Bitcoin Consolidates After Massive Surge North: Here's What Might Happen Next

After coming close to tagging the 200-day simple moving average on Friday afternoon, Bitcoin BTC/USD flew through the area later during the 24-hour trading session, following Dogecoin and Ethereum, which Benzinga called out.

After busting up through the bellwether indicator, Bitcoin surged over 9% higher over Friday night and Saturday to top out at $21,321.98 that day, before entering into a period of sideways consolidation.

The general market and crypto sector have been trading in an upward trajectory since in-line CPI data was released by the U.S. Labor Department, which gave traders and investors hope the Federal Reserve may successfully drop inflation without throwing the U.S. into a recession.

Since Sunday, Bitcoin has been trading mostly sideways between about $20,500 and $21,500 to consolidate the recent surge, which is a positive sign.

The Bitcoin Chart: Bitcoin started trading in an uptrend on Dec. 30 and had since printed a few higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart. The most recent higher low was formed on Jan. 6 at $16,670 and the most recent confirmed higher high was printed on that same day at $17.027.