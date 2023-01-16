ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House defends releasing incomplete information about classified documents

The White House offered its most robust — if still extremely limited — explanation of why it has repeatedly released incomplete information about classified documents located in President Joe Biden’s private office and home, insisting Tuesday that protecting the Justice Department’s investigation means restricting which details can be released publicly.
Biden nears now-or-never point for cementing new climate rules

WASHINGTON — It’s a pivotal moment for President Joe Biden’s climate agenda as he reaches the halfway point in his first term, with his administration planning to impose major climate policies touching everything from the cars Americans drive to the electricity they use. Biden campaigned on promises...
EU seeks to offset Biden’s green plans with own subsidies

BRUSSELS — The European Union pushed forward on Tuesday with a major clean tech industrial plan which not only should keep the continent in the vanguard of plotting a greener future but also guarantee its economic survival as it faces challenges from China and the United States. European Commission...
Harris to push abortion fight in Florida on Roe anniversary

WASHINGTON — With few options available for ensuring abortion access, Vice President Kamala Harris will demonstrate that Democrats aren’t giving up on the issue as she marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade on Sunday. It’s a bitter historical milestone for the White House after the U.S. Supreme Court rolled back the national right to abortion.
Feds to Investigate Overuse of Antipsychotic Drugs by Nursing Homes

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 18, 2023 (HealthDay News) — U.S. health officials say they plan to investigate whether some nursing homes are falsely labeling patients as schizophrenic so they can administer sedating antipsychotic drugs to them. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) noted that evidence of this abuse has...
Teachers are adapting to concerns about a powerful new AI tool

When Kristen Asplin heard about a powerful new AI chatbot tool called ChatGPT going viral online recently with its ability to write frighteningly good essays in seconds, she worried about how her students could use it to cheat. Asplin, a professor at University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, soon joined a...
