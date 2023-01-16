Read full article on original website
Weakley County Schools ‘Teachers of the Year’ announced
The 2023-2024 Weakley County Schools Teachers of the Year have been announced. Each year, ballots are distributed at the building level to identify the best candidates for each grade band: Pre-K through 4th grade, 5th grade through 8th, and 9th through 12th. Educators in each school vote and ultimately select the winners for each school. After those designees are identified, a district selection committee meets to review contender entries and choose district level winners.
Dedication Held for New Women’s Health Center in Union City
A big crowd was on hand Tuesday for the grand opening of a new Baptist Medical Group facility in Union City. A dedication ceremony, and building tour, took place at the new Women’s Health Center and Physician’s Office Building on East Reelfoot Avenue. Skipper Bondurant, the CEO and...
Obion County Director of School’s Explains Cause of Frozen Pipes in December
Obion County’s Director of Schools addressed the issue of frozen pipes and water damage, during Tuesday’s County Commission meeting. Director Tim Watkins updated Commission members following the damage received from the Arctic cold front during Christmas break.(AUDIO) Director Watkins explained the cause of damage at Hillcrest and Ridgemont,...
Grand Opening Baptist Memorial-UC Women’s Health Center Tuesday
Union City Tenn–The public is invited to the Grand Opening of the Baptist Memorial-Union City Physician Office Building featuring Women’s Health Center. The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 17. The grand opening for Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City’s Phyisician Office Building will include tours of...
Sgt. Tony Hutcherson Receives Drum Major For Justice Award
Paris, Tenn.–Paris Police Sgt. Tony Hutcherson received the Drum Major for Justice Award at last night’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Sgt. Hutcherson retired December 31 after 35 years with the Paris Police Department. Former Paris Police Chief Chuck Elizondo said Hutcherson...
Obion County Commission Recognizes Retired Road Superintendent
The Obion County Commission recognized a retired department head at Tuesday’s monthly meeting. County Mayor Steve Carr made a presentation to former Highway Department Superintendent Gary “Jip” Lofton.(AUDIO) Lofton offered his thanks to the board.(AUDIO) A photo of the presentation has been placed on our website at...
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ceremonies in Hickman and Union City
Marchers attending the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ceremonies in Hickman on Monday, arrived at the church service with bells ringing. At Thomas Chapel CME church, attendees took part in prayer, singing and the guest speaking of Pastor Lawrence Ragland. In Union City at Discovery Park of America, members of...
Paducah City Commission removes member for misconduct over racially charged text
The Paducah City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday night to remove one of its members after a finding that they committed misconduct in the form of a racially charged text. The text was one of a series sent by David Guess, a four-term commissioner, to a city employee on Election Day after political signs had been removed from civic property in violation of a Paducah ordinance. Some of the signs were advertising Dujuan Thomas, an African-American candidate for city commissioner.
Family of missing Tennessee hunter withdraws $15K reward; puts it toward search groups in Alaska
The family of Steve Keel, a Tennessee man who disappeared while hunting in Alaska, has withdrawn a $15,000 reward offered in September to help bring him home.
Rev. Bettye Sue High Mixon, 83, formerly of Martin
Funeral services for Rev. Bettye Sue High Mixon, age 83, of Chicago, Illinois, formerly of Martin, will be Monday, January 23, 2023, at 2:00 in Martin. Burial will be in the Cate Cemetery near Martin.
ZLINE Kitchen and Bath expanding distribution operations in Gibson County
ZLINE Kitchen and Bath is expanding its distribution operations in Gibson County. ZLINE officials announced Wednesday that the company will invest in a multimillion-dollar expansion and locate a new facility in Milan. Four years after establishing its distribution headquarters in Carroll County, ZLINE will expand as the company acquires the...
Shooting investigation reportedly underway in Paducah
A reported shooting in Paducah allegedly sent two people to a local hospital Tuesday. Indications were that a shooting investigation took place near Center and Miller Streets, after a report of shots fired. Sources indicate the area was at least partially blocked off for investigators. Two people were reportedly taken...
Betty Lou Lea, 82, Martin
Funeral services for Betty Lou Lea, age 82, of Martin, will be Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 1:00 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sharon. Visitation will be Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 11:00 until service time. Williams Funeral Home of...
Robert Ray Vickers, 88, Sharon
Funeral services for Robert Ray Vickers, age 88, of Sharon, will be Friday, January 20, 2023, at 1:00 at Sharon First Baptist Church. Visitation will be Friday, January 20, 2023, from 11:00 until service time at the church. Williams Funeral Home of Greenfield is in charge of arrangements.
UT Martin Softball announces 2022 schedule featuring 15 home games
UT Martin head softball coach Brian Dunn has announced the 2023 schedule which features four tournament appearances, a loaded OVC slate and 15 home games. The Skyhawks open the year with 50 schedule contests including matchups against three teams which earned berths to the NCAA Tournament last season. UT Martin will travel to eight states including Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee while competing against 14 different conferences before opening the team’s 24-game OVC schedule.
Special prosecutor appointed for DUI case against Shelby County Assistant District Attorney
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A special prosecutor from Dyer County, Tennessee, has been appointed for the case of a Shelby County Assistant District Attorney charged with DUI. Monica Timmerman is facing drunk driving charges after investigators said she crashed into a utility pole at Poplar Avenue and East Parkway North on Dec. 8, 2022. Investigators said she didn't know where she was at the time officers arrived to the scene.
Skyhawk guard Josie Storey named OVC Freshman of the Week
UT Martin women’s basketball guard Josie Storey joined a list of top-tier Skyhawk freshmen performers after being named OVC Freshman of the Week following standout performances against Tennessee State and Southern Indiana. Hailing from Mountain View, Arkansas, Storey set back-to-back career highs on the scoreboard last week while averaging...
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/13/23 – 1/17/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/13/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/17/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Calloway County High School student removed after gun found in truck
A Calloway County High School student was removed from campus Friday after authorities said they found a shotgun and ammunition in the student's truck. According to a post from the school district, Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle said a parent dropping a student off at the high school reported seeing a possible weapon in a student's vehicle.
Cardinals Caravan Makes Stop in Local Area
The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan made a stop Saturday afternoon at Dyer County High School. It was the first time in three years the caravan has been back on the road with current and former players. Former Cardinals pitcher, and current radio broadcaster Rick Horton, told Thunderbolt News he was...
