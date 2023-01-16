ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCNC

CMS discusses new school plans, seeking public input

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools delivered a public update on its latest long-term plans to build new schools and adjust boundaries within the district on Wednesday. Parents gathered at an information session at North Mecklenburg High School to learn more about a list of 125 potential construction projects. For...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Does CMS already have its next superintendent lined up?

This story appeared in Ann Doss Helms' weekly education newsletter. Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest news to your inbox first. When I talked to experts about the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board’s ambitious timetable for finding a permanent superintendent, one of them suggested a scenario that would allow the board to meet its goal of a contract by April.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools works to fill teaching vacancies

CHARLOTTE – Representatives from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be traveling to universities across the Carolinas over the next several weeks in hopes of recruiting the best teaching talent. Chief Human Resources Officer Christine Pejot said the district is participating in nearly 40 recruitment events over the next 80 days. In...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

County leaders approve business incentives promised to the ACC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a big win for Charlotte when the Atlantic Coast Conference, or ACC, decided to move its headquarters from Greensboro to the Queen City. Regional partners were up against other major U.S. cities like Orlando, Washington D.C. and New York City. State, county and city leaders have said the investments they are making in bringing the ACC here will be a big boost for business in the area.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Sirens inadvertently sounded at McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A siren sound many people heard coming from Duke Energy's McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville, North Carolina, was part of a regularly scheduled silent test, officials confirmed. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management confirmed that there was not a siren malfunction and that the siren was inadvertently sounded. Officials...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Student credits Porter Ridge Middle School teacher

MONROE – The environment that Chrissy Rose created in her AIG classes at Porter Ridge Middle School meant so much to Austin Carnes that the Porter Ridge High School freshman nominated her for the Union County Public Schools Influencers award. Carnes shared his nomination during the Jan. 10 school...
MONROE, NC
WCNC

Rep. Alma Adams sworn in Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Congresswoman Alma Adams gave her annual state of the district address Thursday. She was also sworn in for the 118th Congress. Adams was elected for a fifth full term representing North Carolina's 12th District. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Smart Resolution Tips for 2023 with BODYARMOR

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It’s the beginning of the year, and year after year most resolutions are usually focused on fitness and/or finances. Registered Dietitian Emily Kyle joined us to share ways to help with both!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

5 grocery store items costing you less right now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've been to the grocery store lately, you know, prices have skyrocketed. In fact, data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows, in general, the price of food has increased by 10.4% in the past year. In fact, of the more than 100 grocery...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

New affordable housing community to open Uptown

INLIVIAN and Urban Atlantic secured $84 million in construction funding for “Trella Uptown,” a mixed-income apartment community that will be located at 426 N. Tryon Street. It will have 106 units available for residents who earn $22,600 – $60,300 annually. The announcement comes as Charlotte’s housingmarket seems...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Dispute over county line between Mecklenburg, Union

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There is an ongoing dispute over the county lines between Union and Mecklenburg and a Wednesday agenda is set to discuss legislation to resolve the issue. The legislation was filed on January 5th and is set to be on the agenda Wednesday for the Mecklenburg County Commissioners meeting. The […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

WCNC

