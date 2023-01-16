Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Michael’s Goody Boy closes after 75 years in ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Working Nine-to-LifeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
landgrantholyland.com
Three takeaways from Ohio State’s painful loss on the road to Nebraska
The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-8, 2-5) lost to the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-9, 3-5) 63-60 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, extending the Buckeyes losing streak to five games. The Buckeyes were slow to start, scoring just nine points through the first 12 minutes and trailing 12-9 heading into the...
Sports World Reacts To Ohio State Basketball's Performance
Ohio State's men's basketball program is heading in the wrong direction. The Buckeyes fell to Nebraska on Wednesday night, losing their fifth straight game under head coach Chris Holtmann. Ohio State entered the 2022-23 season with relatively high expectations, but right now, the Buckeyes ...
Why Jim Harbaugh’s return to Michigan is the best thing that could have happened for Ohio State football
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A Big Ten college football fan base can finally exhale this week. Those fans waited anxiously for Jim Harbaugh to decide his coaching future. They needed him to stay in Ann Arbor. We’re talking, of course, about Ohio State fans -- no, that is not a typo....
St. Edward 2024 offensive linemen Devontae and Deontae Armstrong get dream offers from Ohio State football
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Package deal? Maybe. St. Edward 2024 offensive tackles Deontae and Devontae Armstrong have been on the same journey together. Same offers, same visits. They mostly share the same ideas. They also have the same dream school. That dream got one step closer to reality as they finally...
Victor Cutler commits to Ohio State football as transfer from Louisiana Monroe
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finally landed an offensive lineman from the transfer portal as former Louisiana Monroe starter Victor Cutler announced his commitment on Wednesday. Cutler started all 12 games at left tackle last season for ULM, and also started at right tackle and center earlier in...
diehardsport.com
Harbaugh Meets With Five-Star QB, Former OSU Pledge
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was apparently out in Arizona visiting former Ohio State QB pledge Dylan Raiola. The No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class, Raiola is the son of former Nebraska C Damion Raiola. There have been rumblings that Ohio State may get involved with five-star QB Jadyn...
Ohio State's Challenging 2023 Football Schedule
The Ohio State Buckeyes were a play away from defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the first round of the playoffs. As good as Georgia looked against TCU in the Championship Game, Ohio State should have beaten them a week earlier. Now Ohio State will look to bounce back in 2023 without star quarterback C.J. Stroud and other players who move on to the NFL.
Ohio State Football trying to steal five-star QB from TTUN
The Ohio State football team is trying to get their 2024 recruiting class back on the right track. After a rough finish to the 2023 class, Ohio State has turned their attention to the 2024 class. Unfortunately, they lost Dylan Raiola, the number one overall recruit in that class. Even...
Ohio Sports Bettors Could Get Banned For Specific Act
Ohio sports bettors who do one specific act could be banned from sports books in the future. Ohio Casino Control Commission Executive Director Matt Schuler said he will potentially ask the commission to look into placing any bettor on a sports betting exclusion list who harasses or makes ...
WSYX ABC6
Lawrence Funderburke: Former Buckeye sharing knowledge in first coaching gig
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After 11 years of playing professional basketball, Columbus native and former Buckeye Lawrence Funderburke is back on the court. The eight-year NBA veteran has found a fulfilling way to stay around the game by shaping the next generation of talent. “I always say that basketball...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Study: Hocking Hills growing in popularity; ranks 6 among most popular parks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hocking Hills State Park recently ranked number six in a study on state parks growing in popularity. Research from Travel Lens shows that searches for the state park in Logan have increased by more than 70%. In order, these are the top 10 state parks that...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Thunderstorm watches expire as storms move out of central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Severe thunderstorms watches and warnings issued Thursday for central Ohio have expired after storms moved through the area. Wind advisories remain in effect for much of the region until 9 p.m. AEP Ohio is reporting thousands of customers without power in Delaware and Franklin counties. View...
ocj.com
Ohio Field Leader Roadshow | John Buck – Buck Farms, Marion County
Ohio Field Leader’s Dusty Sonnenberg visits with John Buck of Buck Farms in Marion County. This video, originally shot this past fall, discusses the application of many different agricultural technologies at Buck Farms. The full in-depth discussion can be heard in the Ohio Field Leader Podcast. Ohio Field Leader...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Columbus, Ohio weather forecast | Jan. 18, 2023
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few storms arriving late. High: 46.
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Columbus, OH. - In addition to being the Ohio State Capital, Columbus is also the largest city in the state - anchoring a metro area of over 2.1 million people. Therefore, the city has a highly diversified economy that's comprised of several sectors like government, education, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, technology, aviation, logistics, and retail.
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this tavern. They're known for their oysters. Customers enjoy the oysters on the half shell. If you prefer your oysters to be served hot, customers also recommend the N’awlins style baked oysters. Another popular option is the restaurant's fish and chips, which feature fried fish caught in the Great Lakes and malt vinegar fries with coleslaw. If you want a seafood feast, check out the seafood tower, which includes 12 oysters on the half shell, a half-pound of peel and eat gulf shrimp, Louie dressed colossal crab, lobster tail, cocktail sauce, and pickled horseradish. If you have room for dessert, the Pearl has pies that are baked fresh every day.
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
JoAnn Store Closing in Ohio This Month
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MarionStar and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
whbc.com
Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
