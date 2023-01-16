Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Jersey mix up: Joe Burrow hilariously mixes up his jersey with Brandon Allen's
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow talked with reporters Wednesday as the team prepares for the Divisional Round of the playoffs against the Buffalo Bills. Burrow appeared in Brandon Allen's No. 8 jersey. When one of the reporters pointed it out, Burrow burst out laughing. "What happened was I...
Looking to get tickets for Bengals-Bills game in Buffalo? Here's how much they cost
The Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready to take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday in Buffalo in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Kick off is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Bills and Bengals will meet three weeks after their game in Cincinnati was canceled in the wake of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field.
Riding shotgun with Joe Burrow: Young Bengals fan meets team, head coach at practice
CINCINNATI — The dream of hanging out with Coach Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow, and nearly half a dozen Bengals players became a reality for a young member of Who Dey Nation. In early December, Calvin Theetge and his father, Derrick Theetge, attended a practice hoping to get up close to the team.
'They gotta play us': Meet the Bengals coach who coined this season's catch phrase
CINCINNATI — "They gotta play us!" You've heard the Cincinnati Bengals yell it pregame, in game, walking off the field, but where did that line come from?. WLWT's Olivia Ray did some digging and found the man responsible. Mark Duffner's official role with the Bengals is Senior Defensive Assistant...
'My heart says yes...these skinny jean legs say no': Whitworth shoots down potential return to Bengals
CINCINNATI — As injuries along the offensive line for the Cincinnati Bengals continue to pile up, one fan-favorite replacement option has taken himself off the table. First, fans called for former Bengals tackle Andrew Whitworth to come out of retirement to fill in for La'el Collins, after his season ended following an ACL and MCL injury.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
'Go win the Super Bowl': Andrew Whitworth's kids cheer on Bengals, Burrow after win
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are getting some Cincinnati love from Andrew Whitworth's kids. The former left tackle for the Bengals and last year's Super Bowl Champion with the Rams is now living amongst Bengals fans. "Thank you Joe for signing our jerseys go win the Super Bowl, we're going...
3 Bengals opponents named designated teams for 2023 international games
Three road opponents on the Cincinnati Bengals' 2023 schedule will be playing an international game, leaving the door open for the Bengals to go overseas next season. The Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans have been designated teams for the NFL's slate of 2023 international games. The Chiefs will play in Germany while the Jaguars and Titans will play in London.
Chicken wings gauge excitement building over Bengals playoff game
CINCINNATI — The level of playoff excitement around the Cincinnati Bengals' upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills is getting an unconventional measurement — using chicken wings and hamburgers. The orders for traditional football foods by some large local restaurants have doubled for this weekend’s game. “We do...
