ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

New General Director announced for Opera Omaha

By Danielle Meadows
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pcthQ_0kGYWzSm00

Opera Omaha has announced its newest General Director — the nineteenth in the company's history.

Allison Swenson will take on the role, succeeding Roger Weitz, and has twenty years of experience in the field.

Her work includes time with the Santa Fe Opera, Glimmerglass Festival, and Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, working with emerging talent and seasoned artists, according to a press release from Opera Omaha.

Currently, she serves as the Director of Development at the Santa Fe Opera, the largest festival opera company in the U.S.

Swenson is the child of two music teachers and grew up surrounded by classical music.

She received a dual degree in Voice Performance and Integrated Marketing Communications from Ithaca College, in New York state.

"Opera Omaha is a jewel among American opera companies,” said Swenson. “I have long admired their spirit of creativity and impressive record of discovering emerging talent. The company flourished under the leadership of Roger Weitz, and I am honored to follow him in this role. I am grateful to the transition committee, board and staff for their confidence and for welcoming me so warmly, and I look forward to joining the vibrant arts community in Omaha."

Swenson will begin her role in mid-February.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1011now.com

402 Creamery teams up with Runza to release “The Dream Midwest Collaboration”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a combination that not many would think of putting together. Runza’s Chili & Cinnamon Rolls are definitely a wintertime favorite around Nebraska and Iowa, but there aren’t too many people who are looking to have a pint of ice cream in the middle of winter, especially when a snow storm in occurring. On the flip side, there are some who might think that eating ice cream during this time is one way to “become one with winter,” or simply just a year-round enjoyment.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

New, Midday Omaha Area Weather Closures, Announcements

"Oakland Foods" Oakland, Iowa will not be running 2nd shift production Wednesday. On Thursday there will be a 2 hour late start for 1st shift. The Chief Judges of the federal courts in Nebraska are closing the Omaha and Lincoln courts at noon today. Court staff will continue to support ongoing hearings as directed by the presiding judge.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Group drives healthcare workers to Omaha hospitals during wintry conditions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With slush and wet conditions, it’s advised you stay off the roads. But some don’t have a choice, like doctors, nurses, and medical support staff. That’s why a group of four-wheel-drive vehicle owners is providing free rides to healthcare workers who may not feel comfortable driving in these conditions.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Santo Niño De Cebú celebration held in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Members of Omaha’s Filipino community came together Sunday to celebrate the Santo Niño De Cebú. The celebration is centered around an image of the Christ Child, widely revered by Filipino Catholics. The first celebration originated in Cebu City over 500 years ago. On...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Central Nebraska Sees Two Feet of Snow, Much Less in Omaha

OMAHA, Nebraska -- A winter storm that leaves close to two feet of snow in Central and North Central Nebraska brings just an inch or two in the Omaha metro area. The National Weather Service says Eppley Airfield reports about an inch of snow at midnight, while Millard sees two inches. There's and inch-and-a-half of snow in Gretna and Elkhorn. Lincoln gets just over an inch of snow.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Models fill Oak View Mall in hopes of walking in Omaha Fashion Week

OMAHA, Neb. — Hundreds of models showed up to Omaha's Oak View Mall Saturday afternoon in hopes of eventually hearing their name called to take part in Omaha Fashion Week. "Model Call" was held in the atrium of Oak View and open to models of all genders, size, race and age. Something a long-time Omaha Fashion Week participant praises the event for.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Closings, cancellations, and postponements for January 18 due to inclement weather

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Omaha and surrounding cities for Wednesday, January 18 until 6 a.m. on Thursday, January 19. KPTM will keep up to date on closings, cancellations, and postponements. POSTPONEMENTS, CANCELLATIONS AND CLOSURES:. Advanced Dental Sleep...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha-area schools, businesses close, change schedules due to snow, winter storm

OMAHA, Neb. — With snow falling Thursday morning, Omaha-area schools and businesses are altering schedules to accommodate. Lingering light snow from Wednesday, plus new flakes Thursday morning, have led to slick conditions for the morning drive. Here's a list of schedule changes and closings for Omaha-area schools and businesses:
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
LINCOLN, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy