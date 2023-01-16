GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, at 219 N. Ohio St. in Greenville. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance will be from 8 to 11 p.m. The cover charge for the dance is $9 per person. The band performing at the danve will be Cotton.

