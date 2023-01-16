ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A trio of storms could bring ice, heavy snow to Upstate NY

Update: Some schools are sending students home early today to beat the approach of freezing rain and icy roads. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Winter weather is returning to Upstate New York, with a trio of storms on the horizon that could bring ice on Thursday and heavy snow next week. Thursday...
All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?

Just about everyone is talking about the pending laws that will change the way we heat our homes and businesses here in New York State. When the laws are confirmed by the governor, they are expected to start enforcing in 2025. This means the clock is ticking for you to prepare for the switch to all electric.
Icy roads causing car accidents on Thruway, other Central NY roads, 911 callers report

Freezing rain across Central New York is causing numerous minor car accidents this morning, with several reported on the New York State Thruway, according to 911 dispatches. The Onondaga County 911 Center has reported nearly three dozen car accidents on roads, mostly minor, as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Several were reported as rollovers or vehicles in a ditch. Dispatches include several accidents on the Thruway in the Liverpool area.
Seasonal depression and beating the winter blues

SCRANTON, Pa. — For many people, winter in northeastern and central Pennsylvania can feel like it lasts forever, and that's when the winter blues can set in. Mid-January can be the hardest after the holidays, with bills piling up and the cold forcing people inside. Bill Citino is the...
Changes To Car Inspections Coming In New York?

One of the more tedious tasks of owning a car in New York may get some changes if a bill passes. In New York, all car owners must get and pass a state vehicle inspection every single year. Otherwise, their car is not sup[posed to be on the road. Some states have long terms and less restrictive inspections, but that's how it is in the Empire State. Many people groan at having to have it done and pay the $21, every year. It's something we've all grown used to though.
TSA officers stop handguns at airport security checkpoints in Upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a total of 23 handguns at security checkpoints at airports in Upstate New York, in 2022. TSA officers detected 6,542 firearms at airport security checkpoints nationwide, in 2022 which is a spike from the 4,432 detected in 2019. In 2022, 88% of those guns were loaded.
Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Northern New York

(WWTI) — A winter weather advisory is in effect until Wednesday at 7 a.m. for portions of Northern New York. The National Weather Service issued the advisory on Tuesday, effective at noon. Mixed precipitation is excepted with total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice...
Warning People By Flashing Your Headlights, Is It Legal In New York?

When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?

