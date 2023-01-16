Read full article on original website
Former Kentucky offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin locks in visit to Florida
Former Kentucky offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin will visit Florida this weekend, a source close to the Louisville native tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-8, 350-pound Goodwin is excited about the Gators having two offensive line coaches, four eyes on him instead of two. Then you have the nutrition department laying out a great plan for Goodwin showing him and his camp the growth that Desmond Watson has already had in Gainesville.
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Multiple Four-Star Talents, Including California Linebacker
The recruiting contact period re-opened this past Friday.
Swamp247 Podcast: A midseason look at Florida basketball
On this episode of the Swamp247 Podcast, Graham Hall and I recap Florida's 54-52 loss at Texas A&M on Wednesday night and take a look at Florida's results overall through 18 games under first-year head coach Todd Golden. The Gators made just 2-of-26 field goals to start their game in...
Cincinnati Opens As Short Favorite Against South Florida
The Bearcats are looking for a third-straight road win.
Possible destinations for 5-star QB Jaden Rashada after break with Florida
Pittsburgh (Calif.) High 247Sports quarterback Jaden Rashada will no longer be playing his college football at Florida, as 247Sports' Brandon Huffman reports the five-star passer has officially filed for a release of the Letter of Intent he signed with the Gators in December. Assuming Florida grants Rashada his eventual release,...
Just sayin’: Talking with the newest inductees into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.
Guest speaker Randy Marsh, Covington’s contribution to the world of Major League baseball umpiring, had just the right tone in his talk at Wednesday’s January induction for the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame. “They brought me on to the Board (of the NKSHOF) and told me they...
qcnews.com
Minor league baseball here to stay for Queen City, but could majors come knocking?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — We’re 72 days from opening day at Truist Field. That’s where the Charlotte Knights games have been since 2014, but if a Major League Baseball team comes to town, their future in the Queen City could change. It’s all about statistics...
beltmag.com
Cincinnati Has a Bridge to Sell You
A massive new highway project in the Queen City could reclaim valuable downtown acres and right a decades-old racial injustice, but only if leaders act. During the three years I lived in Cincinnati, I spent the majority of my free time doing one of two things – shooting pool at Northside Tavern or sitting in traffic on either end of the Brent Spence Bridge.
linknky.com
Alan Keck stumps in Fort Thomas: ‘I probably own more guns than the rest of the field combined’
Gubernatorial Republican candidate Alan Keck held a town hall Tuesday night at Campbell County Library Fort Thomas branch to present his platform and answer questions from a room of about 25 people. Keck is running against Democrat incumbent Andy Beshear and a field of 11 other Republican candidates, including Attorney...
WLWT 5
City of Cincinnati files another lawsuit against property owner
CINCINNATI — The city of Cincinnati has filed another lawsuit against a property owner, claiming they breached a settlement agreement regarding a 2021 lawsuit among other claims and violations. The lawsuit, filed against VineBrook Homes, also includes claims of public nuisance, civil conspiracy, and intentional, repeated violations of both...
Jeff Ruby restaurants, menu get 'Bengals Makeover'
Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, The Precinct and Carlo and Johnny, all part Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment, will each have 3 foot tall lighted Bengals 'B' to show support for the hometown team.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
Fox 19
City sues owner of hundreds of properties in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati has filed suit against a real estate company the city says has “an extensive history of building, health, and safety code violations.”. The complaint against VineBrook and its Cincinnati affiliates alleges the company breached the terms of a 2021 settlement which in...
Fox 19
NY man arrested in Cincinnati, accused of selling fake Bengals tickets
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police arrested a man from New York Sunday after he allegedly sold counterfeit Bengals tickets. Court documents say that 54-year-old Timothy Nesmith was selling the tickets with a Cincinnati Bengals Trademark of “B” on them. It is unclear how many tickets he allegedly sold and...
KHSAA football realignment affects all 21 high school teams in Boone, Campbell, Kenton counties
Northern Kentucky high school football teams will compete in six classes during the 2023 and 2024 playoffs under the statewide realignment approved by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association on Wednesday. The KHSAA Board of Control elected to adopt a two-year alignment and plans to adjust the classifications once again...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
Fox 19
Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County identified
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The man was identified as 25-year-old Keith Turner, of Dayton, Ohio, according to the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
New gourmet food market holds grand opening in downtown Cincinnati
The food market has four station that will rotate biweekly with more than 10 different dining concepts, to-go options and locally made products.
Civil Rights Icon Angela Davis to Virtually Join Cincinnati’s National Day of Racial Healing on Jan. 17
There's still time to register to see Angela Davis during Cincinnati's free National Day of Racial Healing event.
