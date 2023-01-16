There are many similarities between the hero’s and villain’s journeys. Fans particularly love to watch them unfold. In fact, these journeys can go so far that the hero and villain can eventually come full circle and wind up on the other side. It’s always compelling to see a villain rise up and be heroic. But is it equally as popular to see a hero fall and become a villain? This type of story requires a level of disappointment. Someone the audience rooted for is now someone to root against. It’s an interesting dichotomy worth exploring.

