Tuesday Basketball Roundup
MIAMISBURG — Playing without Hollis Terrell, the Troy boys basketball team dropped a road game with Miamisburg 59-53 Tuesday night. The Trojans fell to 10-4 on the season, while Miamisburg improved to 8-7. Troy trailed 13-9, 32-24 and 45-35 at the quarter breaks. Isaac Phillips had 14 points, six...
Tuesday Bowling Roundup
VANDALIA — The Troy boys bowling team dropped a match with Vandalia-Butler 2,218-2,152 Tuesday in MVL action. Troy is now 3-8 overall and 2-3 in the MVL. Ryan Kaiser led Troy, rolling games of 186 and 229 for a 415 series. Bryce Massingill rolled games of 189 and 186...
UVMC helps athlete run in state championships
TIPP CITY — Rather than let an injury sideline her, Maggie Hemmelgarn helped Minster High School win a state cross country championship in the fall of 2022 thanks to her grit — and some support from Upper Valley Medical Center’s (UVMC) sports medicine team. Hemmelgarn is a...
PCS host Spelling Bee
PIQUA — The Piqua City Schools held the 2023 City-Wide Spelling Bee on Tuesday evening at Piqua Central Intermediate School. Ten students, representing five schools, took part in the event that is sponsored by the Piqua Kiwanis Club. Participants came to the event ready for the challenge and it...
Edison State students complete police training
PIQUA — Edison State Community College’s Peace Officer Academy honored 14 students with a graduation ceremony on Dec. 20, 2022, following their successful completion of the 23-week program. Students of the program met for six days each week, beginning on July 6, totaling more than 750 hours of...
Charger Alumni, Friends Night at Edison
PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Office of Alumni Engagement invites all Edison State alumni and friends, including faculty, staff, and retirees, to attend Charger Country Alumni & Friends Night. The event will be held during the Monday, Feb. 13, home women’s and men’s basketball games versus rival...
Tipp City man goes to Olympic Marathon Trials
TIPP CITY — Jason Salyer, 32, of Tipp City, recently qualified for the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials by running the 26 mile California International Marathon in 2 hours, 17 minutes and 14 seconds on Sunday, Dec. 4, in Folsom. Salyer has been a competitive long distance runner since his...
Scholarship, internship offered by Phelan Insurance Agency
GREENVILLE — Current college students are invited to apply for a scholarship and/or internship available through Phelan Insurance Agency in Versailles. The program honors the memory of former company chairman James B. Phelan, who died in 2015. Applicants must be current college students who attended high school in Darke,...
PAC awarded grant thanks to National Endowment for the Arts
PIQUA — The impact that COVID-19 continues to have on organizations, businesses and those influenced by them is still apparent today. Thankfully, there have been various funds created to assist those in need of significant financial boosts in order to keep thriving. Just last month, Culture Works, the region’s...
Troy small business owner named MGMA Consultant
TROY — Jessica Minesinger, president and CEO of Surgical Compensation & Consulting (SCC), has been named an Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) consultant for MGMA. As an MGMA consultant, Minesinger will leverage her knowledge and expertise in compensation data analytics, salary negotiation and operational management to help individual physicians and small practices successfully navigate the business of medicine.
Dayton Area Mensa hosts qualification testing
DAYTON — Dayton Area Mensa, the international high IQ society Mensa (www.us.mensa.org) will offer the society’s membership qualification test on Wednesday, Jan. 25, starting at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Dorothy Lane American Baptist Church, 960 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, across from the Community Golf Course.
Richard’s Chapel hosts Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Day
TROY — A large group of approximately 100 local residents gathered at Richard’s Chapel on West McKaig Avenue on Monday, Jan. 16, to attend a special service held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “Power without love is reckless and abusive,” keynote speaker Rev. Jawwad Love,...
January virtual expert series programs
DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is hosting two virtual Expert Series programs in January that will provide participants with actionable tools to help protect their brain health and put legal and financial plans into place following a dementia diagnosis. The programs, being offered free to...
Piqua churches merge
PIQUA — Two Piqua-based churches have decided to become one following a vote held this past weekend. Piqua Baptist Church and Cornerstone Church are beginning the process of joining forces to become one congregation. Piqua Baptist Church, located at 1402 W High St., has been faced with ongoing decline...
Struck gas line causes part of West Main Street to close
TROY — The city of Troy has shut off West Main Street between Short Street and the Public Square due to a contractor hitting a gas line on Wednesday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m. We are working to learn more and will update as more information becomes available.
Tipp Council OKs annexation, funds increase
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City City Council approved legislation for the annexation of land into the city limits and, also, to increase the contracted funds for SwimSafe Pool Management for the operation and management of the Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center during its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The...
Leak forces street closure/evacuations
TROY — A broken gas line forced the closure of West Main Street and evacuation of some nearby businesses including the Miami County Courthouse, Wednesday afternoon. Troy Fire Department was dispatched to the construction zone area of West Main Street near Plum Street around 3:30 p.m., Jan. 18, when a contractor who was digging in the area reportedly struck a natural gas line, causing a leak.
