL. - In a world of sports idolatry, young athletes often fail to realize their enormous responsibility as role models. As a result, when they are presented with the opportunity to rise to stardom, they are rarely prepared for the temptations that come along with it. Unfortunately, this can lead to an unfortunate pattern of recklessness and criminal behavior that often results in wasted potential and shattered dreams.
Look: Greg McElroy Asked To Pick Between Alabama, LSU
For just the third time in the last nine years, Alabama didn't represent the SEC West in the conference championship. On the account of their head-to-head victory at Death Valley, the LSU Tigers instead advanced to play Georgia for the SEC crown. The rivals will likely vie for division supremacy ...
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball at Missouri
The Crimson Tide looks to stay undefeated in SEC play in a gym that has created horrors for the team in the past.
Lane Kiffin's Tweet About Alabama Transfer Going Viral
Lane Kiffin has been known to drop hints on social media, some subtle, others not so much. So when the Ole Miss head coach retweeted a 247Sports article from Tuesday about Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy entering the NCAA transfer portal, it drew plenty of attention. Kennedy, a former ...
Lane Kiffin Is Reportedly Landing Major Quarterback Transfer
Lane Kiffin is reportedly on the verge of landing a huge quarterback transfer for the Rebels. According to OutKick.com's Glenn Guilbeau, former five-star and LSU QB Walker Howard could soon transfer to Ole Miss per sources close to both programs. Howard visited Oxford on Friday and is said to have ...
Alabama Football Set to Host Top Quarterback Recruit From Arkansas
Consensus four-star quarterback Walker White will make an unofficial visit Alabama on Tuesday.
Former Florida State defensive back lands with SEC program
Another former Seminole earns an opportunity elsewhere.
Miller, No. 4 Alabama Win Ugly at Vanderbilt
The Crimson Tide did what it had to do to win its seventh consecutive game.
Rush Propst returns to high school football coaching in Alabama
Longtime high school football coach Rush Propst is returning to Alabama as Coosa Christian's new associate head coach and athletic director, according to AL.com. Located in Gadsden, Alabama, Coosa Christian is the latest to hire the controversial coach who has won multiple championships in several states and last coached in Alabama in 2007.
Twitter post goes viral after slamming Alabama bank for sign about Robert E. Lee, MLK Day holiday
A Twitter post taking a bank to task for posting a sign announcing it will be closed to honor Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King Jr. has gone viral. The post included a photograph of the sign on a CB&S Bank door. CB&S is headquartered in Russellville, Alabama, and has branches in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
10 potential candidates to replace Alabama DC Pete Golding
Alabama football recently lost their defensive coordinator Pete Golding to SEC rival Ole Miss. Now, the search has begun to see who will replace the former play-caller over the past five seasons in Tuscaloosa. Golding may not have been a fan-favorite, but he did assemble and lead some of the...
Auburn ranked most passionate among SEC fanbases, Alabama near bottom
Vanderbilt apparently has a more passionate fanbase than Alabama, according to these rankings.
Maryland Football assistant leaves for SEC job under former colleague
The Maryland football staff just saw its second departure of the offseason. Terps safeties coach Wes Neighbors is leaving for the same position at Ole Miss, according to a report by national college football reporter Matt Zenitz. Neighbors is leaving to reunite with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, with whom...
51 Fun Facts about Alabama (that most people don’t know!)
Whether you want some Alabama fun facts to use for a project or you want to impress people with your knowledge of the Cotton State we’ve put together some facts about Alabama that cover everything from weird laws to natural wonder to strange history. Alabama is filled with a...
AHSAA’s Central Board denies Hoover appeal regarding baseball coach Adam Moseley’s status
The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Central Board of Control on Wednesday morning denied an appeal by Hoover High School that could have allowed Adam Moseley to coach his baseball team this season. Moseley was one of the coaches on the USA Baseball Under 18 National Team in September....
