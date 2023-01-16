ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNYT

Union members mark MLK Day by volunteering at food bank in Latham

To observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day – unions, faith communities and civil rights groups had a day of service at the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. The Capital District Area Labor Federation is made up of 120,000 union members. This was their third annual day of service commemorating the holiday.
LATHAM, NY
WNYT

Good News: Good choices, Future City winners, National Popcorn Day

A special shoutout to a group of students at Knickerbacker Middle School in Lansingburgh. They all got positive referrals for making good choices while at school. Positive referrals include a good attitude, excellent effort and setting a good example. A total of 186 positive referrals were handed out. Guilderland middle...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Troy board game cafe announces expansion

A popular spot in Troy is expanding. Bard & Baker Board Game Café, located in the News Apartments building, will take over the space next door, reports the Albany Business Review. That space was previously occupied by Pause Gallery. The article says food sales in Troy have tripled, so...
TROY, NY
WNYT

North Adams gets Massachusetts state grant to prevent gun violence

City leaders in North Adams hope a new grant will go a long way towards preventing gun violence in the community. The five-year grant comes from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. It means $629,000 over the next five years will go towards community-based violence prevention and intervention...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WNYT

Hudson woman grateful for income inheritance inspired by MLK’s dream

Tammy Bell loves talking about her grandchildren. She’d love it even more if their mom were around to see them, but her daughter, Patrice, passed away last summer. Before she passed, she left her mom an inheritance. The money came from generous donors who wanted to help low-income people live a better life. They helped create what’s known as a universal basic income program – giving people $500 a month for five years.
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Roof partially caves in from Albany fire

A building’s roof in Albany partially caved in during a fire on Monday afternoon. The fire broke out around 1 p.m. in the 100 block of South Allen Street. Firefighters pulled up to heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor. Deputy Chief Joseph Toomey says the fire...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Winning Take 5 ticket worth nearly $36,000 sold in Albany

A winning ticket in Tuesday evening’s Take 5 drawing was sold in Albany. The ticket is worth $35,841.50. This comes just one day after another a ticket bought in Mechanicville also won some cash. The Albany ticket was bought at Plaza 23 truck stop on Church Street. The winning...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

UAlbany student sues top officials at university

A student from the University of Albany is suing one of the university’s top administrators and chief of University Police. This story was first reported by the Times Union. We’ve obtained a copy of the lawsuit. It says graduate student Amie Zimmerman accuses the Vice President for Finance and Administration Todd Foreman and UAlbany’s Chief of Police Paul Burlingame for violating her first amendment right through the use of violent force. Zimmerman claims this happened on Oct. 15 during a protest her organization, GSEU, led against unlawful wage practices at UAlbany. Zimmerman said she was chanting “End Wage Theft.”
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Man sentenced in shooting death of Shaker High student

A man from Albany was sentenced in the death of 15-year-old Destiny Greene. Branden Rivera was sentenced Thursday by Judge William Little to 25 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. Greene was shot and killed during a botched robbery in downtown Albany in May 2021 that police...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Police: Stolen car from Albany crashes in Schenectady after chase

A car reported stolen at gunpoint in Albany Wednesday, crashed in Schenectady on Thursday afternoon, said police. Officers tried to stop the car at Carrie and Hattie streets, around 1:30. That’s when the car took off and hit a car at Erie Boulevard and State Street – which then hit two more cars.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Tip helps police crack 1994 East Greenbush murder

Police are now explaining how they just solved the 1994 murder of an East Greenbush woman. NewsChannel 13 first reported Wednesday that police cracked the case. It stumped police when Wilomeana “Violet” Filkins, 81, was found dead in her apartment on August 19, 1994. Filkins lived alone in...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
WNYT

TSA hosts recruiting events in anticipation of more travelers

The Transportation Security Administration will be holding some recruiting events, as travel is expected to pick up in the spring and summer. Right now there are both full- and part-time positions open. Tables will be set up with information every Thursday morning inside the airport terminal on the ground floor.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Police: Cohoes man was drunken driving with three kids in car

A man from Cohoes is accused of driving under the influence, with three kids in the car. Michael Smith, 29, was arrested in Watervliet on Jan. 9, after he was pulled over near 25th Street and Second Avenue. Police just released the information on Tuesday. Smith was high, and there...
