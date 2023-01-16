Former Kentucky offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin will visit Florida this weekend, a source close to the Louisville native tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-8, 350-pound Goodwin is excited about the Gators having two offensive line coaches, four eyes on him instead of two. Then you have the nutrition department laying out a great plan for Goodwin showing him and his camp the growth that Desmond Watson has already had in Gainesville.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO