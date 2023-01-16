Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg residents prepare for the grand opening of HomeGoods in River Ridge MallCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Major discount retail chain opens another location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Christmas festivities continue in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSET
LU students commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. with day of service
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University students spent Monday commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by supporting their community. More than 150 students participated in the school's second annual MLK Day of Service. ABC 13 spoke with some students who volunteered at the Salvation Army about this day of...
WSET
Liberty students give back to community during second annual MLK Day of service
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, around 150 Liberty University students participated in the university’s second annual MLK Day of Service, a new tradition where students spend the holiday serving their community, the university said. According to the university, students volunteered at eight different sites across the Lynchburg...
WSET
Lynchburg middle school students win theatre award and recognition
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After taking to the stage at the 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta, students representing Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School for Innovation took home an award and recognition. On January 13-15 each group of students performed 15 minutes of a Broadway Junior musical for adjudicators. Paul...
WSET
The Duffle Bag Project Helps Foster Children at Isaiah 117 House
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The Duffle Bag Project is a partner with Isaiah 117 House to make the foster care process for children easier. They provide duffle bags with sweet embroideries for the foster children to have a place for their belongings. ABC 13 is excited to feature Isaiah 117 House as our January partner for a new program we've launched called Community Counts. We're featuring groups in our area who are doing big things in our community. Kaci got to speak with the founder and CEO of the Duffle Bag Project to see how this all came to be.
WSET
Centra Pace Creates New Community Kitchen, Food Pantry Programs
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Centra Pace in downtown Lynchburg is adding two new programs that are open to the community. They start on January 31st and will be open to you on the last Tuesday of each month. Kaci found out how you can donate to the food pantry and who is eligible to partake in the community kitchen.
WSET
TIST Academy, a new after school and mentorship program opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There's a new mentoring and after-school program for kids in the Hill City. It's called TIST Academy and it is for kids ages 6-12. The creators Jarrod and Raven Thomas said they wanted a place for kids to have a safe environment to do their homework and have fun after school.
WSET
ABC13 Community Counts: Duffle bag project to help children in foster care
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC 13 is partnering with local non-profits this year to raise awareness about needs in our community. It's part of a new program we launched this year called Community Counts. Our January partner is Isaiah 117 House in Lynchburg. The group is devoted to creating...
WSET
Lynchburg Daily Bread gifted $108,000 to add new van, create full-time driver position
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Daily Bread has received a generous gift from an area partner to expand its services and further feed the hungry. Aetna Better Health of Virginia has donated $108,000 towards adding a new Daily Bread van, creating a new full-time driver position, and purchasing healthy foods and vegetables.
WSET
Bedford County Public Schools announces teacher of the year
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County Public Schools has announced that Thomas "T" Fox, a Technology Education teacher at Jefferson Forest High School, is the recipient of the 2022 Teacher of the Year award. Fox, who is in his 36th year of teaching, has spent 20 of those...
WSET
'W&L After Class' podcast begins its fourth season
LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — Washington and Lee University (W&L) announced that their "W&L After Class" podcast begins its fourth season. “W&L After Class,” a podcast series managed by lifelong learning, alumni engagement, and the office of communications and public affairs, enters its fourth season on February 14, the University said.
WSET
Lynchburg awarded $261K in grants to develop new sites at Ivy Creek Innovation Park
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some exciting news for industrial business in the Hill City. On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP) grants to help develop industrial sites across the state. The VBRSP development grants were awarded to 21 sites, including the...
WSET
No injuries after car drives on top of another at Tomahawk Elementary School
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday afternoon, The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to an unusual incident in the Tomahawk Elementary School parking lot. One car, a black SUV, drove on top of another with its front tires resting on the side and windshield of a silver sedan. The...
WSET
HomeGoods officially opens in the Hill City, makes donation to area nonprofit
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you live in Lynchburg and are in the market for affordable home decor options, River Ridge has just opened another option. HomeGoods is now open at River Ridge in the East End next to Dick’s Sporting Goods. There was an official ribbon cutting...
WSET
New Lynchburg councilman sues City, LFD, fellow councilman, others after 2021 cartoon post
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Now-Lynchburg City Councilman Martin Misjuns filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the City of Lynchburg, the Lynchburg Fire Department, and other former and current city officials. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, it was filed with the Western District Federal Court of Virginia. At the time that...
WSET
Danville nurse wins DAISY Award for exceptional care at Sovah Health
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Barbara Meder, a registered nurse at Sovah Health - Danville, was honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award recognizes nurses for the exceptional efforts they perform every day. Meder works on the medical-surgical unit at Sovah Health - Danville and was nominated...
WSET
Virginia schools receive $15 million grant to expand mental health services
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Millions in mental health funding are heading to Virginia public schools. Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow announced today that seven school divisions in Virginia will receive funding through a five-year, $15 million federal grant awarded to the Virginia Department of Education in support of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s initiative to expand behavioral and mental health services for students.
WSET
Roanoke Police highlight forensic services efforts, over 1,500 reports written in 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is highlighting the success of its Forensic Services Unit over the past year. According to RPD, its unit is one of the largest in Southwestern Virginia. The team is made up of a sergeant, six forensic investigators, and a part-time fingerprint...
WSET
Local baby boom: LewisGale breaks record for most deliveries for 2nd year in a row
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — LewisGale delivered a record number of babies in 2022, breaking last year's record, in what they said were the most babies birthed in the hospital's 113-year history. The total number of births in the 2022 mini baby boom was 1,249 babies. That's 68 more than...
WSET
Missing 17-year-old with autism found safe in Tennessee
MOUNT PLEASANT, Va. (WSET) — A 17-year-old in the Mt. Pleasant area of Roanoke County was reported missing on Wednesday. The 17-year-old was identified as Elijah Campbell. In an update at 9:30 p.m. Campbell had been found safe. He was found safe Wednesday evening in Bristol, TN. RCP said...
WSET
2 missing Campbell County teens found safe
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Two teenagers were missing from Campbell County on Thursday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. But as of noon they were found safe. Law enforcement said 14-year-old Keira Millner had gone missing with 15-year-old Caiden Brown. "Thank you so much to our community...
Comments / 0