La Grange Elementary Second Nine Week Principal’s List and A/B Honor Roll

Congratulations to the following La Grange Elementary school students:. 2nd Grade: Aniyah Harrell, Griffin Heath, Elijah Oliver, Thalia Robbins, Chastin Sanderson, Hutton Smith, Alijah Supel, James Wooten. 3rd Grade: Mason Chapin, Russell Daniels, Julius Nino. 4th Grade: Amanda Barnett, Levi Cauley, Easton Harrison, Leo Pelletier, Robert Turner, Ava Wade. Honor...
