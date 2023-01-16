Read full article on original website
WNYT
Good News: Theater anniversary, teacher recognized, big donation for local college
It’s the 35th anniversary for the Playhouse Stage Company – and the group is marking it with a new show at Cohoes Music Hall. It’s called “Title of Show” – and is the story of two struggling writers trying to make it big in the theater world of New York City. The show runs January 26 through February 12.
WNYT
Union members mark MLK Day by volunteering at food bank in Latham
To observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day – unions, faith communities and civil rights groups had a day of service at the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. The Capital District Area Labor Federation is made up of 120,000 union members. This was their third annual day of service commemorating the holiday.
WNYT
Good News: Donation for Troy High food pantry, Honorary diploma 75 years later
Troy High School is getting a $15,000 donation from Hannaford Supermarkets to benefit the food pantry. The food pantry supports any student in need. They can pack a backpack on Fridays to take home, and stop by any time during the week. Congratulations to Joan Shannon – receiving an honorary...
WNYT
Good News: Good choices, Future City winners, National Popcorn Day
A special shoutout to a group of students at Knickerbacker Middle School in Lansingburgh. They all got positive referrals for making good choices while at school. Positive referrals include a good attitude, excellent effort and setting a good example. A total of 186 positive referrals were handed out. Guilderland middle...
WNYT
Albany detective lieutenant retires after 25 years of service
A longtime member of the Albany Police Department is retiring. Detective Lieutenant Eric Crist served 25 years. He’s most recently served as supervisor of the Children and Family Services Unit.
WNYT
Troy board game cafe announces expansion
A popular spot in Troy is expanding. Bard & Baker Board Game Café, located in the News Apartments building, will take over the space next door, reports the Albany Business Review. That space was previously occupied by Pause Gallery. The article says food sales in Troy have tripled, so...
WNYT
Ralliers at state Capitol push for passage of ‘Medical Aid in Dying’ act
There is a renewed push for state lawmakers to pass the “Medical Aid in Dying Act.”. The group Compassion and Choices was in the state Capitol in Albany Tuesday to announce the re-introduction of the bill. It would allow mentally capable adults who are terminally ill to request a...
WNYT
North Adams gets Massachusetts state grant to prevent gun violence
City leaders in North Adams hope a new grant will go a long way towards preventing gun violence in the community. The five-year grant comes from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. It means $629,000 over the next five years will go towards community-based violence prevention and intervention...
WNYT
Top Teacher: Jessica LaBello – Saratoga Springs High School
Where is the line between having too much fun and still getting your work done? Jessica LaBello, a music teacher at Saratoga Springs High School, has found that perfect balance. LaBello has spent her entire 17-year teaching career at the school – even back to when she was just getting...
WNYT
Hudson woman grateful for income inheritance inspired by MLK’s dream
Tammy Bell loves talking about her grandchildren. She’d love it even more if their mom were around to see them, but her daughter, Patrice, passed away last summer. Before she passed, she left her mom an inheritance. The money came from generous donors who wanted to help low-income people live a better life. They helped create what’s known as a universal basic income program – giving people $500 a month for five years.
WNYT
Roof partially caves in from Albany fire
A building’s roof in Albany partially caved in during a fire on Monday afternoon. The fire broke out around 1 p.m. in the 100 block of South Allen Street. Firefighters pulled up to heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor. Deputy Chief Joseph Toomey says the fire...
WNYT
Winning Take 5 ticket worth nearly $36,000 sold in Albany
A winning ticket in Tuesday evening’s Take 5 drawing was sold in Albany. The ticket is worth $35,841.50. This comes just one day after another a ticket bought in Mechanicville also won some cash. The Albany ticket was bought at Plaza 23 truck stop on Church Street. The winning...
WNYT
UAlbany student sues top officials at university
A student from the University of Albany is suing one of the university’s top administrators and chief of University Police. This story was first reported by the Times Union. We’ve obtained a copy of the lawsuit. It says graduate student Amie Zimmerman accuses the Vice President for Finance and Administration Todd Foreman and UAlbany’s Chief of Police Paul Burlingame for violating her first amendment right through the use of violent force. Zimmerman claims this happened on Oct. 15 during a protest her organization, GSEU, led against unlawful wage practices at UAlbany. Zimmerman said she was chanting “End Wage Theft.”
WNYT
VFW post in Montgomery County struggles with alleged theft by one of their own
A Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post in Montgomery County is reeling, after the man in charge of their finances was arrested for grand larceny. Kevin Bishop, 55, is accused of making $1,300 in cash withdrawals from the organization’s account. He was processed by State Police in Fonda on Saturday, and released on an appearance ticket.
WNYT
Albany International Airport’s military courtesy room receives $1,000 donation
The John J. McKenna IV Military Courtesy Room at Albany International Airport has received a $1,000 donation from the Eastern Contractors Association. The courtesy room is a place for traveling military personnel to rest while waiting for their flights, and get travel assistance. The room was named in honor of...
WNYT
Man sentenced in shooting death of Shaker High student
A man from Albany was sentenced in the death of 15-year-old Destiny Greene. Branden Rivera was sentenced Thursday by Judge William Little to 25 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. Greene was shot and killed during a botched robbery in downtown Albany in May 2021 that police...
WNYT
Police: Stolen car from Albany crashes in Schenectady after chase
A car reported stolen at gunpoint in Albany Wednesday, crashed in Schenectady on Thursday afternoon, said police. Officers tried to stop the car at Carrie and Hattie streets, around 1:30. That’s when the car took off and hit a car at Erie Boulevard and State Street – which then hit two more cars.
WNYT
Tip helps police crack 1994 East Greenbush murder
Police are now explaining how they just solved the 1994 murder of an East Greenbush woman. NewsChannel 13 first reported Wednesday that police cracked the case. It stumped police when Wilomeana “Violet” Filkins, 81, was found dead in her apartment on August 19, 1994. Filkins lived alone in...
WNYT
TSA hosts recruiting events in anticipation of more travelers
The Transportation Security Administration will be holding some recruiting events, as travel is expected to pick up in the spring and summer. Right now there are both full- and part-time positions open. Tables will be set up with information every Thursday morning inside the airport terminal on the ground floor.
WNYT
Police: Cohoes man was drunken driving with three kids in car
A man from Cohoes is accused of driving under the influence, with three kids in the car. Michael Smith, 29, was arrested in Watervliet on Jan. 9, after he was pulled over near 25th Street and Second Avenue. Police just released the information on Tuesday. Smith was high, and there...
