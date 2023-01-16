Read full article on original website
CMS discusses new school plans, seeking public input
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools delivered a public update on its latest long-term plans to build new schools and adjust boundaries within the district on Wednesday. Parents gathered at an information session at North Mecklenburg High School to learn more about a list of 125 potential construction projects. For...
Does CMS already have its next superintendent lined up?
This story appeared in Ann Doss Helms' weekly education newsletter. Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest news to your inbox first. When I talked to experts about the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board’s ambitious timetable for finding a permanent superintendent, one of them suggested a scenario that would allow the board to meet its goal of a contract by April.
19 affordable housing projects awarded $40M from Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wednesday night, the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners approved giving nearly $40 million from the American Rescue Plan to 19 different affordable housing projects in the area. The federal funds will go toward building new affordable units and preserving existing ones. "We had to make some...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools works to fill teaching vacancies
CHARLOTTE – Representatives from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be traveling to universities across the Carolinas over the next several weeks in hopes of recruiting the best teaching talent. Chief Human Resources Officer Christine Pejot said the district is participating in nearly 40 recruitment events over the next 80 days. In...
Cabarrus County Schools says students continue to face mental health issues
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County Schools said its students are seeing major mental health problems. They’re ranging from a lack of healthy coping skills to mental health hospitalizations. At a school board meeting Tuesday, staff talked about the resources they have and the resources they still need...
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library giving free laptops to those in need
CHARLOTTE — If you’re in need of a computer to access things like jobs or school, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library has a good deal this year. The library system is issuing 20,000 refurbished laptops to adults who are eligible for the program in Mecklenburg County. Each laptop is free, and it includes “preloaded productivity and education applications.”
County leaders approve business incentives promised to the ACC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a big win for Charlotte when the Atlantic Coast Conference, or ACC, decided to move its headquarters from Greensboro to the Queen City. Regional partners were up against other major U.S. cities like Orlando, Washington D.C. and New York City. State, county and city leaders have said the investments they are making in bringing the ACC here will be a big boost for business in the area.
Sirens inadvertently sounded at McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A siren sound many people heard coming from Duke Energy's McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville, North Carolina, was part of a regularly scheduled silent test, officials confirmed. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management confirmed that there was not a siren malfunction and that the siren was inadvertently sounded. Officials...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Student credits Porter Ridge Middle School teacher
MONROE – The environment that Chrissy Rose created in her AIG classes at Porter Ridge Middle School meant so much to Austin Carnes that the Porter Ridge High School freshman nominated her for the Union County Public Schools Influencers award. Carnes shared his nomination during the Jan. 10 school...
CRVA overlooked qualified minority and women-owned small businesses for $750K job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority publicly commits to diversity, equity and inclusion, public records show the agency paid one small business more than $750,000 over the last decade for leadership consulting work without ever giving minority and women-owned businesses an equal shot at the same job.
Rep. Alma Adams sworn in Thursday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Congresswoman Alma Adams gave her annual state of the district address Thursday. She was also sworn in for the 118th Congress. Adams was elected for a fifth full term representing North Carolina's 12th District. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC...
'Ignite that passion for thinking outside the box' | Discovery Place Science launches STEM initiative
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Discovery Place Science kicks off its new ‘maker series’ this weekend. It is a six-week program with the goal of inspiring a lifelong interest in science, technology, engineering, or math fields. Amanda Bottoms, the manager of Discovery Place’s Youth Development department, says their team...
WCNC
Smart Resolution Tips for 2023 with BODYARMOR
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It’s the beginning of the year, and year after year most resolutions are usually focused on fitness and/or finances. Registered Dietitian Emily Kyle joined us to share ways to help with both!
5 grocery store items costing you less right now
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've been to the grocery store lately, you know, prices have skyrocketed. In fact, data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows, in general, the price of food has increased by 10.4% in the past year. In fact, of the more than 100 grocery...
Fort Mill Schools considering shorter summers and more breaks in a school calendar
FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill Schools is proposing shortening summers for students but adding more breaks in the school year with a new school calendar. The district is considering voting on a modified year-round school calendar for the 2025 school year. Fort Mill School would join Clover School...
WBTV
“Profits over people”: Charlotte neighbors say developers refuse to compromise with them on proposed landfill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are not giving up in the fight against a proposed landfill. The landfill would sit in the area of Kelly Road between Oakdale and Pleasant Grove Roads. City zoning laws allow landfills in residential areas, so legally their hands...
qcitymetro.com
New affordable housing community to open Uptown
INLIVIAN and Urban Atlantic secured $84 million in construction funding for “Trella Uptown,” a mixed-income apartment community that will be located at 426 N. Tryon Street. It will have 106 units available for residents who earn $22,600 – $60,300 annually. The announcement comes as Charlotte’s housingmarket seems...
Two Charlotte businessmen indicted and charged with failing to pay trust fund taxes to IRS
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a press release on Thursday, the United States Attorney's Office announced that a Charlotte federal grand jury indicted two Charlotte businessmen with not reporting or paying over $600,000 in trust fund taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for...
CMS midyear review discusses new initiatives to attract talent, addresses guns found on school grounds
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Crystal Hill, the interim superintendent for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, said CMS has strong leaders and teachers but more are still needed. CMS leaders announced new incentives for teachers who commit. Christine Pejot, chief human resources officer for CMS, said they're excited about offering new student teachers for...
Dispute over county line between Mecklenburg, Union
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There is an ongoing dispute over the county lines between Union and Mecklenburg and a Wednesday agenda is set to discuss legislation to resolve the issue. The legislation was filed on January 5th and is set to be on the agenda Wednesday for the Mecklenburg County Commissioners meeting. The […]
WCNC
