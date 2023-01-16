A student from the University of Albany is suing one of the university’s top administrators and chief of University Police. This story was first reported by the Times Union. We’ve obtained a copy of the lawsuit. It says graduate student Amie Zimmerman accuses the Vice President for Finance and Administration Todd Foreman and UAlbany’s Chief of Police Paul Burlingame for violating her first amendment right through the use of violent force. Zimmerman claims this happened on Oct. 15 during a protest her organization, GSEU, led against unlawful wage practices at UAlbany. Zimmerman said she was chanting “End Wage Theft.”

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO