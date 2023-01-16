Read full article on original website
Report: Two Regal theaters in Western New York set to close amid bankruptcy
According to a report from Business Insider, two Regal theaters in Western New York are among 39 locations nationwide that are set to close.
Nasty Weather Leads To Winter Weather Advisory For New York
This morning will be sloppy when it comes to the commute around town. Another round of rain mixing with freezing rain and heavy winds has led to another Winter Weather Advisory being issued for parts of New York. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued the Winter Weather Advisory.
newyorkupstate.com
A trio of storms could bring ice, heavy snow to Upstate NY
Update: Some schools are sending students home early today to beat the approach of freezing rain and icy roads. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Winter weather is returning to Upstate New York, with a trio of storms on the horizon that could bring ice on Thursday and heavy snow next week. Thursday...
Weather Warning: Freezing Rain, Hazardous Driving For Parts Of WNY
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Western New York. The commute this morning could be dangerous due to hazardous road conditions caused by the wintry weather. Just before 10 pm yesterday, Monday, January 16, 2023, the NWS Buffalo issued the advisory at 9:40 pm.
Local pushback to state plan banning gas appliances: "The state is shockingly tone deaf with this plan"
Members of Erie County’s Republican caucus have introduced a resolution opposing the proposed state ban on natural gas heating and are hoping to draw bipartisan support for the measure. Legislator Chris Greene discussed the measure on WBEN Wednesday
All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?
Just about everyone is talking about the pending laws that will change the way we heat our homes and businesses here in New York State. When the laws are confirmed by the governor, they are expected to start enforcing in 2025. This means the clock is ticking for you to prepare for the switch to all electric.
Winter Ice Storm Could Make Travel ‘Nearly Impossible’ in Central New York
Be prepared for slippery road conditions in Central New York. The latest storm may not bring a bunch of snow winter enthusiasts have been patiently waiting for. But it will bring ice; enough to cause power outages, tree damage, and make travel nearly impossible. The National Weather Service has issued...
Icy roads causing car accidents on Thruway, other Central NY roads, 911 callers report
Freezing rain across Central New York is causing numerous minor car accidents this morning, with several reported on the New York State Thruway, according to 911 dispatches. The Onondaga County 911 Center has reported nearly three dozen car accidents on roads, mostly minor, as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Several were reported as rollovers or vehicles in a ditch. Dispatches include several accidents on the Thruway in the Liverpool area.
WGRZ TV
Seasonal depression and beating the winter blues
SCRANTON, Pa. — For many people, winter in northeastern and central Pennsylvania can feel like it lasts forever, and that's when the winter blues can set in. Mid-January can be the hardest after the holidays, with bills piling up and the cold forcing people inside. Bill Citino is the...
Gov. Hochul Plans To Raise Taxes On This Item In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul proposes raising the tax on one item that will affect more than a million New Yorkers. Gov. Hochul recently delivered her 2023 State of the State, detailing her plans and proposals for the state. This is her first State of the State as an elected governor. Many...
Your License Will Change in 2023 in New York State
THE DMV in New York State is worried about fraud and counterfeit licenses. Here are some of the changes that you will see on your new ID:
Town of Niagara officer shot at during burglary probe
Three men have been arrested in connection with a burglary investigation. Sheriff’s deputies say a Town of Niagara Police officer was shot at, but not wounded.
Changes To Car Inspections Coming In New York?
One of the more tedious tasks of owning a car in New York may get some changes if a bill passes. In New York, all car owners must get and pass a state vehicle inspection every single year. Otherwise, their car is not sup[posed to be on the road. Some states have long terms and less restrictive inspections, but that's how it is in the Empire State. Many people groan at having to have it done and pay the $21, every year. It's something we've all grown used to though.
WKTV
TSA officers stop handguns at airport security checkpoints in Upstate New York
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a total of 23 handguns at security checkpoints at airports in Upstate New York, in 2022. TSA officers detected 6,542 firearms at airport security checkpoints nationwide, in 2022 which is a spike from the 4,432 detected in 2019. In 2022, 88% of those guns were loaded.
600,000 Mega ‘Billion’ Winning Tickets Sold in New York State
People from the Hudson Valley and across New York recently won around $5 million playing the most recent Mega Millions. New Yorkers didn't win the jackpot, but you may have still won!. The winning numbers for Friday's "Mega Billions" Mega Millions drawing were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61 with...
WHEC TV-10
Four people injured after car rolls down embankment in Wayne County
ARCADIA, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a car with four people inside rolled down an embankment and struck a tree on Monday night. All four passengers were injured but survived the crash in the Town of Arcadia. Investigators say the car lost control on a...
informnny.com
Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Northern New York
(WWTI) — A winter weather advisory is in effect until Wednesday at 7 a.m. for portions of Northern New York. The National Weather Service issued the advisory on Tuesday, effective at noon. Mixed precipitation is excepted with total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice...
Warning People By Flashing Your Headlights, Is It Legal In New York?
When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?
Chemung County man dies after staying in a condemned house, 4 others injured
A Chemung County man is dead after staying in a house that was condemned in July of 2022. Four other people were also sent to the hospital from carbon monoxide exposure.
