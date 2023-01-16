Read full article on original website
Koei-Tecmo Releases A Story Trailer For ‘Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’
With just a few weeks remaining before the game launches, Koei-Tecmo has released a trailer for Team NINJA’s latest game, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. A challenging action-RPG in the vein of NiOh, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty focuses on a nameless soldier’s battle in the Three Kingdoms era. According...
We All Go A Little Mad Sometimes: Previewing ‘Sonic The Hedgehog- Scrapnik Island’ #4
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Sonic The Hedgehog: Scrapnik Island #4, out tomorrow from writer Daniel Barnes, artist Jack Lawrence, colorist Nathalie Fourdraine, and letterer Shawn Lee. We all go a little mad sometimes…especially when you were created by an evil scientist. Poor Mecha Sonic never stood a...
A New Power Rangers 30th TV Anniversary Special And ‘Cosmic Fury’ Arriving This Year
For its 30th anniversary, Might Morphin Power Rangers has some pretty exciting things planned with regards to television. Hasbro and eOne recently revealed a stand-alone special as well as the third season of its latest series. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is a scripted stand-alone anniversary special that...
Spirit Animals Attack! Previewing ‘Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ #4
“SAY IT AIN’T SO, SPIDEY! Spending some time in L.A., Spider-Man has discovered a mysterious and powerful relic that has awakened something that threatens to consume him! With his subconscious at a crossroads, will Spidey have what it takes to resist or will he be lost to a waking nightmare forever?”
Commentary: Do Fans Like When Heroes Become Villains?
There are many similarities between the hero’s and villain’s journeys. Fans particularly love to watch them unfold. In fact, these journeys can go so far that the hero and villain can eventually come full circle and wind up on the other side. It’s always compelling to see a villain rise up and be heroic. But is it equally as popular to see a hero fall and become a villain? This type of story requires a level of disappointment. Someone the audience rooted for is now someone to root against. It’s an interesting dichotomy worth exploring.
Cullen Bunn Partners With Outland Entertainment For New Horror Comics Imprint
Outland Entertainment has announced a new imprint and publishing initiative focusing on terror. A deeper foray into the horror genre than Outland’s previous works, the Outer Shadows imprint will feature work created and curated by writer Cullen Bunn. Outer Shadows will bring readers novels, novellas, short story collections, comics, games, and more.
Cyberpunk And Film Noir Smashed Together: Previewing ‘Junction Jones And The Corduroy Conspiracy’
Scout Comics has revealed an art preview of Junction Jones And The Corduroy Conspiracy, dropping next month from writer/letterer TC Pescatore and artist locogonzales. Bio-engineered laborer Junction Jones and scruffy partner Mister Niblets stumble upon the remains of a rare Earth hobo, landing them in the middle of an intergalactic conspiracy. From maniacal carnies to bloodthirsty bounty hunters, time-travel money laundering schemes to planet-sized gambling debts, the part-time private investigator and his alien pal (trapped in the body of a junkyard cat) will have to survive the worst the multi-dimensional slums of Junction City has to throw at them, if they are to unravel the train-hopping mystery (and avoid being recycled).
Troubling Visions Can’t Bode Well In ‘Wakanda’ #4 Preview
Art by: Natacha Bustos, Julian Shaw, Jordie Bellaire, A. Dalhouse. The fan-favorite new hero of Wakanda, Tosin, takes center stage in this story written by his creator, John Ridley! Forbidden romance and a dark prophecy loom in this story about what it means to be a true hero. With T’Challa in exile, Tosin must step up and protect his nation when the Abomination attacks a vibranium mine. But as Tosin strives to be a great warrior, will the pressures of his future shatter the life he is building for himself now? Plus, the next chapter of the History of the Black Panthers—starring the one and only Benhazin!”
A New Old Power Couple In Town: Reviewing ‘Strange’ #10
The final issue of ‘Strange’ brings a powerful and satisfying close to this chapter in the Sorcerer Supreme saga, paving the way for a brand new beginning for the series that is to come. A truly gorgeous, bright, vivid, magical, powerful, character-rich series that has delighted and entertained and built deep connections for almost a year. Don’t be sad the journey is over, be happy we got to witness it and that there is more to come.
Attacked On All Fronts: Previewing ‘Alien’ #5
“RUDE AWAKENING! The ship the humans stole from the Steel Team has crashed, and from the fiery wreckage emerged a swarm of Xenos led by the monstrous Hybrid! The few remaining humans fled back to their base in a futile attempt to escape slaughter. Meanwhile, with their numbers quickly dwindling, the Steel Team must make difficult decisions that could result in the possible success, or utter failure, of this disaster mission.”
Preview: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles– The Armageddon Game’ #4
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles– The Armageddon Game #4, out today from writer Tom Waltz, artists Vincenzo Federici and Alex Sanchez, colorist Matt Herms, and letterer Shawn Lee. CHAOS BEGETS CHAOS! As the contest for the world continues, players on all sides are...
The Power Of The Beast Unleashed: Previewing ‘Punisher’ #9
Art by: Paul Azaceta, Jesus Saiz, Matt Hollingsworth. The epic showdown between the God of War and the Fist of the Beast. But even if the Punisher somehow survives Ares, other forces are already gathering to bring him down, once and for all.
Your First Look At Tate Brombal And Nick Robles’ ‘Behold, Behemoth’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Behold, Behemoth #3, the newest issue of their new horror series from House of Slaughter‘s Tate Brombal, artist Nick Robles, and letterer AndWorld Design. What unspeakable events brought Grey and Wren together in the past? And what does it mean for...
Preview: Artemis’ Deadly Rampage In ‘Hunt. Kill. Repeat.’ #1
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a preview of Hunt. Kill. Repeat. Mark London, artists Francesco Archidiacono and Marc Deering, colorist Lee Loughridge, and letterer Rus Wooton. It’s Kill Bill meets Clash of the Titans in Hunt. Kill. Repeat. The all-new, action packed series by Mark London (Battlecats, Knights of the Golden Sun). When the Greek gods invade Earth, society is quickly forced to comply with their new rulers.
Skybound’s ‘Comics Vault Live’ Returns With Exclusive ‘Invincible’ And ‘The Walking Dead’ Merch
Today Skybound announced the season premiere of Comics Vault Live, the return of the monthly livestream from Shawn “Big Clutch” Kirkham, on Thursday, January 26th at 4pm PT. This fourth season will help kick start the year long celebration of Invincible’s 10th anniversary and the 20th anniversary of The Walking Dead. Two big milestones for Robert Kirkman’s Skybound imprint. The show will include monthly drops from, arguably, the two biggestSkybound franchises including both all-new variant covers for Invincible and The Walking Dead from top artists in comics and beyond, along with rare items from the vault.
‘Jaws’ Meets ‘Arachnophobia’: Dark Horse Comics Announces ‘All Eight Eyes’ For April 2023
Dark Horse Comics has announced All Eight Eyes from Steve Foxe and Piotr Kowalski, presenting a new vision of creature-feature terror. This brand-new series reunites the team of Foxe, Kowalski, colorist Brad Simpson, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. All Eight Eyes takes readers back to the forgotten corners of post-9/11 New York City, where college dropout Vin Spencer floats through life in a drug-and-party-fueled haze until one terrible night sweeps him into a drifter’s reckless war against the giant eight-legged horrors stalking the city’s most vulnerable residents.
Preview: The Massive-Verse Just Got Bigger Again With ‘Inferno Girl Red’ #1
A new school, new relationships, new possibilities-for any teenager, big moves are both challenging and exciting. But it’s a whole other thing for Cássia Costa…because an ancient cult and their army of demons has ripped her new home of Apex City out of our universe and cast it into darkness!
Maximum Carnage Is Unleashed On Marvel 2099 This May In ‘Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis’
Last year, Marvel Comics celebrated the 30th anniversary of its first venture into the dystopian far-future of 2099 with Spider-Man 2099: Exodus, kicking off a new era of this iconic Marvel timeline with new heroes, fresh threats, and thrilling insights into the twisted corporate-run society that fans know and love. And the wild new age of 2099 is just beginning.
Fight The Digital Status-Quo In Your First Look At ‘Mosely’ #2
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Mosely #2, the next issue of their five-issue limited series from writer Rob Guillory, artist Sam Lotfi, colorist Jean-Francois Beaulieu, and letterer Andrew Thomas. As Mosely reels from the recent events that bestowed the Holy Hammer upon him, he’s overwhelmed by the...
TV Review: ‘National Treasure: Edge Of History’ Season 1, Episode 6
It’s always a staple of any adventure show to see the hero and villain work together. Natural Treasure: Edge of History, meanwhile, features a bunch of twists and turns as far as who can be trusted and who can’t. So far, Billie (Catherine Zeta-Jones) has been set up as the main villain — and that really hasn’t changed with this episode. But seeing her and Jess (Lisette Olivera) work together, each one set to betray the other, was a nice change of pace and a way to mix things up for the show. Overall, that made for a very decent episode, even if the adventure side of things still hasn’t lived up to National Treasure expectations.
