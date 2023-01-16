Historic Boy Scout cabin to move

Edenton’s historic Boy Scout cabin will move from its current location on Broad Street to make room for a new high school.

The decision was reached Tuesday by the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education over objections raised by the Boy Scout community.

In other actions, the board considered a proposed calendar for the next school year, approved a price increase from its auditing firm, granted a free day for summer school students on the Juneteenth holiday and approved procedures for accepting construction bids for a new high school.

The decision to move the 94-year-old structure was not reached without controversy. Five speakers told the school board that moving the log cabin would be a mistake during the meeting’s public comments section. They cited several reasons why the cabin should not be moved.

Some of the speakers cited the cabin’s historic nature. Built in 1929, the one-room log structure is said to be the oldest continuously-used Boy Scout structure in America. It is listed as a historic structure. Moving it would invalidate its historic designation, and getting the relocated cabin re-certified would not be guaranteed, speakers said.

Others objected to placing the structure in jeopardy by moving it. They questioned the estimated $150,000 to $175,000 price tag to move it to a less-prominent location.

Most cited Edenton’s long history of protecting its historic buildings. They said the cabin reinforces the town’s reputation for historic preservation. John Moorehead, a long-time scouter, said that the scout cabin was “worth 100 billboards. It tells people what Chowan County considers important.”

Board Chairman Gene Jordan told the board that a joint committee of school board and county commission members had decided to recommend moving the scout hut. He said that if these concerns had been brought forward initially, the outcome might have been different.

But he said that the committee had concerns about delays and cost overruns.

“Our backs are against the wall,” he said.

Board member George Lewis said he could not agree with the committee’s recommendations. He said that moving the cabin could result in legal challenges from community members or the state. He advised the board to delay the decision and weigh the cost of the move against repositioning a driveway and relocating some geothermal pipes in order to keep the structure where it is.

“We should be good stewards of the taxpayer’s dollars,” he said.

The Boy Scout cabin will move to its new location on Park Street behind the Edenton Fire Station.

The board voted 6-1 to move the scout building, with Lewis casting the only “nay” vote.

In other business, the board voted to give summer school students the Juneteenth holiday off.

Dr. Michael Sasscer, school superintendent, said state law did not allow for another paid holiday, but he said the schools should allow staff and students the opportunity to observe the holiday.

Juneteenth marks the emancipation of America’s last slaves following the Civil War.

The board also reviewed a proposed school calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. This was the first of three scheduled reviews for the proposal. According to the calendar, the first day of school will be Aug. 28, and school will end on Jun. 5, 2024.

Emma Berry, Edenton-Chowan Schools’ Chief Financial Officer, presented a $500 per month price increase for this year’s auditing services. The board is in its second year of a three-year contract. This is the second increase requested by the Anderson, Smith, and Wilke accounting firm.

Vice Chair Ricky Browder asked if it was unusual for a firm to increase its price each year as had been done again for this, the second year of the three-year contract. Berry replied that costs had risen for the firm, but added that the increase had been negotiated at the beginning of the contract. The board was unanimous in approving the increase.

The school board also considered a set of proposed procedures for accepting construction bids to build a new $75 million high school. The school’s architectural firm, M. B. Kahn, presented the plan.

A representative of the firm told the board that initial project bids would be taken by Feb. 9. A guaranteed maximum price will be decided by Mar. 29. Demolition of the old high school building could begin anytime after that. Construction on the new school will begin once all the financial statements are approved sometime in June.