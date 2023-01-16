ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Looking to get tickets for Bengals-Bills game in Buffalo? Here's how much they cost

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready to take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday in Buffalo in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Kick off is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Bills and Bengals will meet three weeks after their game in Cincinnati was canceled in the wake of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

3 Bengals opponents named designated teams for 2023 international games

Three road opponents on the Cincinnati Bengals' 2023 schedule will be playing an international game, leaving the door open for the Bengals to go overseas next season. The Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans have been designated teams for the NFL's slate of 2023 international games. The Chiefs will play in Germany while the Jaguars and Titans will play in London.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Chicken wings gauge excitement building over Bengals playoff game

CINCINNATI — The level of playoff excitement around the Cincinnati Bengals' upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills is getting an unconventional measurement — using chicken wings and hamburgers. The orders for traditional football foods by some large local restaurants have doubled for this weekend’s game. “We do...
CINCINNATI, OH

