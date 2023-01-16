New General Director announced for Opera Omaha

Opera Omaha has announced its newest General Director — the nineteenth in the company's history.

Allison Swenson will take on the role, succeeding Roger Weitz, and has twenty years of experience in the field.

Her work includes time with the Santa Fe Opera, Glimmerglass Festival, and Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, working with emerging talent and seasoned artists, according to a press release from Opera Omaha.

Currently, she serves as the Director of Development at the Santa Fe Opera, the largest festival opera company in the U.S.

Swenson is the child of two music teachers and grew up surrounded by classical music.

She received a dual degree in Voice Performance and Integrated Marketing Communications from Ithaca College, in New York state.

"Opera Omaha is a jewel among American opera companies,” said Swenson. “I have long admired their spirit of creativity and impressive record of discovering emerging talent. The company flourished under the leadership of Roger Weitz, and I am honored to follow him in this role. I am grateful to the transition committee, board and staff for their confidence and for welcoming me so warmly, and I look forward to joining the vibrant arts community in Omaha."

Swenson will begin her role in mid-February.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .