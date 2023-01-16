ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Chris Perkins: Grading the Dolphins’ 34-31 playoff loss at Buffalo; plus stock up, stock down

By Chris Perkins, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tosses his headset after the 31-34 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Sunday Jan. 15, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Joe Cavaretta / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

A wild Dolphins season that began with a three-game winning streak ended Sunday with a hard-fought 34-31 wild-card round playoff loss at Buffalo . The season had many storylines, including the mysterious absence of cornerback Byron Jones (foot/ankle surgery last March), quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion issues, a five-game winning streak and a five-game losing streak.

The season can be considered a success based on Miami qualifying for its first playoff berth since the 2016 season. But the Dolphins, who finished the regular season 9-8, have lots of work to do in the offseason to become a title contender.

The Dolphins earned some respect Sunday after fighting back from a 17-0 deficit with a rookie quarterback and a rookie coach, who both showed their inexperience during the postseason.

Here’s a look back at what went wrong against the Bills.

Pass game: D

Skylar Thompson (18 of 45, 220 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, 44.7 passer rating) did what he could, and although he didn’t deliver a victory, he gave the Dolphins a chance to win. Receivers Tyreek Hill (seven receptions, 69 yards) and Jaylen Waddle (three receptions, 44 yards) each had a drop as well as running back Jeff Wilson Jr. Thompson faced constant pressure (five sacks, 11 hits) as the offensive line was missing two starters. The big plays in the passing game weren’t there as Thompson couldn’t find a rhythm with Hill or Waddle against Buffalo’s defensive pressure. Tight end Mike Gesicki (two receptions, 15 yards, one touchdown) got in on the act with a touchdown but he only had two receptions. More was needed in this area, but it’s tough to blame Thompson. He’s a rookie seventh-round pick. The other guys, starting with coach Mike McDaniel, needed to pick up the slack.

Run game: F

This was a calamity. The Dolphins ended with just 42 yards rushing on 20 carries and hardly put a scare into the Buffalo defense in the process. The unfortunate thing is a solid running game would have given Thompson and the offense a better chance of success because it would have provided balance, making them less predictable and taking pressure off Thompson and the pass protection. The Dolphins never got the run game going consistently this season, and that was a big flaw in the offense. McDaniel must find a solution to this issue next season, and it probably starts with play-calling.

Defending the pass: C+

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen kept the Dolphins in the game with his careless play. His two interceptions, one by cornerback Xavien Howard and the other by safety Jevon Holland (nine tackles), and two fumbles, one of which was returned for a touchdown by defensive tackle Zach Sieler (6 tackles, 2 sacks) , were crucial. Linebacker Jaelan Phillips (9 tackles, 0.5 sacks), safety Eric Rowe (7 tackles, caused fumble) and linebacker Jerome Baker (7 tackles) made an impact. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins made a major contribution with one sack, four tackles, two quarterback hits and steady pressure. The problem was Stefon Diggs (nine receptions, 114 yards) took advantage of his matchup with Howard. Allen didn’t have one of his better games but he played well enough to win. The Dolphins’ pass defense wasn’t far behind.

Defending the run: C

The Bills rushed for 107 yards on 26 carries and kept the chains moving against a run defense that finished the regular season No. 4. Running backs Devin Singletary (10 carries, 48 yards) and James Cook (12 carries, 39 yards, 1 touchdown) were kept in check. Buffalo came out throwing at the start, but wisely began to run the ball. The defensive line, led by Wilkins and Sieler, was solid and received contributions from defensive tackles John Jenkins and Raekwon Davis and linebackers Elandon Roberts and Baker. Nonetheless, the Bills were effective.

Special teams: B

Kicker Jason Sanders and punter Thomas Morstead were good, and so were the return games and coverage units, except for one play. Punt returner Cedrick Wilson Jr. had a 50-yard return that led to a field goal. Sanders made three field goals and Morstead, who was forced to make a tackle on a punt return early in the game, flipped the field successfully, for the most part. This was one of better performances from special teams tis season, and it was timely.

Coaching: D

Two words: clock management. McDaniel struggled in his playoff debut as a head coach. He didn’t have his play-calling system smoothed out from the standpoint of getting the call from the sidelines to Thompson. This resulted in a second-half problemsr that saw the Dolphins burn timeouts to beat the play clock and, as a final insult, take a costly delay-of-game penalty on their final possession because the play clock was expiring. Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer and special teams coordinator Danny Crossman had their units ready to play — despite both facing an uncertain future with the Dolphins.

Stock up: Dolphins players

They proved to be tough-minded with an enduring fighting spirit. They had opportunities to fold many times this season, yet kept fighting and battling until it turned into a playoff berth. In Sunday’s wild-card game, they went on the road and played inspired football against all odds. This team wasn’t especially talented man-for-man, but they played hard and kept a positive attitude.

Stock down: Mike McDaniel

Overall, he had a successful debut season. But the rookie coach crashed hard at the end. Defenses seemed figure out his offense, he didn’t use the run game enough, and at times, whether it was Thompson or veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, there were problems getting the plays to the field quickly enough. Again, McDaniel had a good season. But let’s not ignore the obvious problems that plagued this team down the stretch. They’re all correctable. And those issues must be corrected if the Dolphins are going to build on this season.

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

