CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a big win for Charlotte when the Atlantic Coast Conference, or ACC, decided to move its headquarters from Greensboro to the Queen City. Regional partners were up against other major U.S. cities like Orlando, Washington D.C. and New York City. State, county and city leaders have said the investments they are making in bringing the ACC here will be a big boost for business in the area.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO