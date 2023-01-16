ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

WSET

Liberty students give back to community during second annual MLK Day of service

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, around 150 Liberty University students participated in the university’s second annual MLK Day of Service, a new tradition where students spend the holiday serving their community, the university said. According to the university, students volunteered at eight different sites across the Lynchburg...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Lynchburg middle school students win theatre award and recognition

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After taking to the stage at the 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta, students representing Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School for Innovation took home an award and recognition. On January 13-15 each group of students performed 15 minutes of a Broadway Junior musical for adjudicators. Paul...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

The Duffle Bag Project Helps Foster Children at Isaiah 117 House

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The Duffle Bag Project is a partner with Isaiah 117 House to make the foster care process for children easier. They provide duffle bags with sweet embroideries for the foster children to have a place for their belongings. ABC 13 is excited to feature Isaiah 117 House as our January partner for a new program we've launched called Community Counts. We're featuring groups in our area who are doing big things in our community. Kaci got to speak with the founder and CEO of the Duffle Bag Project to see how this all came to be.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Centra Pace Creates New Community Kitchen, Food Pantry Programs

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Centra Pace in downtown Lynchburg is adding two new programs that are open to the community. They start on January 31st and will be open to you on the last Tuesday of each month. Kaci found out how you can donate to the food pantry and who is eligible to partake in the community kitchen.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Bedford County Public Schools announces teacher of the year

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County Public Schools has announced that Thomas "T" Fox, a Technology Education teacher at Jefferson Forest High School, is the recipient of the 2022 Teacher of the Year award. Fox, who is in his 36th year of teaching, has spent 20 of those...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

'W&L After Class' podcast begins its fourth season

LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — Washington and Lee University (W&L) announced that their "W&L After Class" podcast begins its fourth season. “W&L After Class,” a podcast series managed by lifelong learning, alumni engagement, and the office of communications and public affairs, enters its fourth season on February 14, the University said.
LEXINGTON, VA
WSET

Danville nurse wins DAISY Award for exceptional care at Sovah Health

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Barbara Meder, a registered nurse at Sovah Health - Danville, was honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award recognizes nurses for the exceptional efforts they perform every day. Meder works on the medical-surgical unit at Sovah Health - Danville and was nominated...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Virginia schools receive $15 million grant to expand mental health services

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Millions in mental health funding are heading to Virginia public schools. Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow announced today that seven school divisions in Virginia will receive funding through a five-year, $15 million federal grant awarded to the Virginia Department of Education in support of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s initiative to expand behavioral and mental health services for students.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Missing 17-year-old with autism found safe in Tennessee

MOUNT PLEASANT, Va. (WSET) — A 17-year-old in the Mt. Pleasant area of Roanoke County was reported missing on Wednesday. The 17-year-old was identified as Elijah Campbell. In an update at 9:30 p.m. Campbell had been found safe. He was found safe Wednesday evening in Bristol, TN. RCP said...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

2 missing Campbell County teens found safe

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Two teenagers were missing from Campbell County on Thursday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. But as of noon they were found safe. Law enforcement said 14-year-old Keira Millner had gone missing with 15-year-old Caiden Brown. "Thank you so much to our community...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA

