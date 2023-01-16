Read full article on original website
UMMC announces creation of Mississippi's only dedicated burn center
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi’s largest hospital announced Thursday the establishment of a much-needed burn center. According to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning approved the hospital’s request to establish and operate the Mississippi Burn Center on its main campus.
Mother of child found dead in Tupelo has been arrested
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges have been filed against the mother of a 5-year-old child found dead in Tupelo this weekend. Tupelo Police have arrested 27-year-old Brianna Young on two counts of Felony Child Abuse and Child Deprivation of Necessities with Substantial Harm. The arrest comes as Police are...
Pets recovered from hoarding situation up for adoption in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo-Lee Humane Society is taking care of more than 20 pets recovered from a hoarding situation. The pets were voluntarily surrendered this week. Executive Director Paul Shane said 19 small dogs, four puppies and three cats were recovered. He said the former owner tried her...
Growing Healthy Waves still feeling impact of December freeze
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The recent freeze proved too much for student gardeners at Lawndale Elementary School in Tupelo. It killed many of the herbs, peppers and lettuces students were growing as part of the Growing Healthy Waves program. Coordinator Donna Loden said the program had previously been able to...
Habitat for Humanity seeking volunteers to finish construction projects
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - They say many hands make light work and the Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity is in need of a few more hands. The non-profit is currently finishing up three houses being built on Nelle Street in Tupelo and is in need of volunteers to help finish them by early spring.
Two officers and a K-9 walk into a store… Mississippi patrolman recalls when K-9 jumped ledge, left mouths hanging open below
Alan Ivy has a story to tell. The Oxford Police captain was investigating a string of burglaries on the square in the early 2000s when he received a call about an intruder on the second floor of University Sporting Goods. Ivy, his partner and their K-9 companion Thor rushed to...
Tupelo Police seeking individuals in credit card fraud investigation
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are trying to find those responsible for alleged credit card fraud. The alleged crimes happened in the Barnes Crossing area of northern Tupelo on Jan. 10. Police provided several surveillance images showing two individuals whom investigators wish to locate. Anyone with information is asked...
Individual sought for December burglary in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are working to identify the individual responsible for the burglary of a business. The burglary happened on Dec. 22 near Barnes Crossing Road. Police did not identify the business. However, Police provided a surveillance image showing one person who appears to be wearing a...
‘This has been the worst I’ve ever been through’: 97-year-old woman attacked by granddaughter, drunk, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Byhalia woman has been charged after police say she came over to her 97-year-old grandmother’s house drunk and attacked her. Police say that just after midnight on Jan. 10, officers responded to the woman’s home in East Memphis. There, she told officers that...
Fulton Animal Control Center expanding
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Construction began on Wednesday to expand the Fulton Animal Control Center. The expansion will include more kennels, heating and air, as well as a new outdoor play area. The project is expected to cost almost $22,000.
Local business owner talks about Pop Porium on National Popcorn Day
Rosa Dalomba is the owner of Pop Porium in Starkville. She joined WTVA 9 News TODAY to talk about her business on this National Popcorn Day.
Mississippi judge asked to dismiss armed robbery charge after video evidence turns up missing, witnesses change minds
A Mississippi judge is considering how to proceed with an armed robbery case after a surveillance video to be used as evidence turns up missing and other witnesses change their minds about the identification of the suspect. Arguments for and against a motion to dismiss the charges of armed robbery...
Man accused of stealing gas from City of Duck Hill
DUCK HILL, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of stealing gas from the City of Duck Hill. According to Duck Hill Police Chief Tyler Winter, officers arrested Howard Hankins on Jan. 5 for allegedly stealing gas from the city’s tanks. The crime had allegedly been happening for more...
Mississippi woman charged with child deprivation of necessities in death of her five-year-old
A Mississippi mother has been arrested in connection with the death of her 5-year-old child. Tupelo Police report that Brianna Young, 27, has been charged with two counts of felony child abuse and child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm. At 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, investigators responded to a...
Mother faces charges in death of 5-year-old
We now know the name of the child whose death over the weekend triggered a police investigation. A judge set bond at $1 million for a Tupelo mother in jail following the weekend death of her 5-year-old son.
Child dies in Tupelo, police investigating details surrounding
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A 5-year-old child is dead in Tupelo and police are trying to determine what happened. Investigators are calling it a death investigation. Officers responded to a home on Gun Club Road Sunday morning around 10:30 and found the child had died. Investigators have not released...
Tupelo woman charged after five-year-old autistic son dies
A Tupelo woman has been charged with multiple counts of child abuse after her five-year-old autistic son was found with multiple burns. On Jan. 15, Tupelo Police responded to a Gun Club Road address for a death investigation, where it was tragically discovered that the child had died. Brianna Nichole...
Lee County Sheriff’s Office searches for suspect, stolen UTV
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a stolen four-wheeler, and the folks who stole it. A red Honda Side-by-side was taken in the Endville/King Road area of Belden Thursday night January 12. If you...
Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe
PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to locate a missing Alzheimer’s patient in Calhoun County. Katie Kilgore Glaspie disappeared Monday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County sheriff. She drove away when her caregiver was inside a doctor’s office. She’s driving a maroon 2004 Mercury Marquis. The license...
Tupelo school bus involved in 'minor accident'
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo School bus was involved in a minor accident Wednesday morning, the Tupelo Public School District (TPSD) announced. The school district identified the bus as No. 85. The accident happened on Trace Avenue. TPSD Communications Director Gregg Ellis said a car pulled out in front...
