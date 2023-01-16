ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

wtva.com

UMMC announces creation of Mississippi's only dedicated burn center

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi’s largest hospital announced Thursday the establishment of a much-needed burn center. According to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning approved the hospital’s request to establish and operate the Mississippi Burn Center on its main campus.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Mother of child found dead in Tupelo has been arrested

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges have been filed against the mother of a 5-year-old child found dead in Tupelo this weekend. Tupelo Police have arrested 27-year-old Brianna Young on two counts of Felony Child Abuse and Child Deprivation of Necessities with Substantial Harm. The arrest comes as Police are...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Pets recovered from hoarding situation up for adoption in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo-Lee Humane Society is taking care of more than 20 pets recovered from a hoarding situation. The pets were voluntarily surrendered this week. Executive Director Paul Shane said 19 small dogs, four puppies and three cats were recovered. He said the former owner tried her...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Growing Healthy Waves still feeling impact of December freeze

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The recent freeze proved too much for student gardeners at Lawndale Elementary School in Tupelo. It killed many of the herbs, peppers and lettuces students were growing as part of the Growing Healthy Waves program. Coordinator Donna Loden said the program had previously been able to...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Habitat for Humanity seeking volunteers to finish construction projects

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - They say many hands make light work and the Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity is in need of a few more hands. The non-profit is currently finishing up three houses being built on Nelle Street in Tupelo and is in need of volunteers to help finish them by early spring.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Police seeking individuals in credit card fraud investigation

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are trying to find those responsible for alleged credit card fraud. The alleged crimes happened in the Barnes Crossing area of northern Tupelo on Jan. 10. Police provided several surveillance images showing two individuals whom investigators wish to locate. Anyone with information is asked...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Individual sought for December burglary in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are working to identify the individual responsible for the burglary of a business. The burglary happened on Dec. 22 near Barnes Crossing Road. Police did not identify the business. However, Police provided a surveillance image showing one person who appears to be wearing a...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Fulton Animal Control Center expanding

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Construction began on Wednesday to expand the Fulton Animal Control Center. The expansion will include more kennels, heating and air, as well as a new outdoor play area. The project is expected to cost almost $22,000.
FULTON, MS
wtva.com

Man accused of stealing gas from City of Duck Hill

DUCK HILL, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of stealing gas from the City of Duck Hill. According to Duck Hill Police Chief Tyler Winter, officers arrested Howard Hankins on Jan. 5 for allegedly stealing gas from the city’s tanks. The crime had allegedly been happening for more...
DUCK HILL, MS
wtva.com

Mother faces charges in death of 5-year-old

We now know the name of the child whose death over the weekend triggered a police investigation. A judge set bond at $1 million for a Tupelo mother in jail following the weekend death of her 5-year-old son.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Child dies in Tupelo, police investigating details surrounding

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A 5-year-old child is dead in Tupelo and police are trying to determine what happened. Investigators are calling it a death investigation. Officers responded to a home on Gun Club Road Sunday morning around 10:30 and found the child had died. Investigators have not released...
TUPELO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Tupelo woman charged after five-year-old autistic son dies

A Tupelo woman has been charged with multiple counts of child abuse after her five-year-old autistic son was found with multiple burns. On Jan. 15, Tupelo Police responded to a Gun Club Road address for a death investigation, where it was tragically discovered that the child had died. Brianna Nichole...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Lee County Sheriff’s Office searches for suspect, stolen UTV

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a stolen four-wheeler, and the folks who stole it. A red Honda Side-by-side was taken in the Endville/King Road area of Belden Thursday night January 12. If you...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to locate a missing Alzheimer’s patient in Calhoun County. Katie Kilgore Glaspie disappeared Monday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County sheriff. She drove away when her caregiver was inside a doctor’s office. She’s driving a maroon 2004 Mercury Marquis. The license...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo school bus involved in 'minor accident'

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo School bus was involved in a minor accident Wednesday morning, the Tupelo Public School District (TPSD) announced. The school district identified the bus as No. 85. The accident happened on Trace Avenue. TPSD Communications Director Gregg Ellis said a car pulled out in front...
TUPELO, MS

