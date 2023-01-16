ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for multiple incidents involving gun violence

IDAHO FALLS – A local man was sentenced Wednesday after multiple instances of gun violence. Bruce Christopher Murray, 56, was sentenced by District Judge Bruce Pickett to between two to five years in prison. Murray initially pleaded not guilty to the original charges of four counts of felony aggravated...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two men arrested during traffic stops in separate drug cases

IDAHO FALLS – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies made two separate drug felony arrests this past weekend during traffic stops. According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, two men were arrested and charged with felonies in separate incidents. Gregory Daniel Jenson, 20, was charged...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Staff shortages an ongoing struggle in Clark County, and what officials say is causing it

DUBOIS – Working as a cop is something Rick Donohoo has dreamed of ever since he was a kid. And the chance to work as a deputy in Clark County was the perfect fit for him. The Salt Lake City native moved to Dubois in April 2020 with his wife and kids. Though initially working in Idaho Falls, he started volunteering as a reserve deputy with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. He was hired as a deputy full-time last May, forcing him to quit his Idaho Falls job. But at the time, his daily commute was 50 miles one-way.
CLARK COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Maurine Hall

Maurine Christensen Hall, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 17, 2023, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the church building at 1165 Azalea Drive. The family will visit with friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Grant-Central Cemetery.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello city employees make large donation to local programs

POCATELLO — Through donations to the United Way of Southeastern Idaho, city of Pocatello employees have given more than $20,000 to local programs. The Pocatello Fire Department alone contributed more than $12,000 of the $20,122 total donation, according to a release from the city of Pocatello. Every dollar donated goes to community members in need.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Amy Marie Patrias

Amy Marie Patrias, 34, of Idaho Falls, passed away on January 5, 2023. Services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls mayor awards 3 organizations, 7 people during city council meeting

IDAHO FALLS — Mayor Rebecca Casper presented 10 Mayor’s choice awards to individuals and organizations during Thursday night’s City Council meeting. The Mayor’s Choice Awards were created as a way to recognize outstanding residents, businesses, organizations, efforts or community figures for contributions to the city, noteworthy accomplishments, or other achievements. The awards are presented once a year, at the discretion of the Mayor, generally in January.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man who lost leg in farming accident has endured multiple surgeries as fundraiser aims to help

NEWDALE — Friends, family and community members are raising money for a man who lost his leg after slipping and falling into a grain auger in Fremont County. Riley Davis, a 25-year-old Arizona native, was cleaning up around the grain bins at a silo on Friday when he “slipped on ice and fell into a large grain auger,” according to a GoFundMe fundraising account. “His left leg was amputated above the knee, and he is currently undergoing a series of operations.”
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

One pet lost in Driggs mobile home fire

DRIGGS — One pet died in a mobile home fire in downtown Driggs on Monday night. Firefighters were called to a fire in a residence on East Short Street at 10 p.m., according to Teton County Fire & Rescue. Flames could be seen coming from multiple openings in the...
DRIGGS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local farm and ranch retailer expanding its footprint across the west with merger

IDAHO FALLS – A locally-based ranch and home store that’s been serving customers since 1959 is getting a lot bigger. As of Tuesday, Jan. 17, Jason Miller, CAL Ranch’s vice president of marketing, tells EastIdahoNews.com the company has merged with Coastal Farm and Ranch, an outfitter for farm/ranch supplies in Washington and Oregon.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

How Idahoans celebrated Martin Luther King Day

IDAHO FALLS – It’s been 60 years since Martin Luther King, Jr. called on Americans to lay down their differences with one of “the greatest demonstration for freedom in the history of our nation.”. Generations have grown up hearing about his words. Many are familiar with portions...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Robert Burns Supper to celebrate poetry, music and food of Scotland

IDAHO FALLS — Celtic music group Teton Skye invites you to join them for the 2023 Robert Burns Supper on Jan. 19 at The Arbor Events Center in Idaho Falls. The Burns Supper celebrates the work of Robert Burns, one of Scotland’s most renowned poets. Beyond that, the Burns Supper lauds the art and culture of Scotland through its music and food. It’s a unique opportunity to have a cultural experience without traveling abroad.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

